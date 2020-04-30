Where to Order in Dallas for Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go
Have Mimosa Kit, Will TravelBY Megan Ziots // 04.30.20
Even as some Dallas restaurants slowly begin opening up in May, you may prefer gathering around a table at home to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. After you’ve ordered flowers and picked up a gift basket curated by a great local shop, you can treat her to a thoughtful spread, available to-go from one of her favorite local restaurants.
Il Bracco
8416 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225
Italian restaurant il Bracco is cooking up a special Mother’s Day package for $100. Their spread will feed up to four people and includes chilled carrot soup, kale salad, roasted whole chicken, asparagus and peas, and panna cotta. A mimosa kit is available as a $30 add-on (with your choice of orange or grapefruit juice). Pre-order by May 8 by emailing parkcities@ilbraccorestaurant.com. Orders will be able to pickup curbside or have delivered by Alto.
Asian Mint
Multiple Locations
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243
Asian Mint is also offering a Mother’s Day Kit, available for purchase between April 27 and May 10. Order two days ahead of time for enough food for up to four people. For $75, you’ll receive edamame, Asian noodle salad, shrimp and chicken basil with Jasmine rice, chocolate flourless cake, and a ginger pineapple mimosa kit.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207
American gastropub Meddlesome Moth opened up in the Design District in 2010. For Mother’s Day, chef Suki Otsuki is offering family-style meal kits for various prices. From a $45 Brunch in Bed Box, which includes Nana’s frittata, buttermilk pancake mix, bacon, and more, to a Mom’s Night In for 2 for $65 (a dinner + bath bomb kit), there are several ways to show mom your appreciation. For a family of four to six, Moth is offering a Sunday Supper kit for $50, which includes a rotisserie chicken, salad, Brussels sprouts, mashed potato ingredients, and dinner rolls. Order online for pickup between May 7 and May 10.
TJ’s Seafood Market
Preston Hollow
6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75230
The Preston Royal location of TJ’s Seafood Market has created a Mother’s Day brunch menu featuring ham and cheese egg casserole for $110. Feeding four to six people, the package also comes with sides of TJ’s famous cocktail shrimp, Caesar salad, bacon, breakfast potatoes, and cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing. A mimosa kit can be added on for $25. Pre-order by calling 214-691-2369 by May 8 for curbside pickup.
MoMo Italian Kitchen
Lake Highlands
8989 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX
MoMo Italian Kitchen in Dallas’ Lake Highlands is offering family-style Italian meals for pickup this Mother’s Day. Each dish feeds six to eight people and entrees and sides are cold with re-heating instructions. Start off with a new Poe Spritz Kit for $40, which includes a bottle of vintage 2018 Bervini 1855 Millesimato Prosecco Extra Dry and a bottle of Poe Vermouth. Next, choose a salad for $40 and sides such as creamed peas, green beans, mashed potatoes, and artichoke hearts for $25. Mains are $60 each and offerings include pancetta wrapped Italian meatloaf, lasagna, Rotolo Verde, Maccheroni alla Vesuviana, and Conchiglie a Modo Mio. Don’t forget a dessert of tiramisu ($40) or panna cotta ($6 each portion). Place an order by May 8 for pickup on May 10 by calling 972-234-6800.
Meso Maya
Multiple Locations
4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
For Mother’s Day, Mexican restaurant Meso Maya is offering special a family-style brunch packages for curbside pickup at their Lakewood and Preston Forest locations. Available on May 9 and May 10, a $50 kit includes chilaquiles verdes and chorizo migas with a side of black beans, a side of home potatoes, and a mimosa kit. A $100 kit feeds up to eight and includes (with extra Mexican toast and an additional mimosa kit).
Lochland’s Food and Spirits
Lake Highlands
8518 Plano Road
Dallas, TX
A new Irish pub in Lake Highlands, Lochland’s Food and Spirits comes from the owners of The Dubliner and now-closed Capitol Pub. For Mother’s Day, Lochland’s is offering its take-and-bake Shepard’s Pie (which serves six) with a choice of green beans or jalapeño avocado soup for $60. A vegan Shepard’s Pie is also available for an extra $12. Pre-order by May 9 for pickup on May 10 from 3 pm to 8 pm. You can also add on classic cocktail kits, beer and wine.
NOSH Bistro
8611 Hillcrest Road, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75225
For Mother’s Day, Nosh Bistro, Overeasy, Scout, and Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge are teaming up to offer a $42 meal kit for four. It includes take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, a Spanish-style frittata, scones, and a bottle of La Marca Prosecco. The kits will be available for delivery or pickup at The Statler hotel beginning on May 9 at noon.
Order by phone or through the restaurant’s website.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Both Oak Lawn and North locations of Al Biernat’s are offering Mother’s Day to-go this year. With all entrees and sides designed to be family-style, menu options include Al’s Salad, herb roasted whole chicken, grilled salmon, prime rib, and chateaubriand. Sides include chopped salad, creamed corn, and lobster risotto. The menu even includes kids bites like mac and cheese, chicken fingers, and more.
Top your meal off with Al’s famous coconut cream pie or pecan pie. Drinks like Momma’s Ranch Water and Champagne are also available for pre-order. Place an order on the website by May 8 at 4 pm. Reservations for pickup between 12:30 pm to 7 pm on May 10 are required.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
This Mother’s Day, JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is offering a Mother’s Day package for six. For $185, you’ll receive Quiche Lorraine, a fruit and cheese platter, mini banana bread loaves, compressed watermelon and grilled shrimp salad, and deviled eggs.
For another $40, you can add on a mimosa kit or, for $45, a Bloody Mary kit. Pre-order by May 8 at 5 pm for curbside pickup on May 9 by calling 214- 838-1422.
Sixty Vines
West University
3701 Dallas Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Sixty Vines’ locations in Uptown Dallas and Plano are offering Mother’s Day kits that feed four people, all of which are available for curbside pickup. Each kit includes the choice between a squash blossom or Margherita pizza, roasted cauliflower, Sonoma potatoes, choice of house or beet salad, deviled affogato, and a kids meal of cheese pizza or pasta. You can also add on items like flowers, macarons, candles, wine, or frozé.
Pre-order by May 6 by calling the restaurant.