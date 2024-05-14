Houston’s 2024 Men of Distinction Revealed — These Gents Make a Real Difference in the Community

Dr. Jamie Anastas, Dr. Ramesha Papanna and Dr. Shaine Morris at the Men of Distinction luncheon

What: The 17th annual Houston Men of Distinction luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Four esteemed gents — J.P. Bryan, Joe Cleary, Frank Tsuru and Russell Ybara — joined the coterie of 64 other community leaders, previous Houston Men of Distinction honorees, whose portraits by Gittings lined the ballroom. This is the one luncheon of the year where the men outnumber the ladies — and that was the point from the founders from the beginning.

A small group of volunteers gathered 17 years ago to honor the men in the Houston community who have distinguished themselves through their leadership as businessmen, volunteers and philanthropists while raising funds which stay entirely in the Texas Medical Center.

With support from presenting sponsors Sonic Automotive/Porsche River Oaks, Steak 48 and Tenenbaum Jewelers, the luncheon raised $300,000 for pediatric medical research in the Texas Medical Center.

Recipients of $100,000 grants were Jamie Anastas, Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine; Dr. Shaine A. Morris, Dr. Tam T. Doan, M.S., and Dr. Michael A. Belfort, Ph.D.at Texas Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Ramesha Papanna at Memorial Hermann.

Steve Trauber chaired the luncheon that was produced by board chair David Wuthrich and Scott Evans. No surprise that Trauber as a Rice University graduate dictated the color theme — blue and white. Florals were provided by Flowers by Nino, with flower shop owner Nino Shbeeb among guests.

Continuing his role which he has filled since the inaugural Men of Distinction luncheon was popular, though retired from KTRK Channel 13, Tom Koch. Also on the program was Rob Dale, general manager of Porsche River Oaks.

PC Seen: Alice and Keith Mosing, John Havens, Sidney Faust, Ginnni and Richard Mithoff, Michael Mithoff, Monica Ybarra, Dr. Bud Frazier, Tracy Dieterich, Gina and Devinder Bhatia, Tara Wuthrich, Molly and Jim Crownover, Joanne King Herring, Steve Mach, Butch Mach, Dancie Ware, Leticia Trauber, Stephanie Tsuru, David Pruner, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Cathy Cleary, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Anne Neeson, and Bruce Bilger.