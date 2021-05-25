Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Memorial Day Weekend

Fireworks, Pool Parties, Sangria and Mimosa Walks, and More

BY // 05.25.21
DSO Memorial Day

Attend Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Memorial Day event at Flag Pole Hill. (Courtesy)

Memorial Day Weekend arriving just as the world has begun buzzing again feels like summer serendipity. For this year’s unofficial start to the sunniest season, Dallas is going big with commemorative fireworks, swanky hotel pool parties, anticipated culinary pop-ups, sangria art walks, and more to help you plan your holiday weekend.

DSO Symphony in the City

Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns this summer with its outdoor park concerts series starting with the annual Memorial Day event. On Monday, head to Flag Pole Hill at 8:15 pm live patriotic tunes honoring America’s fallen soldiers. Free fireworks will follow the concert.

 

Virgin Hotels Dallas Pool
The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Memorial Day Weekend at Virgin Dallas Hotels

This destination Design District hotel is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend at their fourth-floor The Pool Club. There will be live DJs from Friday through Monday and cabana, day bed, and day pass availability to relax by the pool. Saturday’s line up includes CheatCodes, Lucye Lou, Rizkilla, and Ekow. Day passes start at $200 per person.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Celebrate Memorial Day this Sunday from 7 pm to 10 pm at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. The brewery will feature live music in the beer garden from Ryan Berg and The Velvet Ears. Food specials like a Frito pie burger will also be available.

 

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
Loro Dallas
Loro Dallas is hosting a preview pop-up event at their new East Dallas location’s parking lot this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Loro Pop-Up Preview

This Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm, Uchi/Franklin Barbecue restaurant collaboration Loro is hosting a preview event of their Asian smokehouse concept from Austin. The second, Dallas location will be opening on Haskell Avenue soon enough, but for now, you can go try bavette and coconut rice bowls and gin and tonic slushees at the pop-up. Reserve your spot here.

Sangria and Art Walk

Head to Bishop Arts this Sunday from 4 pm to 8 pm for a Sangria and Art Walk. For $20 per person, you’ll be able to stroll through the district and sample different sangrias from local spots. You’ll get a tasting cup, art map, and card that offers ten sangria tastings. Proceeds will go to supporting Bishop Arts District merchants. There will also be specials from local retail shops.

Dallas Mimosa Walk

This Memorial Day Weekend, purchase tickets for $20 per person for a mimosa walk around Deep Ellum. The shopping and drinking experience includes stops at several shops around the neighborhood like Flea Style and Trinity Cider. Each participant will receive a souvenir glass, map, and wristband. Just choose a start time ranging from noon to 1:30 pm.

 

Legacy Hall Memorial Day
This Memorial Day weekend, celebrate at Legacy Hall with a Backyard Party. (Photo by James Coreas)

Legacy Hall Backyard Party

Plano’s Legacy Hall is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend with a backyard party from Friday to Sunday. The Box Garden will feature live music from Live 80 on Friday, Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation on Saturday, and Bryan Adams tribute band Summer of ’69 (along with a few others) on Sunday. The event is free, but some concerts are ticketed. Click on the band names for tickets to each show. There will be beer, brisket, and more from eateries and bars at the food hall.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
3200 Ross Avenue #2
Ross Ave Brownstones
FOR SALE

3200 Ross Avenue #2
Dallas, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3200 Ross Avenue #2
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1106 Chapel Creek Court
Canyon Creek Country Club
FOR SALE

1106 Chapel Creek Court
Richardson, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
1106 Chapel Creek Court
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X