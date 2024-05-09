Renowned Dallas Art Collector Marguerite Hoffman Hosts a Garden Dinner Party for The Conservatory

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash
Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon
Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti
Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson
Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong
Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering
Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin
A gorgeous long table on the loggia
Alberta Ferretti
Bradley Agather, Missy Peck
Brian Bolke
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum
Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Danielle Hunter
A picture perfect dome encased salad
David & Suzanne Droese
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke
John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle
John & Jennifer Eagle
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Porchla Kidd
Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky
Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette
A glass sanctuary for art
Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson
Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Lori Mikles
Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley
Marguerite Hoffman
Kara Goss
Ceron & Todd Fiscus
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian
Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather
Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss
Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge
Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol
Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham
Annex Song, Travis Christian
Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron
Zoe Bonnette
Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke
01
48

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

02
48

Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

03
48

Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

04
48

A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

05
48

Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

06
48

Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

07
48

Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

08
48

Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

09
48

Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

10
48

Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

11
48

A gorgeous long table on the loggia (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

12
48

The evening's guest of honor: designer Alberta Ferretti. (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

13
48

Bradley Agather, Missy Peck (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

14
48

Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

15
48

Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

16
48

Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

17
48

Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

18
48

Danielle Hunter (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

19
48

A picture perfect dome encased salad (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

20
48

David & Suzanne Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

21
48

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

22
48

Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

23
48

John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

24
48

John & Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

25
48

Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

26
48

Porchla Kidd (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

27
48

Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

28
48

Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

29
48

A glass sanctuary for art (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

30
48

Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

31
48

Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

32
48

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

33
48

Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

34
48

Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

35
48

Marguerite Hoffman (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

36
48

Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

37
48

Ceron & Todd Fiscus (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

38
48

A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

39
48

Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

40
48

Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

41
48

Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

42
48

Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

43
48

Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

44
48

Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

45
48

Annex Song, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

46
48

Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

47
48

Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

48
48

Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash
Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon
Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti
Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson
Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong
Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering
Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin
A gorgeous long table on the loggia
Alberta Ferretti
Bradley Agather, Missy Peck
Brian Bolke
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum
Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Danielle Hunter
A picture perfect dome encased salad
David & Suzanne Droese
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke
John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle
John & Jennifer Eagle
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Porchla Kidd
Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky
Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette
A glass sanctuary for art
Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson
Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Lori Mikles
Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley
Marguerite Hoffman
Kara Goss
Ceron & Todd Fiscus
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian
Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather
Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss
Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge
Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol
Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham
Annex Song, Travis Christian
Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron
Zoe Bonnette
Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke
Arts / Society / The Seen / Fashion

Renowned Dallas Art Collector Marguerite Hoffman Hosts a Garden Dinner Party for The Conservatory

Brian Bolke's Elevated Retail Concept Celebrates Five Years in Style

BY Billy Fong // 05.09.24
Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
A gorgeous long table on the loggia (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
The evening's guest of honor: designer Alberta Ferretti. (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Bradley Agather, Missy Peck (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Danielle Hunter (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
A picture perfect dome encased salad (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
David & Suzanne Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
John & Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Porchla Kidd (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
A glass sanctuary for art (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Marguerite Hoffman (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Ceron & Todd Fiscus (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Annex Song, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)
1
48

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

2
48

Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

3
48

Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

4
48

A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

5
48

Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

6
48

Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

7
48

Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

8
48

Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

9
48

Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

10
48

Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

11
48

A gorgeous long table on the loggia (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

12
48

The evening's guest of honor: designer Alberta Ferretti. (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

13
48

Bradley Agather, Missy Peck (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

14
48

Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

15
48

Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

16
48

Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

17
48

Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

18
48

Danielle Hunter (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

19
48

A picture perfect dome encased salad (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

20
48

David & Suzanne Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

21
48

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

22
48

Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

23
48

John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

24
48

John & Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

25
48

Dinner guests at The Conservatory's 5th anniversary dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

26
48

Porchla Kidd (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

27
48

Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

28
48

Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

29
48

A glass sanctuary for art (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

30
48

Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

31
48

Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

32
48

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

33
48

Lori Mikles (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

34
48

Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

35
48

Marguerite Hoffman (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

36
48

Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

37
48

Ceron & Todd Fiscus (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

38
48

A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory's 5th anniversary (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

39
48

Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

40
48

Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

41
48

Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

42
48

Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

43
48

Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

44
48

Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

45
48

Annex Song, Travis Christian (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

46
48

Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

47
48

Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

48
48

Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

Brian Bolke‘s long and storied career in the luxury retail realm has spanned learning the ropes at Neiman Marcus, co-founding Forty Five Ten in 2000, and opening The Conservatory five years ago. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Bolke’s latest concept, he curated a fashionable guest list to dine with him at the home of internationally renowned art collector, Marguerite Hoffman.

For those who aren’t regular watchers of the ARTnews Top Collector’s annual listing, Marguerite has amassed a museum-worthy art collection alongside her late husband Robert Hoffman, including masterworks by Jasper Johns, Cy Twombly, Ellsworth Kelly, Gerhard Richter, Maria Lassnig, and Joseph Beuys. “I have a soft spot for women artists that have been overlooked, and I’m excited about the intentional addition of BIPOC artists to the collection,” Hoffman told PaperCity when discussing her most recent acquisitions.

We began our evening in the Bill Booziotis-designed pavilion that houses the collection, with guests spilling out onto the lush backyard garden landscaped by Michael Van Valkenburgh (who also designed Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City).  A parade of chic ensembles, most of which had been purchased at one of Bolke’s retail concepts over the years, then made their way to the main house for dinner.

Alberta Ferretti
The evening’s guest of honor: designer Alberta Ferretti. (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

Bolke’s evening remarks turned the table’s attention to the honored guest of the evening, acclaimed Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. “She took a chance on me and was the first big brand that Forty Five Ten was invited to buy, and we did, very nervously, and barely hitting the minimum,” Bolke shared at the table. “We bought three very expensive skirts and all sold the first day they hit the floor. I have been loyal ever since.”

Via text the next day, Bolke shared the following: Planning any dinner outside in Dallas is not for the faint at heart. I feel so lucky about the weather, but more importantly that it turned into the most casual dinner with friends.

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton-Beckley)

Some of the friends spotted at the supper table included Brian’s husband Faisal Halum; Lisa Runyon; art collector Cindy Rachofsky; Partlow boots founder, Kasey Lemkin who came with her sister-in-law Margaret Lemkin; architect David Droese with his PR guru wife Suzanne Droese; Danielle Hunter; Juliette Aston; Jennifer Karol; Kara Goss; Zoe Bonnette; Missy Peck; Bradley Agather; Christen and Derek Wilson; Todd Fiscus and Ceron; lifestyle guru Moll Anderson; Jennifer and John Eagle; Leigh Anne Clark; Reed Robertson; Porschla Kidd; Lori Mikles; Keely Cawley; Sabrina Dee; and in from Houston (and Paris) Becca Cason Thrash.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
ASSAEL
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
KATHERINE JETTER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Alberta Ferretti
Brian Bolke, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash
Billy Fong, Derek & Christen Wilson
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Danielle Hunter, Sabrina Dee, Lisa Runyon
Kara Goss, Alberta Ferretti
Missy Peck, Becca Cason Thrash, Derek & Christen Wilson
Alberta Ferretti, Billy Fong
Divine nibbles from R2Art Catering
Billy Fong, Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Margaret Lemkin
A gorgeous long table on the loggia
Alberta Ferretti
Bradley Agather, Missy Peck
Brian Bolke
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum
Brian Bolke, Porchla Kidd, Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Danielle Hunter
A picture perfect dome encased salad
David & Suzanne Droese
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Jennifer Eagle, Brian Bolke
John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle
John & Jennifer Eagle
Dinner guests at The Conservatory’s 5th anniversary dinner
Porchla Kidd
Porschla Kidd, Cindy Rachofsky
Kara Goss, Zoe Bonnette
A glass sanctuary for art
Keeley Cawley, Billy Fong, Moll Anderson
Keeley Cawley, Moll Anderson, Brian Bolke, Lori Mikles
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke
Lori Mikles
Lori Mikles, Keeley Cawley
Marguerite Hoffman
Kara Goss
Ceron & Todd Fiscus
A glass sanctuary for art and for cocktails to celebrate the Conservatory’s 5th anniversary
Porchla Kidd, Travis Christian
Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, Bradly Agather
Reed Robertson, Zoe Bonnette, Kara Goss
Shasa Mitcham, Susan Ruteludge
Susan Ruteludge, Ceron, Jennifer Karol
Susan Rutledge, Shasa Mitcham
Annex Song, Travis Christian
Todd Fiscus, Becca Cason Thrash, Ceron
Zoe Bonnette
Alberta Ferretti, Brian Bolke
Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
9520 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9520 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
9520 Hathaway Street
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$47,000,000 Learn More about this property
Michelene Galbraith
This property is listed by: Michelene Galbraith (214) 213-8279 Email Realtor
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$7,200,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5501 Pine Valley
3136 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3136 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3136 Greenbrier Drive
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,999 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
4205 Gloster Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Street
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
4412 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4412 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,450,000 Learn More about this property
Fiona Richards
This property is listed by: Fiona Richards (214) 632-5813 Email Realtor
4412 Lorraine Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X