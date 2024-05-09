The New $550 Million Loews Arlington Hotel Celebrated Its Grand Opening With Global Flavors and Fireworks

Limelight, an eleven-piece Emerald City Band, kept guests entertained throughout the night. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

Filled with beautiful handmade creations, the French patisserie station offered macarons, eclairs, berry tarts, and more. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

You can’t have a party in Texas without a grill and smoking experience. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

The food and drinks were the highlight of the evening as guests delighted in culinary stations from around the world. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

Around four hundred people attended the opening party of Loews Arlington Hotel. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

Ron Price, former mayor of Arlington Jeff Williams, Loews Hotel & Co. President and CEO Alex Tisch, Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton, and Texas Rangers Executive VP of Business Operations Rob Matwick. (Photo by Clint Brewer)

The Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center has officially opened its doors in the North Texas entertainment district. The $550 million showcase resort near Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium features 888 guest rooms, two pools, a full-service spa, and five restaurants.

On a recent spring evening, PaperCity teamed up with the brand-new North Texas property to host a grand opening celebration on their expansive event lawn.

Around four hundred people attended the opening party including Loews Hotel & Co. President and CEO Alex Tisch, Chief Commercial Officer Monica Xuereb, and Chief Financial Officer Matt Brenner. Other notable attendees were Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick, former mayor of Arlington Jeff Williams, Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton, President & CEO of Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Michael Jacobson, and Chief Development Officer of Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Sherry Jackson.

The food and drinks were the highlight of the evening. Guests delighted in several culinary stations from around the world. The Japanese station featured sushi, sashimi, steamed dumplings, and sake tastings. From the Loews Arlington Hotel’s restaurant Farena, a Berkel slicer cut Iberico ham at the Spanish station. For a taste of Italy, guests could hop over to the pasta experience or Negroni bar. Mexican cuisine was also available and featured smoked brisket tacos and a guacamole station. And of course, you can’t have a party in Texas without a grill and smoking experience. Barbecue, ranch waters, and margaritas are always a crowd pleaser.

A French patisserie served as the dessert bar offering beautiful handmade macarons, eclairs, berry tarts, and more. Let’s just say no one left the hotel’s grand opening party hungry.

Limelight, an eleven-piece Emerald City Band, kept guests entertained throughout the night until an explosive firework show ended the evening with a bang. Cheers to Loews Arlington!