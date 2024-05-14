Houston’s 2024 Men of Distinction Revealed — These Gents Make a Real Difference in the Community

Houston’s 2024 Men of Distinction honorees are Frank Tsuru, J.P. Bryan, Russell Ybarra, Joe Cleary.
Men of Distinction.173
Men of Distinction.212
Men of Distinction.166
Men of Distinction.242
Men of Distinction.283
Men of Distinction.137
Men of Distinction.143
Men of Distinction.153
Men of Distinction.295
Men of Distinction.234
Men of Distinction.269
Men of Distinction.183
Men of Distinction.287
01
14

Houston's 2024 Men of Distinction honorees are Frank Tsuru, J.P. Bryan, Russell Ybarra, Joe Cleary.

02
14

Nino Shbeeb, Joanne King Herring, Scott Evans t the Men of Distinction luncheon

03
14

Chair Steve Trauber, David Wuthrich, Jess Tutor at the Men of Distinction luncheon

04
14

Alice & Keith Mosing at the Men of Distinction luncheon

05
14

Steve Mach, Tracy Dieterich, Butch Mach at the Men of Distinction luncheon

06
14

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Men of Distinction luncheon

07
14

Monica & Russell Ybarra at the Men of Distinction luncheon

08
14

Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Men of Distinction luncheon

09
14

Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon

10
14

J.P. Bryan, Dancie Ware at the Men of Distinction luncheon

11
14

Taylor Kidd, Kim Koehn, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Men of Distinction luncheon

12
14

Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Michael Mithoff at the Men of Distinction luncheon

13
14

Dr. Jamie Anastas, Dr. Ramesha Papanna and Dr. Shaine Morris at the Men of Distinction luncheon

14
14

Dr. Bud Frazier, Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon

Houston’s 2024 Men of Distinction honorees are Frank Tsuru, J.P. Bryan, Russell Ybarra, Joe Cleary.
Men of Distinction.173
Men of Distinction.212
Men of Distinction.166
Men of Distinction.242
Men of Distinction.283
Men of Distinction.137
Men of Distinction.143
Men of Distinction.153
Men of Distinction.295
Men of Distinction.234
Men of Distinction.269
Men of Distinction.183
Men of Distinction.287
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s 2024 Men of Distinction Revealed — These Gents Make a Real Difference in the Community

$100,000 Grants Awarded to Build a Stronger City

BY // 05.14.24
Houston's 2024 Men of Distinction honorees are Frank Tsuru, J.P. Bryan, Russell Ybarra, Joe Cleary.
Nino Shbeeb, Joanne King Herring, Scott Evans t the Men of Distinction luncheon
Chair Steve Trauber, David Wuthrich, Jess Tutor at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Alice & Keith Mosing at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Steve Mach, Tracy Dieterich, Butch Mach at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Monica & Russell Ybarra at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon
J.P. Bryan, Dancie Ware at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Taylor Kidd, Kim Koehn, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Michael Mithoff at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Dr. Jamie Anastas, Dr. Ramesha Papanna and Dr. Shaine Morris at the Men of Distinction luncheon
Dr. Bud Frazier, Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon
1
14

Houston's 2024 Men of Distinction honorees are Frank Tsuru, J.P. Bryan, Russell Ybarra, Joe Cleary.

2
14

Nino Shbeeb, Joanne King Herring, Scott Evans t the Men of Distinction luncheon

3
14

Chair Steve Trauber, David Wuthrich, Jess Tutor at the Men of Distinction luncheon

4
14

Alice & Keith Mosing at the Men of Distinction luncheon

5
14

Steve Mach, Tracy Dieterich, Butch Mach at the Men of Distinction luncheon

6
14

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Men of Distinction luncheon

7
14

Monica & Russell Ybarra at the Men of Distinction luncheon

8
14

Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Men of Distinction luncheon

9
14

Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon

10
14

J.P. Bryan, Dancie Ware at the Men of Distinction luncheon

11
14

Taylor Kidd, Kim Koehn, Leticia & Steve Trauber at the Men of Distinction luncheon

12
14

Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Michael Mithoff at the Men of Distinction luncheon

13
14

Dr. Jamie Anastas, Dr. Ramesha Papanna and Dr. Shaine Morris at the Men of Distinction luncheon

14
14

Dr. Bud Frazier, Dr. Devinder Bhatia at the Men of Distinction luncheon

What: The 17th annual Houston Men of Distinction luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Four esteemed gents — J.P. Bryan, Joe Cleary, Frank Tsuru and Russell Ybara — joined the coterie of 64 other community leaders, previous Houston Men of Distinction honorees, whose portraits by Gittings lined the ballroom. This is the one luncheon of the year where the men outnumber the ladies — and that was the point from the founders from the beginning.

Men of Distinction.183
Dr. Jamie Anastas, Dr. Ramesha Papanna and Dr. Shaine Morris at the Men of Distinction luncheon

A small group of volunteers gathered 17 years ago to honor the men in the Houston community who have distinguished themselves through their leadership as businessmen, volunteers and philanthropists while raising funds which stay entirely in the Texas Medical Center.

Men of Distinction.173
Nino Shbeeb, Joanne King Herring, Scott Evans t the Men of Distinction luncheon

With support from presenting sponsors Sonic Automotive/Porsche River Oaks, Steak 48 and Tenenbaum Jewelers, the luncheon raised $300,000 for pediatric medical research in the Texas Medical Center.

Recipients of $100,000 grants were Jamie Anastas, Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine; Dr. Shaine A. Morris, Dr. Tam T. Doan, M.S., and Dr. Michael A. Belfort, Ph.D.at Texas Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Ramesha Papanna at Memorial Hermann.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2

Steve Trauber chaired the luncheon that was produced by board chair David Wuthrich and Scott Evans. No surprise that Trauber as a Rice University graduate dictated the color theme — blue and white. Florals were provided by Flowers by Nino, with flower shop owner Nino Shbeeb among guests.

Men of Distinction.212
Chair Steve Trauber, David Wuthrich, Jess Tutor at the Men of Distinction luncheon

Continuing his role which he has filled since the inaugural Men of Distinction luncheon was popular, though retired from KTRK Channel 13, Tom Koch. Also on the program was Rob Dale, general manager of Porsche River Oaks.

PC Seen: Alice and Keith Mosing, John Havens, Sidney Faust, Ginnni and Richard Mithoff, Michael Mithoff, Monica Ybarra, Dr. Bud Frazier, Tracy Dieterich, Gina and Devinder Bhatia, Tara Wuthrich, Molly and Jim Crownover, Joanne King Herring, Steve Mach, Butch Mach, Dancie Ware, Leticia Trauber, Stephanie Tsuru, David Pruner, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Cathy Cleary, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Anne Neeson, and Bruce Bilger.

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X