Great Gifts for Kids — Toys, Gift Boxes, Beyond Cute Clothes, Even Playground Equipment and More

For the Little Ones — the Most Important Presents of All

BY // 11.26.23
Gifts for Kids

The Best Holiday Gifts for Kids are actually things that kids will like. If their parents adore it too, all the better.

The holidays are some of the sweetest times when you have little kids. From the magic of Santa to decorating the tree to their smiling faces on Christmas morning, it’s truly a special season. But what should you put under the tree for your little elves this year?

These are the Best Holiday Gifts For Kids:

PLAY

Texas State Wooden Baby Rattle, $19.99
Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar Suitcase, $46.
Jumbo Climbing Arch, $265.
Build a Snowman Favor Jars, $7.50.
Unicorn in the Clouds Slime, $14.
Banner's Butterfly Gift Box keeps kids' gifts old school, $59.99.
Classic Nutcracker, $85.
1
7

Texas State Wooden Baby Rattle, $19.99

2
7

Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar Suitcase, $46.

3
7

Jumbo Climbing Arch, $265.

4
7

Build a Snowman Favor Jars, $7.50.

Unicorn in the Clouds Slime, $14.

Banner's Butterfly Gift Box keeps kids' gifts old school, $59.99.

Classic Nutcracker, $85.

In a world full of plastic and electronics, it can be hard to find good quality toys that stimulate their imaginations. We love these old school wooden toys from Bannor Toys, especially this Texas-shaped wooden baby rattle.

Banner’s Butterfly Gift Box keeps kids’ gifts old school, $59.99.

Speaking of keeping it old school, the Cuddle + Kind dolls could not be any sweeter. These handmade fair-trade dolls also encapsulate the true meaning of the season. They give back. For every doll purchased, Cuddle + Kind donates 10 meals to children in need around the world through their giving partners.

Perhaps one of the best parts of the season are all the traditions. Bauble Stockings are small hand-stitched, needlepoint heirloom stocking ornaments made for fair trade in Jacmel, Haiti. Bauble Stockings can easily become a new family tradition, where the final gift (or a clue to it) is found in your Bauble Stocking. It doesn’t necessarily have to contain the most expensive gift, but typically includes the most thoughtful gift and focuses on making the recipient feel loved.

Whether you put a piece of jewelry in the stocking or a plane ticket or concert tickets, it’s a fun tradition and memory that will last a lifetime. Bauble stockings always make you feel so loved. Since the brand’s launch in 2018, it has donated more than $100,000 to organizations around the globe.

We love everything Meri Meri makes – from its bright colors to whimsical fonts. This time of year, we especially love their unique advent calendars that have everything from charm bracelets to hair accessories to dinosaurs, no matter what your little one is into this year.

Do little ones love anything more than playdough and slime? Kids love nothing more than to make a mess. It’s a tale as old as time. From seasonal kits to Unicorn Slimes to sensory jars to subscriptions, kids of all ages and interests will go crazy for Houston-based Young Wild and Friedman’s selections.

Young Wild and Friedman ‘sWoodland Animal Kit, $39, makes for one great holiday gift for kids.

Getting kids to move and sparking their imaginations are essential to development. Cassarokids makes some of the most high-quality, unique and fun play equipment on the market. With climbing arches, reversible play tables and more, Cassrokids pieces are sure to be a hit under the tree this year.

Jumbo Climbing Arch, $265.

Great Kid Clothing Gifts

WEAR

Vintage Santa Green Pajamas, $32.99.
Pink Ornament Bubble, $38.
Hope Girl Bubble, $98.
Long Sleeve Twirl Bodysuit Dress in Espresso Herringbone, $39.
Winnie Girls' Pima Cotton Shirt with Monogram, $52.
Vintage Santa Green Pajamas, $32.99.

Pink Ornament Bubble, $38.

Hope Girl Bubble, $98.

Long Sleeve Twirl Bodysuit Dress in Espresso Herringbone, $39.

Winnie Girls' Pima Cotton Shirt with Monogram, $52.

It’s no secret that Texas babies are the best dressed – and we strive to keep it that way. Fort Worth-based Lila and Hayes not only has the softest pajamas, but we love their collegiate monogram shop for all your budding Longhorns, Sooners and beyond.

The Proper Peony offers classic, heirloom style children’s clothing that’s very much in style right now. With hand-embroidered styles, there are seasonal collections of beautifully versatile and timeless styles that keep your kids looking fresh and well-styled. When it comes to classic children’s clothing, we also love Smockingbird, Smocked Auctions and Dondolo.

Pink Ornament Bubble, $38.

Of course, as some experienced mothers know, you can’t go wrong with pieces from Kyte Baby. Known for its bamboo sleep bags and pajamas, these pieces are magic when it comes to getting children to sleep through the nite. And there’s no reason to be PJ jealous. They offer adult sizing in some products now too. For other sweet as bamboo clothes, check out Poppy Kids.

