5 New Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Know — A French-Style Market & Café, A Favorite Dallas Coffee Shop, and More

From Arlington getting a taste of a long-time Houston favorite to Willow Park looking forward to its first Felipe Armenta concept, there’s a lot of North Texas food news to catch up on. A favorite Dallas coffee shop also debuts its first Cowtown outpost and a brilliant new bakery expands right next door. These are five new Fort Worth restaurant openings to know.

Clearfork Gains a French-Style Market & Café

The new concept market and cafe, Marche Bleu, is located at 5256 Marathon Avenue, between WRARE gift shop and JOY Macarons ― joining other spots like Amarino Gelato and Rise Soufflé with a distinctly European flair. The vision was brought to life by four partners ― Taylor Huang, Matt Thompson, Jason Helm, and Brody Self.

“We first had the idea of a convenience store, built around a model similar to Foxtrot, but given our demographics in Clearfork (which is a majority of women) we landed on a Cowgirl in Paris theme,” Huang tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

At Marche Bleu, you’ll find a stylish spot for coffee, with gourmet grab-and-go gourmet sandwiches and salads, as well as household essentials like milk and bread. Huang says, “We have a high-end selection of wines, about 52 beers, including two locals rotating on tap and even a champagne on tap.”

The new Fort Worth spot is open from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Thursday; from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm Friday; from 8 am to 10:30 Saturday and from 8 am to 9:30 Sunday.

A Beloved Houston Staple Arrives in Arlington

El Tiempo Cantina has been a staple in Houston for 65 years, with 13 locations in and around H-Town. The family-run Tex-Mex restaurant recently arrived in Arlington’s Entertainment District too ― now at Choctaw Stadium― its first venture into North Texas. There’s Spanish tile on the floor, and hand-crafted tables and chairs inside, with a patio view of both Globe Life Field and the new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center ― as El Tiempo joins new neighbors like Farena and the just-opened Soy Cowboy.

The vast menu at El Tiempo is a true Tex-Mex tour that includes one original menu item created especially for Arlington ― the Ranger Combo with one beef picadillo enchilada topped with “Texas red” chili, a soft chicken fajita taco and a cheese and hatch pepper tamale on the side.

A Cup of Kindness Comes To Camp Bowie

As far as new Fort Worth restaurant openings go, this one is pretty exciting. Camp Bowie District announced that Fort Worth’s first La La Land Kind Café is coming to 5733 Camp Bowie, taking over the former Smoothie King location in Ridglea. The lattes are lovely, like the dual-toned Butterfly Matcha ― bleeding from a blue pea flower base to a green matcha top. The menu is also filled with avocado toasts, overnight oats, and fresh baked goodness like the vegan, strawberry, and guava pop-tart.

Serial entrepreneur Francois Reihan opened the first La La Land Kind Café in Dallas in 2019, not only as an organic café and coffee shop but with the express mission of normalizing kindness. That’s why this cheery business has become so beloved ― spawning 12 locations from Dallas to Houston and Los Angeles.

Don’t be surprised if someone behind the counter compliments you, or even tells you they love you. It’s more than a business, more than a vibe ― Reihan wants it to be a supportive community. Reihan also founded We Are One Are Project ― to empower foster youth aging out of the foster care system.

Willow Park Adds Its First Felipe Armenta Concept

As Felipe Armenta and his Far Out Hospitality prepare to open their first Pacific Table in Southlake this August, another Armenta-related opening has just been announced. The District at Willow Park says that Cork & Pig Tavern has signed on to join its growing restaurant row in the summer of 2025.

Outside of Far Out’s vast umbrella, Cork & Pig is led by Felipe Armenta, John Nestor, Virginia Dalbeck, and Ed Buenaventura, the Willow Park location with mark its seventh location. The menu will feature salads, artisan sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, and brunch on the weekends. They join MELT Ice Creams and District Butcher.

A Popular Bakery Expands

In less than a year, The Sour Boule (by Misner Family Farms) has become such a hit on the Benbrook Traffic Circle that it was time to expand. So, they’ve signed a lease on a much larger space right next door. It will soon take over part of the former Edelweiss Restaurant space. As you’d expect, at The Sour Boule, freshly baked breads are worth the stop ― available in traditional sourdough, rosemary, and garlic, or jalapeno and cheddar varieties. But, fans also crave the fresh muffins, bagels, breakfast waffles, and lunchtime sandwich menu.