Dallas Arboretum Scores a Famed Royal Florist for its Signature Fundraiser

Shane Connolly, a florist to the royal family, is known for his whimsical, elegant arrangements, as well as a fabulous personality. (Photo by Eva Nemeth)

Calling all royal loyalists that lunch. The Dallas Museum of Art League nabbed a simply splendid speaker for its its annual Art in Bloom 2020 event happening on Monday, March 2. Themed “A Royal Affair,” and chaired by Therese Rourk, the league welcomes floral designer Shane Connolly to Dallas for what is sure to be an unforgettable presentation.

“We chose him not only for his renown as an excellent floral designer, but also for his whimsical style and fabulous personality that is sure to entertain our patrons,” event chair Therese Rourk said. “Having received two Royal Warrants of Appointment in recognition for his work on two royal weddings, we are so excited to hear about all things royal while he creates his signature designs.”

Royal floral designer Shane Connolly in action. (Photo by Yolanda Chiaramello)

Well, we just couldn’t wait to have Connolly spill the tea. Here’s what he can tell us about being commissioned to design the flowers for the weddings of two future kings—HRH Princes of Wales in 2005 and the Duke of Cambridge in 2011.

“I suppose what you would be surprised to know is that both brides were very much more normal, involved, down to earth and lovely than many non-royal brides,” Connolly said. “What you might not be so surprised to know is that discretion is the name of the game so not another word!”

In addition to beautiful bouquets and awe-inspiring arrangements, Connolly is also known for his sustainability within his industry. When we think of the very reason for having flowers displayed in the first place—to remind us of the beauty of nature—it is really quite natural to want to them protect Mother Earth.

“Simply thinking seasonal and local is the starting point….save the roses for summer,” Connolly said. “And ditch the floral foam which is a non-biodegradable micro-plastic.”

Connolly is known for his elegant yet unpretentious style, and attention to sustainability. (Photo by Eva Nemeth)

We then asked him what his dream floral arrangements would be if an event were being thrown in his honor. (Seriously, can you imagine the pressure of that florist?)

“They’d be seasonal and locally grown,” Connolly said “Yes! Dallas does have local growers and they are wonderful!”

And if we’re going all out? Because what is Dallas if not a city that always does just that?

“I would have some growing things, too, which I would give to my guests as a lasting memento of my party.”

And there you have it. Seems like the planning committee should take this hint and run with it.

Table sponsorships start at $5,000 and individual ticket are $500 (click here for more details on purchasing). The day includes an opening reception, raffle, floral presentation, lunch, book singing, and a first look at the fourth annual Art in Bloom Floral Exhibition. Each patron ticket also grants guests access to a posh patron party on February 29, which Connolly will attend as an honorary guest.