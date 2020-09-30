Victory Park Gem Hatchways Finally Offers Its Hearty, Healthy Menu After Dark

When it seemed Dallas had reached peak co-working options last year, Hatchways still managed to make its arrival feel fresh in Victory Park. A unique design helped (architect Madison Dahl took her cues from first-class travel and “friendly futurism”), but the real advantage was an in-house café, open to co-workers and non-members alike. The menu was more LA than Dallas, offering oat milk lattes and turmeric egg topped toasts during breakfast and lunch hours.

But as the need for healthful takeout continues, chef Keith Cedotal has finally made Hatchways available past work hours, and added an entirely new supper menu to mark the occasion.

“The idea came during quarantine,” Cedotal tells PaperCity. “We wanted to translate our hearty food to dinner. We’ll have our regular menu with base items, as well as bi-weekly specials.”

The new menu at Hatchways includes roasted chicken, enchilada casserole, and more.

Available for singles or families, dishes at Hatchways Cafe range from shareables like edamame hummus and seven-layer dip to enchilada casserole and turkey meatballs with whole grain pasta for entrees. There’s also a roasted half chicken that could feed one or two people. Salads include a vegan Caesar, kale & grains, and chopped Greek. Be sure to add on a side of whole wheat Parker House rolls and blondies with mascarpone whip for dessert.

Cedotal says the goal for this new menu was to take something you eat everyday and add a wholesome and healthy twist to it. “Everything is made in-house,” he says. “From breads to sausages.” Hatchways also uses free-range chickens and eggs. “We know everybody is doing takeout,” says Cedotal. “But we’re really excited about our food and service.”

Hatchways Supper is now available for delivery or curbside pick-up seven nights a week from 5 pm to 8 pm. Order online at hatchwayscafe.com or by calling 214-935-1655.