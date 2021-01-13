The Ultimate Guide to Frisco — Restaurants, Hotels, Entertainment, Coffee, And More

Frisco's National Video Game Museum is one of the top things to do in the city. (Courtesy)

Frisco is quickly becoming one of the most popular Dallas suburbs. (Photo by Roger Robinson via VisitFrisco.com)

The Dallas suburb of Frisco has exploded over the past few years, becoming its very own entertainment and shopping mecca 30 minutes north of the city. The 2016 opening of The Star — home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters — further accelerated the city’s growth, bringing in more travelers (and even staycationers) setting out to explore everything Frisco has to offer.

This year, Frisco ranked as one of the three most popular Dallas suburbs that millennials are moving to. So, what is there to do in this flourishing area?

You can tour the Ford Center at The Star — the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters.

Things to Do

The Star District is probably the most popular spot to hang out in Frisco, especially during pre-Covid times. The 91-acre campus includes the Ford Center (which you can tour), dining destinations, shopping, and tons of Cowboys memorabilia to explore.

North of The Star, on the other side of Dallas Parkway, the National Videogame Museum is a must-visit for gaming enthusiasts. From the history of gaming consoles to an ’80s arcade, this museum has everything you want to know about video games.

Another cool spot for sports lovers is the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Located in Toyota Stadium, the interactive experiences includes building your own soccer team, enjoying a virtual reality game, and learning about the sport’s current and legendary players.

When in season, there are tons of sports to see as well in Frisco. From the RoughRiders minor league baseball team to Texas Legends basketball and FC Dallas soccer, Frisco is home to almost any sport you can think of.

Staycation Hotels

The Westin Stonebriar is undergoing a $30 million revitalization. (Courtesy)

The Westin Stonebriar Hotel recently underwent a $30 million remodel (headed by Merriman Anderson Architects) and will soon debut a brand new spa, kids club, pool bar, and resort designation. One of the very first hotel’s in Frisco, this spot is especially alluring for golfers, as guests receive access to Stonebriar Country Club’s Fazio course during their stay. And for fitness enthusiasts, you can book the WestinWorkout room with an in-room Peloton bike. There’s also a newly remodeled (and very spacious) fitness center which includes Pelotons, treadmills, ellipticals, and a soon-to-come outdoor yoga lawn.

The Westin has also debuted new dining options led by chef Christopher Ochiltree. A day-to-night cafe, Beans & Barrel offers local bites, coffees, and cocktails. And main dining concept, Herd & Hearth will offer hearty (and healthier options) of Texas favorites like fried chicken and steak. The Westin also houses one of two hotel Top Golf Swing Suites in Dallas, which locals can even book out for private parties.

The Omni Frisco’s rooftop pool has views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

Overlooking The Star, Omni Frisco Hotel also offers some pretty cool amenities. The hotel has a rooftop pool and bar, fitness center with concierge service access to Cowboys Fit nearby, and chef Nick Badovinus’ Neighborhood Services restaurant.

Hyatt Regency Frisco Hotel is also nearby, connected to Stonebriar Centre. The new hotel offers easy access to the mall, as well as a pool, fitness center, and great restaurant on-site. Copper & Steel Table and Bar‘s menu includes Southern food with a Texas twist like taco flights, steak frites, burgers, flatbreads, and more.

Frisco Coffee, Bars, and Restaurants

Choose your sweetness level and how much of their famous creamer, Moon Milk, to build your latte to taste at Summer Moon.

The best places in Frisco to get a cup of coffee are Summer Moon Coffee and Global Peace Factory Coffee. Summer Moon is located in downtown Frisco, while Global Peace Factory is closer to Sam Rayburn Tollway, but you can’t go wrong with either. Moon milk is the thing at Summer Moon, and the atmosphere of the brick-and-mortar shop in historic downtown is very charming. GPF offers two-stories of seating if you’re looking to stay awhile, and also makes great espresso drinks.

For breakfast or brunch, check out The Aussie Grind for an Australian-style meal. Make sure to try a flat white, eggs Benedict, or avocado toast. Heirloom Haul (inside of Flea Style at The Star) is also a great spot to grab a bite or cup of tea after shopping. You can even come in for an adult tea service, which includes hot or iced tea, finger sandwiches, fruit, deviled eggs, and dessert.

Initially opened in Princeton, TX as “Roy’s Smokehouse,” Hutchins BBQ now has two locations: McKinney and Frisco. (Courtesy of Hutchins)

One of the best barbecue joints in Dallas, McKinney’s Hutchins BBQ also has a location in Frisco. The restaurant is popular for their smoked meats, fried catfish, and specialties (only available on certain days) like Texas Twinkies and beef ribs.

Spend an evening at Rare Books Bar — Frisco’s speakeasy bar. You need a password to get in, which is readily available on their Facebook page. Newer to the area, the spot offers bourbon flights and an extensive menu of whiskeys and scotch. They also have 10 whiskey cocktails, tequilas, and other classic drinks.