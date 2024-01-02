Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year Highlight Billionaire Moves, Yellowstone Hotties, an Ageless Society Queen and So Much More

Curt & Ashley Langley make the scene at the Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

Bun B and Paul Wall came out to perform at the UH Hall of Honor night. (Photo by Eddy Matchette/Courtesy UH Athletics)

Fady Armanious, Jennifer Allison at the Annabelle Brasserie first look luncheon in Autry Park (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ars Lyrica musicians and soprano Camille Ortiz perform among the prehistoric critters at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. (Photo by Annie Mulligan)

Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, joins Berg Hospitality Group's Ben Berg in the kitchen at The Ranch Saloon at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (Photo byJacob Power)

Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. That's the Rockets' jet in the background.

Hip-hop artist Bun B loans Lynn Wyatt his jacket at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Mark Sullivan)

It was a party indoors and out when Barbie and Ken wannabees took over Brasserie 19 for Le Barbie Brunch. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The ever-costuming Ceron, Paige Johnson at Orange Show Gala Where the Wild Things ART (Photo by Emily Jaschke and David DeHoyos)

Posing for photos is one of the many fun aspects of the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Lynn Wyatt dances with Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Deborah Duncan, Fady Armanious at the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation 'Fashion for the Cure' event at Tootsies (Photo by TK Images)

Hallie Vanderhider, one of PaperCity's most photographed ladies, Bobby Dees at the 2023 Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

For the Astros 2023 season opener Whitney & Jim Crane enjoy the ride into Minute Maid Park along with the 2022 World Series trophy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Cole Hauser, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, on stage Tena Lundquist Faust and, Tama Lundquist with Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, on stage during a special appearance at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Jacob Power))

Danielle Gillespie celebrating her win at the Theatre Under the Stars 'Lights Up' gala. (Photo by Photo by David Power)

Jana Arnoldy in her Kentucky Derby chapeau at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jumping Johnny Bravo leading the live auction at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Ballet soloist Bridget Kuhns at the Houston Ballet Ball, held in a state-of-the-art tent at the Margaret Alkek Williams Center for Dance (Photo by Wilson Parish)

From my seat at the table, the year 2023 appeared to host more Houston charitable fundraisers than ever which meant that ten thousands of words and hundreds of photographs were added to PaperCity society archives. Now, it’s time to revisit some of our favorites from the year that was. Consider these Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year.

Some are zany, some are just plain fun and some are quite sweet.

As I reviewed the wealth of party photos, several faces appeared with great frequency — Lynn Wyatt, Margaret Alkek Williams and Hallie Vanderhider.

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree and generous philanthropist Vanderhider appeared in the most photos, 39 in all. Vanderhider was photographed so frequently because she was honored or served as major underwriter at numerous events. And because of her spectacular gowns.

As Houston’s queen philanthropist and fabulous grand dame, Wyatt racked up 36 photo appearances. It’s a given. If Wyatt attends an event, she must be photographed. The same is true for The Bayou City’s most generous, high-profile philanthropist — Margaret Alkek Williams. With them seldom posing for photos in anything but the most proper stance, Vanderhider and Williams photos are immensely popular with the various nonprofits.

Among our favorite photos: Auctioneer John Bravo (aka Jumpin’ Johnny Bravo), who never fails to add a gravity-defying feat to his shepherding live auctions, mid-jump; rapper Bun B in black-tie one night at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and University of Houston gear on another.

Then there is Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney joyously riding their way into the 2023 Houston Astros season opener, World Series trophy in hand. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta celebrating the Houston Children’s Charity record-breaking gala with chair Laura Ward and with UH System chancellor and president Renu Khator at one of Kelvin Sampson’s powerhouse program’s basketball games. Fady Armanious, Tootsies creative director, is another who makes the party scene on a regular basis. We show him twice.

And, of course, any photo of the wildly popular Cole Hauser of Yellowstone fame makes the cut, including one with Ben Berg and staff at Berg’s Ranch Saloon at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. OK, so we have two photos fo him. But who’s counting?

These are Houston’s 2023 Photos of the Year (click through the photo gallery at the top of this story to see all the unforgettable images). Enjoy!