The Summer Set exclusive collection at at Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Balmain handbags and shoes from the exclusive Summer Set collection (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Mojitos at the Summer Set in Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Neiman Marcus has done it again—another killer designer pop-up. Balmain has partnered with Dallas’ favorite luxury department store to bring a suite of immersive 1920s-inspired sportswear. The pastel scene featured women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, and shoes, with the iconic brand’s signature playful spin on luxury.

As guests arrived at the 2,000-square-square-foot activation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark, they were greeted with champagne, sparkling rosé, mojitos, and macarons that matched the collection’s colors. Fashion influencer Elizabeth Osondu explained, “I really appreciate seeing tennis lifted into the designer and luxury field. Also, the champagne is to die for.”

The exclusive collection includes bright white, baby blue, and light pink hues combining the fashion house’s passion for French Heritage with a modern spin on classic summer-sport silhouettes. Models showcased the Summer Set collection throughout the evening.

I later approached a Dallas influencer I was familiar with from Instagram, Steph Taylor Jackson. “The pinks and the structure of jackets are signatures of Balmain — and gorgeous,” she shared.

The eye-catching space featured a pink mini tennis court with a playable net and rosé-hued tennis balls. Play ball!

The Balmain x Neiman Marcus pop-up may have come and gone in Dallas, but customers can still shop the exclusive collection on Neiman Marcus’ site.