Beloved Jewelry Power Celebrates First Birthday of Fort Worth Store With Chic Crowd

Ylang23's second birthday party for their The Shops at Clearfork outpost. (Photo by William Neal)

The ultra-chic team at Ylang 23 decided to celebrate the first birthday of their Fort Worth store in The Shops at Clearfork. This is Ylang 23’s second store overall, reaching beyond the one in Dallas that has a loyal group of in-the-know clients.

Founders Joanne and Charles Teichman have been in business for more than 30 years providing an exquisite, curated line of jewelry at their brick-and-mortar boutiques and through their flagship online store.

For those that don’t know the origin story of why it’s Ylang 23, well it’s because that’s an incredibly lucky number for the couple. All in the same year, Joanne and Charles met on March 23, were engaged on April 23 and married on November 23.

In 2016, Alysa Teichman (Joanne and Charles’ daughter) joined the company to bring a fresh perspective and to speak to a new generation of clients with perhaps different tastes and lifestyles. To support emerging talent in the jewelry design world, Alysa founded THENEXTNOW, a competition to discover and cultivate the industry’s next stars.

On this night, the Teichman family worked the room chatting with loyal clients and sipping champagne with some new faces as well. The all-dessert offerings at the party paired fabulously with the gorgeous array of jewelry always found at Ylang23. It’s always a treat to see what’s come in from well-known designers such as Irene Neuwirth, Jennifer Meyer and Cathy Waterman as well as learning about up-and-coming talents such as Marla Aaron and Maria Tash.

In anticipation of the holidays, I was sure to share what my favorite potential gift giving items were. The Rachel Atherley malachite stingray necklace in yellow gold definitely caught my eye. It’s the perfect accessory to dress up a simple jacket during the day or to pair with a cocktail frock with a plunging neckline for a charity fundraising reception.

I also adore the Jacquie Aiche iolite baguette diamond finger bracelet in rose gold. A twist on a traditional wrist adornment, it also includes a ring-like component. This one is best paired with a halter neck dress for a seductive look on a date night.

The jewelry fan club in attendance that evening celebrating Ylang 23’s first birthday included Linda and Bill Kenney, Suzi Woo, Christy Dunaway Smith, Regan Landreth, and Lisa Collins Shaddock.