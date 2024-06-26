The 20 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2024

In 2023, the number of Dallas restaurant openings was nearly impossible to keep up with, and we’re expecting the same in 2024. As our dining scene ramps up to welcome the latest local concepts, as well as some nationally (and internationally)-recognized spots coming to town, we’re zeroing in on the absolute most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2024.

Updated: June 26, 2024

Pillar

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 108

In March, one of Dallas’ best French restaurants, Boulevardier, closed its doors for good in Bishop Arts after 12 years. Now, a Dallas chef is bringing the beloved bistro space back to life with a new concept. Slated to open this fall, Chef Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba and Ichi Dallas will debut this modern American bistro for the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Krstic told D Magazine that he’s been going to Boulevardier since it opened. He also says that the space shouldn’t change too much and he’s still working on menu ideas, but he is having Logan Johnson (a former Mot Hai Ba chef) come on as executive sous chef at the new spot.

Docent Steak & Lounge

2801 N. Harwood Street

Set to debut this summer, this new Japanese steakhouse is the 21st dining concept for the prolific Harwood District. It will offer HWD beef, which comes from Harwood’s exclusive prime-graded Akaushi wagyu cattle, as well as an extensive selection of Kobe beef. There will also be a sushi bar, wine, and sake. Guests can expect “a museum-like experience” as the two-story space will feature almost 100 pieces from The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection.

Nuri Steakhouse

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120

The owner of JOA Korean BBQ (formerly Nuri Grill) is finally debuting his upscale steakhouse in Uptown this summer. Announced in 2022, the elevated “East meets West” steakhouse has been a long time coming for restaurant veteran Wan Kim. “Our mission is to inspire people to embrace different cultures of the world. This steakhouse project has been a passion of mine for many years. I am thrilled to see it finally coming to life and look forward to bringing it to Dallas diners,” he says in a release. The space was designed by AvroKO and features “an inviting main dining room and lounge area along with a large curved bar with an impressive wine cellar encasing the space.” Crafted by Michelin-recognized chef Minji Kim, the menu will include prime cuts of meat, seafood, and poultry, along with a wine and cocktail program.

Le PasSage

4205 Buena Vista Street

From Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau (Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie) and Chef Bruno Davaillon, this upscale French-Asian fusion restaurant is opening at The Terminal at Katy Trail this year. Inspired by the Orient Express, the space was designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu and includes many bright pinks and reds with intimate “compartments” for the bar, the main dining room, and the outdoor patio. Nearby, Rose Café will also be a new concept offering more affordable breakfast, lunch, and dinner bites, as well as coffee and glasses of wine to enjoy on the patio.

Unnamed Greg Katz Restaurant

4343 W. Northwest Highway

Opening in the former Suze space in Preston Hollow, this new modern American restaurant comes from brothers Greg and Nik Katz (Beverley’s, Clifton Club, Green Point). Set to open in November, the not-yet-named concept will feature “Katz Bros. LLC signature South African references to the Katz brother’s family legacy as well as an accessible menu, warm staff, and nationally recognized interior design from Wallace Johnson Studio.”

Delilah

1616 Hi Line Drive

Opening in the Design District later this year, Delilah is a supper club restaurant found in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami. Founded by h.wood Group, the extravagant spot features upscale dining in a roaring ’20s-inspired atmosphere. There will be stages for live performers, private dining rooms, and lounge-style bottle service following dinner hours.

Mamani

2681 Howell Street

Co-owners of Namo and brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim are on a roll this year. After recently opening a European-style bar in West Village called Bar Colette, the duo is set to debut this modern European fine dining restaurant at the redeveloped Quadrangle in Uptown later this year. They’ve brought on chef Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as culinary director.

Caffe Lucca

4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

Scheduled to open in the middle of the year, this new all-day restaurant comes from former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini, etc.), and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’ll take over the former TJ’s Seafood space at The Shops of Highland Park, next door to one of the restaurateur’s concepts — Barsotti’s. Named after Laufenberg’s son, Luke, who passed away in 2019, the new spot will offer coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Barsotti also just debuted another pizza and jazz concept next door to Nonna called Bacari Tabu.

Catch

3001 Maple Avenue

Opening in the newly renovated Maple Terrace in Uptown, this upscale seafood spot from Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta is another spot we can’t wait to check out. With locations currently in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, Catch’s first Texas location will make its Dallas debut this year.

Culinary Dropout (Now Open)

150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 101

Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts — the group behind The Henry, North Italia, and Flower Child — will debut this new concept in the Design District on June 12. A casual bar-restaurant and live music spot, Culinary Dropout will open its first Dallas outpost (the original Texas location is in Austin) at The International along Turtle Creek Boulevard. Expect a menu of provolone fondue, hot wings, butternut squash, and 36-hour pork ribs, along with the first outpost to feature a rooftop bar.

Radici (Now Open)

12990 Bee Street, Farmers Branch

Opening down the block from her James Beard Award-nominated Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch on May 1, this will be chef Tiffany Derry’s third concept with partner Tom Foley’s T2D Concepts (RST, Roots Chicken Shak — both Southern spots). The latest restaurant will serve Italian food. Foley comes from Italian roots and the cuisine was the first style of cooking that Derry learned to cook professionally. Meaning “roots” in Italian, Radici will serve wood-fired vegetables and entrees, homemade pasta, and more.

A few menu highlights include lasagna, a 14-ounce Rosewood ribeye “Fiorentina style,” eggplant involtini, and pistachio olive oil cake. For cocktails, guests can expect Derry’s favorite Aperol spritz, Negronis, and housemade limoncello.

Goldie’s (Now Open)

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305

From This and That Hospitality (Sfuzzi, Double D’s) comes another cool, new spot in Dallas — this time in Lake Highlands. Debuting in the former RM 12:20 Bistro on March 28, Goldie’s will be an American restaurant featuring steak, pasta, and more. Created by This and That’s Brandon Hays and his wife Brittany Grignon (founder/owner of SESSION Pilates), along with restaurant veteran Brittni Clayton, the new spot was designed by Studio Thomas James. The sleek, modern space boasts 26 seats in dining, plus eight bar seats. There’s also a patio which seats about 40 people. Menu highlights include cocktails like BC’s Cosmo and mezcal-based Pucker Up, Buttercup, as well as bites including bone marrow bruschetta, tuna tataki, and beet hummus. Guests will also find entrees from executive chef Matt Perry like a pork chop, fresh catch fish, and a NY strip.

Jack & Harry’s (Now Open)

6833 Snider Plaza

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s (Hudson House, Anchor Sushi Bar) latest dining concept is opening in Snider Plaza on Friday, March 29. The 5,000-square-foot interior features lacquered wood floors, warm cherry wood paneling, imported New Orleans brick, antique Charleston lanterns, aged brass, equestrian artwork, and antique furniture to attempt to transport you to the past. The menu will include a French onion filet, a 28-day dry-aged Delmonico, the Napoleon filet mignon topped with foie gras, gumbo, oysters, chicken, and seafood. As for drinks, you can expect martinis (this is Vandelay) like a smoked olive martini and French martini, New Orleans gin fizz, Hemingway daiquiri, and Sazarac. There will also be a selection of French wine.

Goodwin’s and Goose Bar (Now Open)

2905 Greenville Avenue & 2909 Greenville Avenue

After Blue Goose Cantina closed in spring 2023 (after 39 years in business), three East Dallas restaurant vets — Jeff Bekavac (Cane Rosso, Zoli’s), Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club), and David Cash (Smoky Rose) took over the space. Goodwin’s will be a two-in-one concept with a main restaurant as well as a cocktail bar next door (Goose) opening this year.

JOEY (Now Open)

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 307 (NorthPark Center)

Opening on January 18, JOEY is the first of three new Dallas locations from the Canadian hospitality group, Joey Restaurants. NorthPark Center is getting the company’s flagship location, which will take over the former Seasons 52 space. It’s a modern American concept serving globally-inspired cuisine such as steak, sushi, bowls, and burgers. Signature items include the JOEY Classic Steak, Seared Salmon Sushi, and Sake-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass.

Jaquval and Trades (Now Open)

312 W. Seventh Street

Jason Roberts and Amy Wallace Cowan, owners of Revelers Hall and Oddfellows, are opening a new brewery and deli in the Bishop Arts District. Nanobrewery Jaquval (like “jack of all trades”) and sandwich shop Trades will debut next door to each other early this year. It’ll open in an over-century-old building on W. Seventh Street and is decorated with various objects. Brewer Justin Hatley leads the beer program, which will feature a porter, West Coast IPA, lagers, and more. The nanobrewery will also offer bar bites crafted by chef David Rodriguez like build-your-own tacos, sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas. At Trades, guests will find bagels, coffee, and sandwiches. Bread and bagels will be baked in-house daily.

Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge (Now Open)

5757 W. Lovers Lane

Opening in Devonshire on April 30, this new spot will serve cuisine from the many regions of Greece in the former City Cafe space. From the owners of The Ivy Tavern (Lisa and Tom Georgalis), Nikki will feature an upscale modern design created by Ricardo Torres of Estudio Ricardo Torres. The space boasts 18th-century natural stone floors, custom lighting and furnishings, and a color palette of blues, greens, and creams. Tom Georgalis’ parents are Greek and Lisa learned to cook from them. The couple has enlisted chef Blake Andress as Executive Chef who has previously worked at Mister Charles and The Mansion. Named after the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, the restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Saturday.

Knife Italian (Now Open)

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

Taking over the former LAW Restaurant space at The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas on March 19, Knife Italian comes from Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar (Knife Steakhouse). According to its website, the restaurant at Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas “will infuse the lesser-known Italian influence on Texas cuisine to create a staple steak and Italian concept.” Menu items include clams oreganata, squid ink bucatini, lobster agnolotti, and more. The space was designed by Schoos Design and features palm trees, magenta sofas, and original artwork by Thomas Schoos.

NDA Brasserie (Now Open)

2801 N. Harwood Street, Suite 100

The Harwood District’s 17th dining concept is opening on Monday, April 1. One of two new spots at Harwood’s newest tower (No. 14), NDA “pays tribute to the Harwood District’s law firms and business associates and draws inspiration from themes of confidentiality and exclusivity, creating the ideal location for a business lunch, breakfast meeting or to celebrate the closing of a deal.” The new restaurant will serve American classis with a Southern twist like hanger steak frites, a sweet potato hash bowl, breakfast sandwiches, ahi tuna nachos, and more.

The GOAT (Now Open)

2601 Olive Street, Suite 100

Opening in Victory Park this April, GOAT Hospitality Group debuts its Euro-Mediterranean dining and nightlife spot to Victory Park. Founded in 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the concept comes from cousin business partners James Alame and Nabil Alame. Executive Chef Ozzy Samano (formerly at Bob’s Steak and Chophouse) and Michelin-starred French chef Pascal Sanchez created a menu of shareables, salads, flatbreads, signature dishes like chicken kebabs and kafta, a burger, and steak. An innovative cocktail menu features the Lost Duck Drink (rum, blue curacao, coconut, lime, and pineapple), a cold brew martini, and Sicilian Dreams — a gin-based drink with Aperol, strawberry, lemon, Prosecco, and strawberry pearls.