Where to Order in Dallas for Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

Pick up a Mother's Day package at the Statler from the company behind Nosh, Primo's, Overeasy, and Scout.

For Mother’s Day, Nosh Bistro, Overeasy, Scout, and Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge are teaming up to offer a $42 meal kit for four. It includes take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, a Spanish-style frittata, scones, and a bottle of La Marca Prosecco. The kits will be available for delivery or pickup at The Statler hotel beginning on May 9 at noon.

Order by phone or through the restaurant’s website.