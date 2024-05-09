Renowned Dallas Art Collector Marguerite Hoffman Hosts a Garden Dinner Party for The Conservatory
Brian Bolke's Elevated Retail Concept Celebrates Five Years in StyleBY Billy Fong // 05.09.24
Brian Bolke‘s long and storied career in the luxury retail realm has spanned learning the ropes at Neiman Marcus, co-founding Forty Five Ten in 2000, and opening The Conservatory five years ago. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Bolke’s latest concept, he curated a fashionable guest list to dine with him at the home of internationally renowned art collector, Marguerite Hoffman.
For those who aren’t regular watchers of the ARTnews Top Collector’s annual listing, Marguerite has amassed a museum-worthy art collection alongside her late husband Robert Hoffman, including masterworks by Jasper Johns, Cy Twombly, Ellsworth Kelly, Gerhard Richter, Maria Lassnig, and Joseph Beuys. “I have a soft spot for women artists that have been overlooked, and I’m excited about the intentional addition of BIPOC artists to the collection,” Hoffman told PaperCity when discussing her most recent acquisitions.
We began our evening in the Bill Booziotis-designed pavilion that houses the collection, with guests spilling out onto the lush backyard garden landscaped by Michael Van Valkenburgh (who also designed Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City). A parade of chic ensembles, most of which had been purchased at one of Bolke’s retail concepts over the years, then made their way to the main house for dinner.
Bolke’s evening remarks turned the table’s attention to the honored guest of the evening, acclaimed Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. “She took a chance on me and was the first big brand that Forty Five Ten was invited to buy, and we did, very nervously, and barely hitting the minimum,” Bolke shared at the table. “We bought three very expensive skirts and all sold the first day they hit the floor. I have been loyal ever since.”
Via text the next day, Bolke shared the following: Planning any dinner outside in Dallas is not for the faint at heart. I feel so lucky about the weather, but more importantly that it turned into the most casual dinner with friends.
Some of the friends spotted at the supper table included Brian’s husband Faisal Halum; Lisa Runyon; art collector Cindy Rachofsky; Partlow boots founder, Kasey Lemkin who came with her sister-in-law Margaret Lemkin; architect David Droese with his PR guru wife Suzanne Droese; Danielle Hunter; Juliette Aston; Jennifer Karol; Kara Goss; Zoe Bonnette; Missy Peck; Bradley Agather; Christen and Derek Wilson; Todd Fiscus and Ceron; lifestyle guru Moll Anderson; Jennifer and John Eagle; Leigh Anne Clark; Reed Robertson; Porschla Kidd; Lori Mikles; Keely Cawley; Sabrina Dee; and in from Houston (and Paris) Becca Cason Thrash.