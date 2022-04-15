Hubert de Givenchy, 1975, photograph Skrebneski
Texas Design Week Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley. Illustrated talk and cocktails at Moxie.
01
08

Hubert de Givenchy, 1975, photograph Skrebneski

02
08

Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

03
08

Stephen Stills discusses Hubert de Givenchy's lifetime of collecting, Thursday, April 28 at Moxie.

04
08

Hubert de Givenchy’s grand Paris home, Hotel d'Orrouer

05
08

Salon sur Cour at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer

06
08

Grand Salon at Hubert de Givenchy's Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley

07
08

Charles Cator, Christie’s deputy chairman, London, discusses the extraordinary auction of furniture and art

08
08

Salon sur Jardin at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer

Hubert de Givenchy, 1975, photograph Skrebneski
Texas Design Week Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley. Illustrated talk and cocktails at Moxie.
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Texas Design Week Houston — Hubert de Givenchy’s Rare Trove of Objects and Art

A Discussion of a Life Well-Lived with Stephen Sills and Christie's Charles Cator at Moxie

BY // 04.15.22
Hubert de Givenchy, 1975, photograph Skrebneski
Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.
Stephen Stills discusses Hubert de Givenchy's lifetime of collecting, Thursday, April 28 at Moxie.
Hubert de Givenchy’s grand Paris home, Hotel d'Orrouer
Salon sur Cour at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer
Grand Salon at Hubert de Givenchy's Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley
Charles Cator, Christie’s deputy chairman, London, discusses the extraordinary auction of furniture and art
Salon sur Jardin at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer
1
8

Hubert de Givenchy, 1975, photograph Skrebneski

2
8

Hubert de Givenchy’s Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

3
8

Stephen Stills discusses Hubert de Givenchy's lifetime of collecting, Thursday, April 28 at Moxie.

4
8

Hubert de Givenchy’s grand Paris home, Hotel d'Orrouer

5
8

Salon sur Cour at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer

6
8

Grand Salon at Hubert de Givenchy's Chateau du Jonchet in the Loire Valley

7
8

Charles Cator, Christie’s deputy chairman, London, discusses the extraordinary auction of furniture and art

8
8

Salon sur Jardin at Hubert de Givenchy's Paris home, Hôtel d’Orrouer

From a lifetime of collecting, Hubert De Givenchy’s rare trove of furnishings, objects and art goes up for sale at Christie’s Paris in June. As part of Texas Design Week Houston, designer Stephen Sills and Christie’s Deputy Chairman Charles Cator will discuss the extraordinary contents of Hubert de Givenchy’s legendary homes — the iconic and elegant Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

Givenchy died in 2018 at age 91, leaving behind a rare trove of furniture, objects and art, much of which hasn’t been seen on the market for decades. The sale of more than 1,200 lots includes a late-18th-century Louis XVI gilt-walnut bergère; François-Xavier Lalanne’s Oiseau de Jardin II, 2001, a patinated bronze bird; Diego Giacometti door knocker in patinated bronze; Bacchus bronze figure attributed to François Girardon, circa 1700; an empire ormolu and porphyry-top center table by Martin-Guillaume Biennais, early 19th century; and Alberto Giacometti’s Femme qui marche bronze; as well as works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Claudio Bravo. Givenchy assembled his collections over a lifetime, arranging them in spectacular rooms decorated in his favored palette of green, gold, white, and black.

Charles Cator, deputy chairman Christie’s, based in London, has presided over many of the important collection sales of the past three decades, including another of Hubert de Givenchy that went up for sale in 1993.

“Hubert de Givenchy was for many years a member of the international board of Christie’s and entrusted the house twice during his lifetime with the sale of objects from his collection,” says Cator. “This summer, the auctions are an opportunity to celebrate Hubert de Givenchy as one of the greatest ambassadors of French taste and to tell his story of the art of living, collecting, and the elegance he sought to capture in all things.”

Givenchy founded his fashion house in Paris in 1952, dressing such legendary women as Audrey Hepburn, Jacqueline Onassis, and Bunny Mellon — three women who particularly contributed to Givenchy’s fame, and he to theirs.

The live sale will be held in Paris June 14 through 17, and the online sale runs June 8 through 23.

Christie’s International’s Charles Cator, along with legendary designer Stephen Sills, will be in conversation Thursday, April 28, at Moxie, discussing the history and decoration of Hubert de Givenchy’s extraordinary homes, Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For details, the full Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to texasdesignweek.com.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Texas Design Week Houston
Special Series

Texas Design Week Houston

Houston | April 24 - 29, 2022
Texas Design Week Houston — Hubert de Givenchy’s Rare Trove of Objects and Art
Texas Design Week Houston — Hubert de Givenchy’s Rare Trove of Objects and Art
Texas Design Week Houston — Schedule and Ticket Sales are Live — Here’s Who You’ll See
Texas Design Week Houston — Schedule and Ticket Sales are Live — Here’s Who You’ll See
Christopher Spitzmiller Charms at Texas Design Week, Opens Up on Martha Stewart and Farming
Christopher Spitzmiller Charms at Texas Design Week, Opens Up on Martha Stewart and Farming
Dream Kitchens — Renowned Designer and a COOKCHILL Showroom Turn Heads
Dream Kitchens — Renowned Designer and a COOKCHILL Showroom Turn Heads
Infinite Beauty — The World of Mark D. Sikes
Infinite Beauty — The World of Mark D. Sikes
Texas Design Week Houston — Who You’ll See May 17 to 21
Texas Design Week Houston — Who You’ll See May 17 to 21
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
251 Piney Point Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point Rd
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X