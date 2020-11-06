The new Dallas restaurant openings keep rolling in this fall. Here are four new spots to add to your list.

Adda (Coming Soon)

744 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

The other day, I drove past Adda on my way home from Richardson on I-75 and was intrigued by its signage. Located at Richardson Restaurant Park (where Dog Haus is), this is a new Indian street food restaurant according to Community Impact. It will serve Pakistani and Indian food with global influences.

Oak’d BBQ serves Wagyu beef ribs at its new Upper Greenville location. (Courtesy of Oak’d)

Oak’d BBQ (Now Open)

5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 1300, Dallas

A new barbecue joint that serves Wagyu beef ribs, burnt ends, sausage, and more is now open at Dallas’ Old Town Shopping Center. The Central Texas barbecue spot sources its special Wagyu brisket from Rosewood Ranch and will also offer daily specials along with smoked tamales, turkey, and chicken. Signature drinks include the Frosty Ranch Water, and a favorite dessert is the Banoffee — a banana, cream, and toffee concoction.

Northern Italian steakhouse Davio’s is now open in The Colony at Grandscape. (Courtesy)

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse (Now Open)

5762 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony

Just opened at The Colony at Grandscape, this Northern Italian steakhouse comes from chef Steve DiFillippo. The massive 13,000-square-foot space takes up two floors — the first includes a 28-seat bar, high ceilings, and a chef’s table with 10 front row seats to the open-concept kitchen, while the second offers a rooftop patio overlooking Grandscape. As for the food, dishes range from American Kobe Beef Meatballs to handmade pastas, salads, and prime steaks. The extensive drink menu includes over 300 wines from Italy and California by the bottle.

Lucky’s location in East Dallas.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken (Coming Soon)

6309 Hillcrest Avenue

Vandelay Hospitality’s most recent project, Lucky’s Hot Chicken (which just opened in East Dallas) is already expanding to Highland Park later this year. Taking over the former Digg’s Taco Shop spot, Lucky’s Number 2 will introduce frozen boozy cocktails to pair with its spicy variations of chicken tenders and wings.