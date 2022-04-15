Texas Design Week Houston — Hubert de Givenchy’s Rare Trove of Objects and Art

From a lifetime of collecting, Hubert De Givenchy’s rare trove of furnishings, objects and art goes up for sale at Christie’s Paris in June. As part of Texas Design Week Houston, designer Stephen Sills and Christie’s Deputy Chairman Charles Cator will discuss the extraordinary contents of Hubert de Givenchy’s legendary homes — the iconic and elegant Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

Givenchy died in 2018 at age 91, leaving behind a rare trove of furniture, objects and art, much of which hasn’t been seen on the market for decades. The sale of more than 1,200 lots includes a late-18th-century Louis XVI gilt-walnut bergère; François-Xavier Lalanne’s Oiseau de Jardin II, 2001, a patinated bronze bird; Diego Giacometti door knocker in patinated bronze; Bacchus bronze figure attributed to François Girardon, circa 1700; an empire ormolu and porphyry-top center table by Martin-Guillaume Biennais, early 19th century; and Alberto Giacometti’s Femme qui marche bronze; as well as works by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Claudio Bravo. Givenchy assembled his collections over a lifetime, arranging them in spectacular rooms decorated in his favored palette of green, gold, white, and black.

Charles Cator, deputy chairman Christie’s, based in London, has presided over many of the important collection sales of the past three decades, including another of Hubert de Givenchy that went up for sale in 1993.

“Hubert de Givenchy was for many years a member of the international board of Christie’s and entrusted the house twice during his lifetime with the sale of objects from his collection,” says Cator. “This summer, the auctions are an opportunity to celebrate Hubert de Givenchy as one of the greatest ambassadors of French taste and to tell his story of the art of living, collecting, and the elegance he sought to capture in all things.”

Givenchy founded his fashion house in Paris in 1952, dressing such legendary women as Audrey Hepburn, Jacqueline Onassis, and Bunny Mellon — three women who particularly contributed to Givenchy’s fame, and he to theirs.

The live sale will be held in Paris June 14 through 17, and the online sale runs June 8 through 23.

Christie’s International’s Charles Cator, along with legendary designer Stephen Sills, will be in conversation Thursday, April 28, at Moxie, discussing the history and decoration of Hubert de Givenchy’s extraordinary homes, Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley.

Texas Design Week is a ticketed event. For details, the full Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to texasdesignweek.com.