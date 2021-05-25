Memorial Day Weekend arriving just as the world has begun buzzing again feels like summer serendipity. For this year’s unofficial start to the sunniest season, Dallas is going big with commemorative fireworks, swanky hotel pool parties, anticipated culinary pop-ups, sangria art walks, and more to help you plan your holiday weekend.

DSO Symphony in the City

Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns this summer with its outdoor park concerts series starting with the annual Memorial Day event. On Monday, head to Flag Pole Hill at 8:15 pm live patriotic tunes honoring America’s fallen soldiers. Free fireworks will follow the concert.

The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Memorial Day Weekend at Virgin Dallas Hotels

This destination Design District hotel is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend at their fourth-floor The Pool Club. There will be live DJs from Friday through Monday and cabana, day bed, and day pass availability to relax by the pool. Saturday’s line up includes CheatCodes, Lucye Lou, Rizkilla, and Ekow. Day passes start at $200 per person.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Celebrate Memorial Day this Sunday from 7 pm to 10 pm at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. The brewery will feature live music in the beer garden from Ryan Berg and The Velvet Ears. Food specials like a Frito pie burger will also be available.

Swipe













Next

Loro Dallas is hosting a preview pop-up event at their new East Dallas location’s parking lot this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Loro Pop-Up Preview

This Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm, Uchi/Franklin Barbecue restaurant collaboration Loro is hosting a preview event of their Asian smokehouse concept from Austin. The second, Dallas location will be opening on Haskell Avenue soon enough, but for now, you can go try bavette and coconut rice bowls and gin and tonic slushees at the pop-up. Reserve your spot here.

Sangria and Art Walk

Head to Bishop Arts this Sunday from 4 pm to 8 pm for a Sangria and Art Walk. For $20 per person, you’ll be able to stroll through the district and sample different sangrias from local spots. You’ll get a tasting cup, art map, and card that offers ten sangria tastings. Proceeds will go to supporting Bishop Arts District merchants. There will also be specials from local retail shops.

Dallas Mimosa Walk

This Memorial Day Weekend, purchase tickets for $20 per person for a mimosa walk around Deep Ellum. The shopping and drinking experience includes stops at several shops around the neighborhood like Flea Style and Trinity Cider. Each participant will receive a souvenir glass, map, and wristband. Just choose a start time ranging from noon to 1:30 pm.

This Memorial Day weekend, celebrate at Legacy Hall with a Backyard Party. (Photo by James Coreas)

Legacy Hall Backyard Party

Plano’s Legacy Hall is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend with a backyard party from Friday to Sunday. The Box Garden will feature live music from Live 80 on Friday, Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation on Saturday, and Bryan Adams tribute band Summer of ’69 (along with a few others) on Sunday. The event is free, but some concerts are ticketed. Click on the band names for tickets to each show. There will be beer, brisket, and more from eateries and bars at the food hall.