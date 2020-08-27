A Jewelry Queen and a Dapper Gentleman Make Sure the Fashion Show Goes On at Tootsies

The Women of Wardrobe team at the Summer Soirée virtual fundraiser at Tootsies. (Photo by Dress for Success)

No one expected the 17th annual Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée to resemble those of years past in happier times when social distancing and mandatory masks could never have been imagined. And so it was that the recent evening at Tootsies, held in the shadow of COVID-19, transpired with two Texas designers, a handful of in-person participants and more than 120 joining the party online.

It was a far cry from 2019 when 300 young women and a sprinkling of men descended on Tootsies for a celebratory end-of-summer soirée that raised funds for the young professional wing of Dress for Success. However, the 2020 event was a party with a mission and a message wrapped in a fashionable package.

Starring in the Zoom production were Tootsies’ creative fashion director Fady Armanious, who took the mic to interview jewelry designer Claudia Lobao (“Earrings are the new lipstick”) and fashion designer Christy Lynn, known for her organic, breathable fabrics ideal for Houston summers. They discussed their journey into fashion design and their take on upcoming trends and, of course, showcased their fall collections that are on display in the popular Houston-owned boutique.

Armanious, who has been no stranger to Zoom since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, deftly hosted the program that included remarks from WOW president Courtney Campo, Summer Soirée chair Karishma Asrani and Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville.

The fundraising moved into high gear the two following days with 10 percent of sales donated to the nonprofit. The final total — $6,500 for Dress for Success. Happy shoppers went home not only with their purchases but also with WOW swag bags that included goodies from Nothing Bundt Cakes, PMD Beauty, Cherry, W&P, Pixi Beauty, Cocktail Kits 2 Go, Cherry, Asrani Group, Popbands, Lucky Cat Beauty, and more.

PC Seen: Mia Gradney, KHOU news anchor; Lauren Levicki Courville, Dress for Success Houston President; Julia Russell, WOW President-Elect; Leanne Schneider, Reliant director of community relations and executive director of the Reliant Charitable Foundation; Natalie Ariz; Diana Mosenge; Marianna Corcoran, Sarika Patel; Rebecca Gentry; Emily Robinson; and Crystal Embury.