The 14 Best Weekend Brunch Restaurants in Dallas
Where to Eat Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Caviar Donuts, and King Ora Salmon BenedictBY Megan Ziots // 07.18.24
When I’m looking for weekend brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a thoughtful, welcoming atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 14 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.
These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar weekend brunch.
A staple brunch spot on Fitzhugh Avenue, Greg Katz’s charming neighborhood bistro is always a go-to on weekend mornings. From 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy caviar & latkes, matzo ball soup, bagel and lox, Challah French toast, shakshuka, and so much more.
A Lombardi Family Concepts restaurant, this Highland Park Village spot hosts a beautiful French-inspired brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.
The menu features lobster Benedict, bistro galette, lemon ricotta pancakes, and boulangerie with pain au chocolat, croissants, fruit Danish pastry, and more.
Elm & Good
Deep Ellum
2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX | Map
At The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum, this farm-to-table restaurant is cooking up brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Don’t miss the wagyu brisket eggs Benedict, chilaquiles, or lemon-ricotta blueberry pancakes.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
In Oak Cliff, this Southern, seasonally-focused concept comes from chef Matt Blake and restaurant vet Corey McCombs. The brunch menu is a must-try as it features one of my favorites — blue corn pancakes with butterscotch, salted butter, cajeta, and bacon. There’s also migas, bread pudding French toast, a brunch burger, biscuits and gravy, and so much more on the menu. You can pair food with a seasonal mimosa, espresso martini, Bloody Mary with Everything Bagel-infused vodka, or a zero-proof cocktail.
Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
A year ago, this Knox Street steakhouse got a major refresh with new Executive Chef RJ Yoakum. The brunch menu is a must-try. From banana pancakes with brown butter to Ora King salmon Benedict, there are many intriguing options. Brunch cocktails include the usual Georgie drink menu along with special spritzes like Aperol and Italicus.
Brunch is on Sundays from 10:30 am to 3 pm.
José
Park Cities
4931 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
A favorite Dallas Mexican restaurant, José offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Chef Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman has crafted a menu of huevos rancheros, concha French toast, chilaquiles, a fundido burger, and so much more. You’ll also find a cocktail menu of “Pick Me Ups” including an espresso martini, carajillo, Bloody Mary, and Bloody Maria (with tequila).
In 2021, former Bullion chef (and future chef of Le PasSage) Bruno Davaillon took over as a partner of Up on Knox. The next year, the name was changed to Knox Bistro. The French restaurant’s brunch has only gotten better. Start with a pastry like banana bread or a homemade maple pecan sticky bun. There are several egg dishes ranging from a classic French omelet to Quiche Lorraine. Other entries include Waffles “Suzette” with vanilla-mascarpone cream, orange, and Grand Marnier sauce. The Knox Burger is always a hit if you’re feeling more on the lunch side of brunch.
Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm.
You can’t have a brunch list without mentioning The Mansion Restaurant. For an elegant brunch, head to The Rosewood on Turtle Creek’s signature dining concept. A new chef, Charles Olalia, was recently appointed. Dishes include classics like buttermilk pancakes with a fruit compote, eggs Benedict, and breakfast tacos. A few unique options are the smoked salmon waffle, carrot coconut soup, and pastries for the table including concha and a pecan sticky bun.
Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.
The signature restaurant at the new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is a must-visit for any time of day, including its new weekend brunch menu (available Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm). Chef Jonah Friedmann has developed a unique menu utilizing local ingredients, as well as a hydroponic garden inside of the restaurant.
If you’re looking for something hearty, there are three kinds of skillet dishes including a Texas hash, adobo chicken chilaquiles, and TX shakshuka. You’ll also find a jalapeño cheddar chicken and waffle, Croque Madame, Dallas Benedict (with brisket of course), lemon blueberry pancakes, and tres leches French toast. Lighter options include avocado toast, banana espresso overnight oats, and a ricotta & basil scramble.
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
Another charming French spot, this Harwood District restaurant bistro offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Classic dishes include Quiche Florentine, green chile Crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and a jambon & gruyère omelet.
The Pêche Mignon is also a fun brunch cocktail where sparkling wine is poured over a frozen ball of fruits and orange juice. As it melts, the ingredients are mixed for a refreshing drink.
This elegant restaurant atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas reopened earlier this year after beautiful renovations. The favorite spot is now serving brunch every Saturday from 10:30 am to 2 pm.
New brunch features include a caviar donut, French omelet, chia bowl, gravlax, grain & eggs, pancakes, and steak & eggs. You can even book their signature afternoon tea for afterward.
Parigi
Oak Lawn
3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This beloved Parisian bistro has been serving Dallas diners in Oak Lawn since 1984. Owned by chef Janice Provost, Parigi is known for its incredible lunch menu and rotating, seasonal ingredients. But, the classic spot also serves a delightful brunch on Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
Favorite bites include the chef’s inspired omelet, William’s classic breakfast (with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, and an English muffin), and a smoked salmon & mini bagel plate. Pair your meal with a Parigi Palmer (like a boozy Arnold Palmer but made with Grey Goose Peach-Rosemary vodka) or the Seasonal Smash — made with house-made preserves.
Chef Misti Norris’ acclaimed Lakewood restaurant is now serving brunch on Sundays. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy boards (including the famous Beast Board with ten house-cured meats), gnocchi French toast, sausage, egg, and cheese bazlama, house-made yogurt with peanut butter granola, and more.
Restaurant Beatrice
Oak Cliff
1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
This buzzy Oak Cliff Cajun restaurant from Michelle Carpenter recently announced that chef Colin Younce (Homewood, Petra and the Beast) is taking over as Chef de Cuisine. And, this summer, Restaurant Beatrice has launched a new “Louisiana in the Summer” brunch menu on Friday through Sunday.
This month, you’ll find housemade biscuits & andouille gravy, gumbo, a crawfish omelette, Mammaw’s Fried Chicken and Waffle, crab cake Benedict, a Cajun French toast, and more.