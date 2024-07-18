The 14 Best Weekend Brunch Restaurants in Dallas

Brunch at Georgie is always a good idea. (Courtesy of Georgie Dallas)

When I’m looking for weekend brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a thoughtful, welcoming atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 14 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.

These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar weekend brunch.