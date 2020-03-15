Dallas Restaurants Are Now Offering Delivery and Curbside Pick-Up

As Dallas does its part to make it easier to maintain a normal routine from home (from boutique gyms streaming classes to free shipping from local shops) in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the dining community has graciously begun introducing delivery options and curbside pick-up services. So, although most restaurants are still open right now, it’s fair to be cautious about dining in public.

Fortunately, you can still support your favorite spots by ordering in instead. We will continue to keep this list updated with new delivery and pick-up options.

Note: Alto is now offering delivery for all sorts of things. “Whether it’s a document, an extra monitor from your office, the last roll of toilet paper from Target, or some lounge-worthy pajamas from your favorite store.” Just request delivery in the app.

Homewood

4002 Oak Lawn Avenue

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, Homewood will introduce family to-go meals called “Homewood at Home.” Four courses will cost $40 a person and course details will later be posted online. To place an order, call 214-434-1244.

Jia Modern Chinese

8411 Preston Road, Suite 132

Available now for delivery and curbside pickup, Jia Modern Chinese is working with Uber Eats, Favor, GrubHub, and Postmates to have their menu full of dumplings, spring rolls, and traditional Chinese dishes delivered to your door.

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue and 5251 Spring Valley Road

Al Biernat’s full menu is now available for free delivery and curbside pickup at its Oak Lawn and North locations. They’ll deliver in a 3.5 mile radius of both locations and require a minimum two-entree order for delivery. To place your order call Al Biernat’s Oaklawn at 214-219-2201 or Al Biernat’s North 972-239-3400.

Red Stix Street Food recently opened in the Park Cities. Drunken Noods is a popular dish.

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Avenue

Although they’re closing their dining room today, take-out is still available at Red Stix Asian Street Food. Order your Drunken Noodles or Bahn Mi sandwiches online and pickup from the outside window. Eater Dallas reports that Red Stix is also offering “vacuum-sealed packages of her Vietnamese-style meat skewers (among other dishes) that diners can freeze and eat later.”

Jimmy’s Food Store

4901 Bryan Street

The classic East Dallas Italian market Jimmy’s Food Store has decided to stop in-store dining until further notice. They are still offering sandwiches to-go. Make sure to browse online before ordering to check that they still have certain things in stock as a lot (like pizzas and meatballs) are low on supply.

Whisk Crepes

Whisk Crepes Cafe is now offering a curbside delivery menu everyday from 8am to 3pm. On their Instagram they say: “Call us, place your order, we will process payment and bring food to your car window! Starting Tuesday we will deliver all orders over $50!” This menu includes items like savory crepes, sweet crepes, breakfast sandwiches, and packages including food and drink.

MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130

Curbside pickup is now being offered at MoMo Italian Kitchen. All you have to do is call when you arrive and a staff member will bring your food to your car and process payment there. Call 972-234-6800 to place an order. Or, if you don’t want to leave home, delivery is available through Favor.

Haystack Burgers & Barley offers burgers in Dallas, Richardson, and Frisco.

Haystack Burgers & Barley

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 175

Haystack Burgers & Barley is now offering curbside pickup straight to your car at their Dallas, Richardson, and Frisco locations. Through their app or website, you can order online and once your order is ready and you’re at Haystack, give them a call and your food will be brought straight to you.

Del Sur Tacos

720 E. Jefferson Boulevard

Give Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff a call and they’ll have your tacos ready for curbside pickup. They also have delivery available for orders over $50.

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur Street

Craft brewery and coffee shop, Manhattan Project Beer Co, also has a scratch kitchen and is up and running for to-go orders. So far, coffee and breakfast items like arepas and yogurt bowls are available to order online.

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Road

As of yesterday, local kosher cafe The Market is offering curbside pickup and free delivery. There are two dinner options that each feed four to six people. Option one costs $80 and includes a choice of salad or fruit, choice of pasta (mac and cheese or mushroom penne), and choice of soup (tomato, vegetable, or broccoli cheddar). Option two costs $100 and includes a choice of salad or roasted vegetable, choice of pasta, choice of soup, and choice of protein (salmon or fried fish).

Place your order by emailing chef@themarkettx.com or calling 469-677-5424.

Proper Catering

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, Proper Catering will be offering a home delivery service. All meals will be packaged to serve four people and delivered with re-heating instructions. Delivery window times are between noon and 4 pm and Proper is requesting 24 hours notice for the day and menu you’re interested in. To order, email Carra@propercateringdallas.com or fill out a form on the website.

Fount Board & Table is now open in the former Crooked Tree Coffee House in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Fount Board & Table

New Uptown charcuterie board cafe Fount Board & Table has officially closed its doors to the public. But they will soon be offering cheese boards and more on a deliverable menu as they get set up with Uber Eats. Keep updated here.

Feed Me Pronto

The new grab ‘n’ go concept in Victory Park (essentially a convenience store reimagined with only organic and non-GMO products) is now offering “porch drop off” for call-in orders of over $100.

Grange Hall

4445 Travis Street

Knox-area restaurant Grange Hall is offering take away orders daily. Just call 214-443-5175 to place an order.

Up On Knox

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140

Up On Knox has reduced their service hours, but are offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a 2 mile radius. An abbreviated menu will be offered. You can order by calling 469-250-4007.

Pecan Lodge (Catering Facility)

1618 W. Commerce

Dallas BBQ haven, Pecan Lodge, is offering home delivery and drive thru service at their catering facility starting on March 18.”Family-sized portions are delivered cold for refrigeration with reheating instructions. A la carte offerings feed a family or four or more for multiple meals. Smoked meats include whole brisket and pork butts and racks of ribs as well as 3 lb. packages of chopped brisket, pulled pork and sausages ($27-$145). Side and desserts including the popular mac n’ cheese, pinto beans, collard greens and green beans are also offered along with Pecan Lodge’s famous peach cobbler, banana pudding and tumbleweed cookies ($10-$40). Prepared entrees and casseroles include enchiladas, tamales, fajitas and oak smoked chicken and vegetable kebabs ($18-$45).”

Parigi

3311 Oak Lawn Avenue

Classic Oak Lawn restaurant Parigi is offering to-go meals starting with lunch today. To order, call 214-521-0295 and when you arrive, staff members will bring the food out to you. Parigi will be offering soups, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and veggies, beef bourguignon with celery root purée, peach cobbler and more.