Rosé at The Annie Cafe & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Charles Clark at Brasserie 19 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

With its variety of rosés on the menu, Brennan's of Houston celebrates All Day Rosé all month. (Photo courtesy Brennan's of Houston)

Rosé All Day brunch at B.B. Lemon on June 11 with music by DJ Marz (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Pier 6 & Seafood Oyster House in San Leon raises the rosé bar with champagne specials on All Day Rosé Day.

Eunice extends the All Day Rosé celebration with all-day rosé happy hours every Wednesday this summer.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Drinking Pink — Houston’s Best Restaurants and Bars For National Rosé Day

Summertime's Wine Takes the Spotlight

BY // 06.07.22
Rosé at The Annie Cafe & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Charles Clark at Brasserie 19 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
With its variety of rosés on the menu, Brennan's of Houston celebrates All Day Rosé all month. (Photo courtesy Brennan's of Houston)
Rosé All Day brunch at B.B. Lemon on June 11 with music by DJ Marz (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Pier 6 & Seafood Oyster House in San Leon raises the rosé bar with champagne specials on All Day Rosé Day.
Eunice extends the All Day Rosé celebration with all-day rosé happy hours every Wednesday this summer.
Rosé at The Annie Cafe & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Charles Clark at Brasserie 19 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

With its variety of rosés on the menu, Brennan's of Houston celebrates All Day Rosé all month. (Photo courtesy Brennan's of Houston)

Rosé All Day brunch at B.B. Lemon on June 11 with music by DJ Marz (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Pier 6 & Seafood Oyster House in San Leon raises the rosé bar with champagne specials on All Day Rosé Day.

Eunice extends the All Day Rosé celebration with all-day rosé happy hours every Wednesday this summer.

“Rosé all day.” How that phrase brings recollections of fabulously raucous five-hour lunches at Club Cinquante Cinq on the beach at Saint Tropez and rosé drenched afternoons at Saint Bart’s Nikki Beach. Yes, it all comes back to mind in advance of this Saturday, June 11, which is essentially Rosé All Day day.

National Rosé Day is said to have been launched by Swedish Rosé house Bodvár in homage to the wildly popular summertime wine. It is officially recognized as the second Saturday of June, which happens to be this Saturday.

In celebration of this foodie “holiday,” Houston bars and restaurants are embracing the jolly excuse to imbibe day and night. And wear pink. Some are merely offering special price reductions while others are going all out.

Here, are the Best Spots to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Houston:

Brasserie 19

Charles Clark pours the rosé at Brasserie 19 (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

It’s going to be a par-tee at Brasserie 19. Owner Charles Clark, a Nikki Beach regular, will be on hand to assist with setting the lively scene that includes rosé servings from a grandiose nebuchadnezzar (15 litres or almost four gallons) for one special table. Rosé 76 (a pink take on a French 75) and Frozé by Any Other Name (rosé, Bacardi Rum, St Germain, Cassis, blackberry purée) cocktails will be offered along with brunch-sized bottles of rosé — magnums, methuselahs and jeroboamss.

Chef Michael Hoffman is creating a rosé inspired menu. Add swag baskets, raffles and more. Reservations are recommended for the fête that begins at noon and runs to 3 pm . . . or so.

The Annie Café & Bar

Rosé at The Annie Cafe & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

The celebration will be a bit more sophisticated, but nonetheless lively at Ben Berg’s Post Oak Boulevard restaurant. Count on a four-course $75 rosé brunch with sommelier Megan Bauer and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia pairing each course with a special rosé.

The fun from 11 am to 3 pm will include live music, a festive photo opp wall and a raffle. More details can be found here.

Coppa Osteria

Coppa Osteria, credit Kirsten Gilliam
Coppa Osteria, under Grant Cooper’s Good Vibe Hospitality umbrella, has a great dish planned for Rosé All Day. (Photo by Kirstin Gilliam)

What goes better with a chilled bottle of rosé than a crispy, crunchy, flavorful frito misto? That will be the Rosé All Day special at this West University hotspot. Think shrimp, calamari, basil, meyer and lemon wheels tossed in a rice batter, flash fried and served with hot anchovy lemon olive oil. That’s the ticket for a mere $40 and includes a bottle of either Emmanuele Scammacca Del Murgo, which Copa Osteria GM Jose Aguilar says “drinks like a $100 bottle of sparkling wine,” or Cantina Della Volta with 100 percent Lambrusco di Sorbara, which Aguilar notes is “dry and savory, the perfect pairing for the fritto misto.”

B.B. Lemon

Rosé All Day brunch at B.B. Lemon on June 11 with music by DJ Marz (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

It will be toast with rosé til you’re happy at B.B. Lemon when there will be very friendly pricing of rosé by the glass and by the bottle and frosé featuring The Palm from Chateau d’Esclans. The party kicks off at 11 am and runs through 3 pm with DJ Marz adding to the celebration.

Bonus: Anyone who purchases a bottle of rosé will be entered in a raffle to win a 3L magnum of Whispering Angel.

Liberty Kitchen

Both the River Oaks and the Memorial Liberty Kitchen restaurants are getting a jump start on rosé celebrations with a special three-course rosé pairing menu for dinner all three nights of this upcoming weekend. The first course features a duo of East Coast oysters served with LK world Rosé 75. The main course tempts with tuna mignon with colossal jumbo crab, tomato vinaigrette and charred broccolini paired with Maison No 9, Côte de Provence. Dessert — white chocolate lemon mousse with blackberry lavender preserves — will be washed down with Moet & Chandon Rosé champagne. Get more details here.

Brennan’s of Houston

With its variety of rosés on the menu, Brennan’s of Houston celebrates All Day Rosé all month. (Photo courtesy Brennan’s of Houston)

Brennan’s has already launched into a rosé summer mode with featured frozen rosé and specials on rosé by the glass and bottle. Promotions run throughout the month with glasses priced at $12 or $7 during happy hour. Continuing the rosé worship into July, Brennan’s will host a $35  Fri-yay Rosé Patio Party  from 4 to 7 pm on July 8.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House in San Leon

Just the thought of chilled oysters and boiled shrimp on ice served with Ruinart Champagne Rosé makes my mouth water. Yes, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House is raising the bar on All Day Rosé, offering special pricing on still and sparkling rosé from Veuve, Ruinart and Chandon, plus rosé magnums. The Instagram-ready Rosé Day installation will be just the ticket for true rosé memories.

Eunice

Eunice extends the All Day Rosé celebration with all-day rosé happy hours every Wednesday this summer.

It’s rosé happy hour all day every Wednesday this summer  featuring rosés from around the world. There are two tiers of wine including $6 and $10 glasses with still and sparkling wines offered in both tiers. Special pairings with the rosé include $1 Galveston oysters and $7 select small plates from 3 to 6pm.

a’bouzy

a’Bouzy has a National Rosé Day deal you don’t want to miss.

Guests at this popular champagne-infused restaurant on Westheimer will be seeing pink on June 11, that is if they want to take advantage of the special offering. a’bouzy’s Shawn Virene says that anyone dressed in pink on this Saturday, June 11th will receive 20 percent off of “anything rosé.”

And now we’re thinking pink as in all of the rosé champagnes that make us smile.

