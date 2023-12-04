Great Stocking Stuffers That They’ll Never Forget — Making the Little Presents Special

Stocking stuffers shouldn't be forgettable. This is how you can make them as special as any other gift.

Stockings are an age-old holiday tradition dating back to the original stories of Saint Nick. The cherished Christmas custom can be the cherry on top of a festive and gift-filled morning of family time. But how often do you actually remember what’s in your stocking?

This season, make those stockings truly memorable with out-of-the-box, charming treats that will wow everyone on the your list. Even those most difficult to shop for characters.

The best stocking stuffers are the most useful ones. Something that the gift receiver may not even realize they need. Techie finds like a portable charger, a Polaroid camera printer and a calming book light will save the day for any loved one.

Of course, there is always room for essentials to take relaxation up a notch. Cozy socks, a fragrant candle, or a trusty lip balm will always be well received.

From gourmet candies from coveted brands like Louis Sherry or an oversized gummy bear, everyone needs a sweet treat to accompany their Christmas morning coffee. Or add some flair to your holiday feasts with a luxurious olive oil or chili crunch.

To spice things up, make sure to throw in some entertaining treats to keep the fun going all day. Trivia games, a fresh new deck of cards, or a new book will be the gifts that keep on giving. The options to fill the stockings are endless. This year, make them the fun focus, not a last-minute afterthought.

No matter whose stocking is hung on the fireplace, they will no doubt delight in these whimsical gifts. These treats may be small enough to stuff in a stocking, but the enjoyment could fill an entire house.