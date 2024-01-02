Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year Highlight Billionaire Moves, Yellowstone Hotties, an Ageless Society Queen and So Much More

Houston Ballet Soloist Bridget Kuhns; Photo by Wilson Parish
01
33

Houston Ballet soloist Bridget Kuhns at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
33

Jumping Johnny Bravo leading the live auction at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
33

Mack Fowler, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
33

Wait staff at Brasserie 19 fully embraced the theme of Le Barbie Brunch. (Photo by Alexander Hemingway)

05
33

Tilman Fertitta, Laura Ward celebrate the $4.2 million success of Houston Children's Charity gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
33

Jana Arnoldy in her Kentucky Derby chapeau at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
33

Danielle Gillespie celebrating her win at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

08
33

Lane & Chita Craft on the dance floor at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Fare La Fête' gala in Memorial Park. (Photo by Joseph West)

09
33

Tena Lundquist Faust, Cole Hauser, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, on stage Tena Lundquist Faust and, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, on stage during a special appearance at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Jacob Power))

10
33

For the Astros 2023 season opener Whitney & Jim Crane enjoy the ride into Minute Maid Park along with the 2022 World Series trophy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
33

Hallie Vanderhider, one of PaperCity's most photographed ladies, Bobby Dees at the 2023 Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
33

Deborah Duncan, Fady Armanious at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation 'Fashion for the Cure' event at Tootsies (Photo by TK Images)

13
33

Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
33

Posing for photos is one of the many fun aspects of the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

15
33

Jonathan W. & Margaret Vaughan Cox at the Alley Ball (Photo by Priscilla Dickson and Jacob Powers)

16
33

The ever-costuming Ceron, Paige Johnson at Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

17
33

It was a party indoors and out when Barbie and Ken wannabees took over Brasserie 19 for Le Barbie Brunch. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

18
33

Hip-hop artist Bun B loans Lynn Wyatt his jacket at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Mark Sullivan)

19
33

Julia Robinson at Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

20
33

Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. That's the Rockets' jet in the background.

21
33

Casey Brand at the American Heart Association 'Heart Ball' held at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
33

Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, joins Berg Hospitality Group's Ben Berg in the kitchen at The Ranch Saloon at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (Photo byJacob Power)

23
33

Jay Jones, Margaret Alkek Williams, Terry Wayne Jones at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
33

Double-handed bidding at the Houston Classical Charter School Foundational Dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

25
33

Ars Lyrica musicians and soprano Camille Ortiz perform among the prehistoric critters at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

26
33

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

27
33

Billionaire believer Tilman Fertitta and UH president Renu Khator have plenty to talk about. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

28
33

Bun B and Paul Wall came out to perform at the UH Hall of Honor night. (Photo by Eddy Matchette/Courtesy UH Athletics)

29
33

Shelley Boyer dances to Midland at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Jacob Power)

30
33

Steven & Brandi Sikes at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

31
33

Angela Hernandez, Torie Halbert, Hollie Dorsett at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball held at Post 713 Music Hall. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

32
33

Curt & Ashley Langley make the scene at the Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

33
33

The Centennial Gardens scene at Memorial Hermann Foundation's Good Vibrations gala at Hermann Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year Highlight Billionaire Moves, Yellowstone Hotties, an Ageless Society Queen and So Much More

The Year That Was In Pictures

BY // 01.01.24
From my seat at the table, the year 2023 appeared to host more Houston charitable fundraisers than ever which meant that ten thousands of words and hundreds of photographs were added to PaperCity society archives. Now, it’s time to revisit some of our favorites from the year that was. Consider these Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year.

Some are zany, some are just plain fun and some are quite sweet.

As I reviewed the wealth of party photos, several faces appeared with great frequency — Lynn Wyatt, Margaret Alkek Williams and Hallie Vanderhider.

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree and generous philanthropist Vanderhider appeared in the most photos, 39 in all. Vanderhider was photographed so frequently because she was honored or served as major underwriter at numerous events. And because of her spectacular gowns.

2023 Houston Children’s Charity
Tilman Fertitta, Laura Ward celebrate the $4.2 million success of Houston Children’s Charity gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

As Houston’s queen philanthropist and fabulous grand dame, Wyatt racked up 36 photo appearances. It’s a given. If Wyatt attends an event, she must be photographed. The same is true for The Bayou City’s most generous, high-profile philanthropist — Margaret Alkek Williams. With them seldom posing for photos in anything but the most proper stance, Vanderhider and Williams photos are immensely popular with the various nonprofits.

Tena Lundquist Faust, Cole Hauser, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone’s Rip Wheeler, on stage during a special appearance at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tena Lundquist Faust and, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone’s Rip Wheeler, on stage during a special appearance at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Jacob Power))

Among our favorite photos: Auctioneer John Bravo (aka Jumpin’ Johnny Bravo), who never fails to add a gravity-defying feat to his shepherding live auctions, mid-jump; rapper Bun B in black-tie one night at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and University of Houston gear on another.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas

Then there is Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney joyously riding their way into the 2023 Houston Astros season opener, World Series trophy in hand. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta celebrating the Houston Children’s Charity record-breaking gala with chair Laura Ward and with UH System chancellor and president Renu Khator at one of Kelvin Sampson’s powerhouse program’s basketball games. Fady Armanious, Tootsies creative director, is another who makes the party scene on a regular basis. We show him twice.

Orange Show Gala 2023 (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)
The ever-costuming Ceron, Paige Johnson at Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

And, of course, any photo of the wildly popular Cole Hauser of Yellowstone fame makes the cut, including one with Ben Berg and staff at Berg’s Ranch Saloon at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. OK, so we have two photos fo him. But who’s counting?

These are Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year (click through the photo gallery at the top of this story to see all the unforgettable images). Enjoy!

