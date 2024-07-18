The 14 Best Weekend Brunch Restaurants in Dallas

Restaurants / Lists

Georgie Dallas Brunch

Brunch at Georgie is always a good idea. (Courtesy of Georgie Dallas)

When I’m looking for weekend brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a thoughtful, welcoming atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 14 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.

These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar weekend brunch.

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar

Knox-Henderson

3215 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Beverley’s Dallas

Beverley's is a true neighborhood bar in a Dallas neighborhood that desperately needed one.

A staple brunch spot on Fitzhugh Avenue, Greg Katz’s charming neighborhood bistro is always a go-to on weekend mornings. From 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy caviar & latkes, matzo ball soup, bagel and lox, Challah French toast, shakshuka, and so much more.

Bistro 31

Park Cities

87 Highland Park Village, Suite 200
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Bistro 31 brunch Dallas

Bistro 31 has several delicious brunch items including avocado toast with house-cured salmon. (Courtesy)

A Lombardi Family Concepts restaurant, this Highland Park Village spot hosts a beautiful French-inspired brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

The menu features lobster Benedict, bistro galette, lemon ricotta pancakes, and boulangerie with pain au chocolat, croissants, fruit Danish pastry, and more.

Elm & Good

Deep Ellum

2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-498-2525

Website

Elm & Good

Elm & Good offers a comfortable, but upscale atmosphere. (Photo by Cris Molina)

At The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum, this farm-to-table restaurant is cooking up brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Don’t miss the wagyu brisket eggs Benedict, chilaquiles, or lemon-ricotta blueberry pancakes.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas Easter

Head to Encina in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood for an incredible brunch. (Courtesy)

In Oak Cliff, this Southern, seasonally-focused concept comes from chef Matt Blake and restaurant vet Corey McCombs. The brunch menu is a must-try as it features one of my favorites — blue corn pancakes with butterscotch, salted butter, cajeta, and bacon. There’s also migas, bread pudding French toast, a brunch burger, biscuits and gravy, and so much more on the menu. You can pair food with a seasonal mimosa, espresso martini, Bloody Mary with Everything Bagel-infused vodka, or a zero-proof cocktail.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas Brunch

Georgie offers a great brunch on Sundays. (Courtesy)

A year ago, this Knox Street steakhouse got a major refresh with new Executive Chef RJ Yoakum. The brunch menu is a must-try. From banana pancakes with brown butter to Ora King salmon Benedict, there are many intriguing options. Brunch cocktails include the usual Georgie drink menu along with special spritzes like Aperol and Italicus.

Brunch is on Sundays from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

José

Park Cities

4931 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-891-5673

Website

Jose Dallas brunches

Popular Dallas Mexican spot, José, offers a killer weekend brunch. (Courtesy)

A favorite Dallas Mexican restaurant, José offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Chef Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman has crafted a menu of huevos rancheros, concha French toast, chilaquiles, a fundido burger, and so much more. You’ll also find a cocktail menu of “Pick Me Ups” including an espresso martini, carajillo, Bloody Mary, and Bloody Maria (with tequila).

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro Dallas brunch

The Waffles "Suzette" at Knox Bistro are topped with vanilla-mascarpone cream, orange, and Grand Marnier sauce. (Courtesy)

In 2021, former Bullion chef (and future chef of Le PasSage) Bruno Davaillon took over as a partner of Up on Knox. The next year, the name was changed to Knox Bistro. The French restaurant’s brunch has only gotten better. Start with a pastry like banana bread or a homemade maple pecan sticky bun. There are several egg dishes ranging from a classic French omelet to Quiche Lorraine. Other entries include Waffles “Suzette” with vanilla-mascarpone cream, orange, and Grand Marnier sauce. The Knox Burger is always a hit if you’re feeling more on the lunch side of brunch.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm.

The Mansion Restaurant

Oak Lawn

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Mansion Restaurant brunch Dallas

You can't have a brunch list without mentioning The Mansion Restaurant. (Courtesy)

You can’t have a brunch list without mentioning The Mansion Restaurant. For an elegant brunch, head to The Rosewood on Turtle Creek’s signature dining concept. A new chef, Charles Olalia, was recently appointed.  Dishes include classics like buttermilk pancakes with a fruit compote, eggs Benedict, and breakfast tacos. A few unique options are the smoked salmon waffle, carrot coconut soup, and pastries for the table including concha and a pecan sticky bun.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Margaret’s

Downtown

800 North Harwood Street (11th floor)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Margaret’s Dallas brunch

Margaret's offers three kinds of skillet dishes for brunch including a Texas Shakshuka. (Courtesy)

The signature restaurant at the new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is a must-visit for any time of day, including its new weekend brunch menu (available Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm). Chef Jonah Friedmann has developed a unique menu utilizing local ingredients, as well as a hydroponic garden inside of the restaurant.

If you’re looking for something hearty, there are three kinds of skillet dishes including a Texas hash, adobo chicken chilaquiles, and TX shakshuka. You’ll also find a jalapeño cheddar chicken and waffle, Croque Madame, Dallas Benedict (with brisket of course), lemon blueberry pancakes, and tres leches French toast. Lighter options include avocado toast, banana espresso overnight oats, and a ricotta & basil scramble.

 

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

The Peche Mignon cocktail at Mercat Bistro is rosé poured over an ice cube ball of different fruits.

Another charming French spot, this Harwood District restaurant bistro offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Classic dishes include Quiche Florentine, green chile Crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and a jambon & gruyère omelet.

The Pêche Mignon is also a fun brunch cocktail where sparkling wine is poured over a frozen ball of fruits and orange juice. As it melts, the ingredients are mixed for a refreshing drink.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Mirador Dallas

After a four year closure, Mirador reopened atop Forty Five Ten — and is now serving brunch. (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

This elegant restaurant atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas reopened earlier this year after beautiful renovations. The favorite spot is now serving brunch every Saturday from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

New brunch features include a caviar donut, French omelet, chia bowl, gravlax, grain & eggs, pancakes, and steak & eggs. You can even book their signature afternoon tea for afterward.

Parigi

Oak Lawn

3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-0295

Website

Parigi

The chef's burger of the day is a favorite dish at Parigi. (Courtesy)

This beloved Parisian bistro has been serving Dallas diners in Oak Lawn since 1984. Owned by chef Janice Provost, Parigi is known for its incredible lunch menu and rotating, seasonal ingredients. But, the classic spot also serves a delightful brunch on Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Favorite bites include the chef’s inspired omelet, William’s classic breakfast (with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, and an English muffin), and a smoked salmon & mini bagel plate. Pair your meal with a Parigi Palmer (like a boozy Arnold Palmer but made with Grey Goose Peach-Rosemary vodka) or the Seasonal Smash — made with house-made preserves.

Petra and the Beast

Lakewood

1901 Abrams Road
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

Website

Petra and the Beast Dallas

Acclaimed Dallas restaurant, Petra and the Beast, recently moved to Lakewood. (Courtesy)

Chef Misti Norris’ acclaimed Lakewood restaurant is now serving brunch on Sundays. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy boards (including the famous Beast Board with ten house-cured meats), gnocchi French toast, sausage, egg, and cheese bazlama, house-made yogurt with peanut butter granola, and more.

Restaurant Beatrice

Oak Cliff

1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

469-962-2173

Website

Restaurant Beatrice Dallas Brunch

Restaurant Beatrice is now offering a Cajun-inspired brunch on Friday through Sunday. (Courtesy)

This buzzy Oak Cliff Cajun restaurant from Michelle Carpenter recently announced that chef Colin Younce (Homewood, Petra and the Beast) is taking over as Chef de Cuisine. And, this summer, Restaurant Beatrice has launched a new “Louisiana in the Summer” brunch menu on Friday through Sunday.

This month, you’ll find housemade biscuits & andouille gravy, gumbo, a crawfish omelette, Mammaw’s Fried Chicken and Waffle, crab cake Benedict, a Cajun French toast, and more.

