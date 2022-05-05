Dallas Art Fair, Diamond Mahone Bailey and John Bailey, Credit Exploredinary (Photo by Exploredinary)
Arts / The Seen

The Dallas Art Fair Preview Was a Collector's Dream — And a Stylish Feast for the Eyes

The Rite of Spring Returned to Its Fullest Magnitude

BY // 05.05.22
photography Exploredinary
Diamond Mahone Bailey and John Bailey (Photo by Exploredinary)
Ruben Burgess Jr, JM Rizzi (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jeremiah Onifade, Francisco Moreno (Photo by Exploredinary)
Robyn Siegel and Jenny Esping (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jason Friedman, Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Exploredinary)
Director of the Dallas Contemporary Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Exploredinary)
Ricky Morales, Meredith Williams (gallerists at Martha's Contemporary) (Photo by Exploredinary)
Rhonda Marcus, Fraser Marcus (Photo by Exploredinary)
Pascal Spengemann (Broadway), Arthur Peña (Photo by Exploredinary)
Nerissa von Helpenstill, Dustin Holcomb, Krista Tankersley (Photo by Exploredinary)
Arthur Peña (Photo by Exploredinary)
Matthew Gilley, Carrie White (Photo by Exploredinary)
Mallory Culbert (Photo by Exploredinary)
Lucy Wrubel, Evita Tezeno, Madison Chase, Jennifer Esping (Photo by Exploredinary)
Kenny Goss, Victor Sebastian, Rebekah Lilli (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell (Photo by Exploredinary)
Joseph Steffen, Sam Saladino (Photo by Exploredinary)
John Sughrue, Marlene Sughrue, Nathan Johnson (Texas State Senator), Sarah Blagden, Kelly Cornell (Photo by Exploredinary)
John Sughrue, Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden (Photo by Exploredinary)
Muffin and John Lemak (Photo by Exploredinary)
John Arena, Imad Anbouba and Shelley Anbouba (Photo by Exploredinary)
Joey Brock, Kelsey Heimerman (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jennifer Klos, Carolina Alvarez - Mathies, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson (Photo by Exploredinary)
Inna Xu, Chen Dongfan (Photo by Exploredinary)
Darryl Ratcliff (Photo by Exploredinary)
William Hathaway (Night Gallery), Jeremy Strick (Photo by Exploredinary)
Gregg Asher, David Martin (Photo by Exploredinary)
Geoff Green, Sheryl Adkins-Green (Photo by Exploredinary)
Erin Cluley and Tearlach Hutcheson (Photo by Exploredinary)
Cece Smith , Ford Lacy (Photo by Exploredinary)
Dannye Butler and Hilary Conner (Photo by Exploredinary)
Catherine Cornelius (Photo by Exploredinary)
Anna Katherine Brodbeck, Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden (Photo by Exploredinary)
After years of delays and unprecedented changes, the 2022 edition of the Dallas Art Fair marked the return to its prime spring placement (and full magnitude). The annual event drew top collectors from around the world and local art lovers to downtown Dallas for a glorious—and acquisition-heavy—April weekend.

On Thursday, April 21, an intimate bustle of guests—many of whom were dressed to rival the works on the walls—wove through the halls of Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.) for a preview of the 88 galleries representing the best of Texas and beyond. As our city has grown, so has Dallas’ influence in the arts sphere, a fact that becomes more evident with each passing Art Fair.

Dallas Art Fair, Kenny Goss, Victor Sebastian, Rebekah Lilli, Credit Exploredinary (1) (Photo by Exploredinary)
Kenny Goss, Victor Sebastian, and Rebekah Lilli at the Dallas Art Fair Preview (Photo by Exploredinary)

The heavy-hitting collectors were out in full force. Kenny Goss, Alden Pinell, Ford Lacy, and Cece Smith, as well as Geoff and Sheryl AdkinsGreen, all made appearances at the preview event. Notable Art Fair sales throughout the weekend included the acquisition of Between, a large painting by Anna Membrino, as well as five works by up-and-coming Fort Worth artist John Miranda from Dallas’ Erin Cluley Gallery.

Mexico City’s Saenger Galería, making its in-person Dallas debut, sold a $44,000 wall work by Mark Hagen. An important 1965 painting by American artist Yvonne Thomas, as well as a 1951 piece by Perle Fine and Dorothea Tanning’s 1968 ink and watercolor Fête Champêtre, were a few distinct older pieces to find new homes.

Dallas Art Fair, Gregg Asher, David Martin, Credit Exploredinary (Photo by Exploredinary)
Gregg Asher, David Martin (Photo by Exploredinary)

Now that the flurry of the Dallas Art Fair has come and gone, it’s equally important to note what remains. 10 pieces were chosen for acquisition by the Dallas Museum of Art, including works by Sarah Awad (Night Gallery), Xxavier Edward Carter (Erin Cluley Gallery), Kohshin Finley (Various Small Fires), Jessie Homer French (Various Small Fires), Athena LaTocha (JDJ), Kaloki Nyamai (Keijsers Koning), Krzysztof Strzelecki (Anat Ebgi), Benjamin Styer (Moskowitz Bayse), Keer Tanchak (12.26), and Evita Tezeno (Luis De Jesus Los Angeles).

Dallas Art Fair, Inna xu, Dongfan chen (artist), Credit Exploredinary (Photo by Exploredinary)
Inna Xu, Chen Dongfan (Photo by Exploredinary)

For one more highlight from the Dallas Art Fair weekend, visit our coverage on the Eye Ball, one of the hottest annual tickets in town. 

