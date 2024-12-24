Dallas’ 12 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in 2025

In 2024, the number of Dallas restaurant openings was nearly impossible to keep up with, and we’re expecting the same in 2025. As our dining scene ramps up to welcome the latest local concepts, as well as some nationally (and internationally)-recognized spots coming to town, we’re zeroing in on the absolute most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2025.

Élephante

2323 Cedar Springs Road

Set to debut at 23Springs in Fall 2025, this new spot is a coastal Italian restaurant from Los Angeles. Founded by Nicholas Mathers of Wish You Were Here Group (a multi-concept hospitality group), Élephante began as a rooftop bar and restaurant in Santa Monica. The Dallas outpost will mark its third location and will command an 11,000-square-foot space at a standalone two-story building facing Maple Avenue. The menu includes wood-fired pizzas, pasta, a popular whipped eggplant dip, family-style dishes, and cocktails.

Little Ruby’s

2323 Cedar Springs Road

Also opening at 23Springs this fall, Little Ruby’s is a relaxed Australian cafe hailing from New York City — from the Wish You Were Here Group as well. It is taking a one-story, 3,000-square-foot building facing the office building’s park. This is the first Little Ruby’s restaurant outside of New York City, giving Dallas a new spot for “brekkie,” lunch, and dinner.

Frenchie

8420 Preston Center Plaza

Opening in Spring 2025, this new French-inspired all-day cafe from Travis Street Hospitality is taking over the former Corner Bakery space at The Plaza at Preston Center. Culinary Director Bruno Davaillon will lead the kitchen with a menu focusing on “French cuisine rooted in Mediterranean influences and a healthy California approach.” There will be a coffee bar in the morning, as well as soft-serve ice cream and waffles, salads, and grilled fish and meat.

Knife Steak & Seafood

5300 E Mockingbird Lane

In January, one of Dallas’ best steakhouses will reintroduce itself as a more approachable version of Chef John Tesar’s Michelin-starred Orlando restaurant, Knife & Spoon. Knife Steakhouse will be renamed Knife Steak & Seafood at The Highland Dallas. The revamped spot will feature Tesar’s dry-aged program, as well as new seafood dishes like Nantucket scallops and clams.

Urban Italia

3030 Nowitzki Way

Award-winning Top Chef alum chef Carla Pellegrino will debut a new Italian concept in Victory Park in early 2025. Urban Italia will go into the former WFAA studio — a massive 6,100 square-foot space. Pellegrino is a renowned chef in New York and Las Vegas, who came to North Texas earlier this year to debut Grapevine’s Teatro. The menu at Urban Italia will feature wood-fired pizzas, homemade pasta, risotto, and more.

Avra

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120

New York-based upscale Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio will be opening its first Texas location in Dallas. It’ll be in a 14,000-square-foot space in Uptown’s The Crescent in the spring of 2025. One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere. The spot serves lunch and dinner and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the menu. A favorite is the Avra Chips, crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant.

Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse

1904 Skillman Street

A three-in-once Italian concept is taking over the former Matt’s Rancho Martinez in early 2025, according to the Dallas Morning News. Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse comes from Lakewood Hospitality Group and will be led by former Executive Chef of Fachini, Ryan Ferguson. The website states that Serritella will serve “freshly made pasta, pizza, and Texas akaushi wagyu steaks,” while the market of the same name will feature a cold case of fresh steaks, seafood, and housemade sausage and meatballs. Pasta, gelato, breads, wine, and sandwiches will be available to go — as well as takeout from the restaurant. The third concept will be COSA Speakeasy Lounge.

Docent Steak & Lounge

2801 N. Harwood Street

The 21st dining concept for the Harwood District was supposed to debut in 2024, but now the prolific hospitality group is looking at a 2025 opening inside Harwood No. 14. Docent Steak & Lounge will be a Japanese steakhouse offering HWD beef, which comes from Harwood’s exclusive prime-graded Akaushi wagyu cattle, as well as an extensive selection of Kobe beef. The new spot will also offer a sushi bar, wine, and sake.

Mamani

2681 Howell Street

Co-owners of Namo and brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim are opening a modern European fine dining restaurant at the redeveloped Quadrangle in Uptown in 2025. They’ve brought on chef Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as culinary director. The menu will be a blend of French and Italian influences and the interiors are helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel.

Delilah

1616 Hi Line Drive

Another roll-over opening from 2024, this supper club h.wood Group is now set to debut in 2025. The extravagant spot features upscale dining in a roaring ’20s-inspired atmosphere. There will be stages for live performers, private dining rooms, and lounge-style bottle service following dinner hours.

Caffe Lucca

4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

We are also still eagerly awaiting the opening of this new all-day restaurant from former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini, etc.), and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg. It’s going in the former TJ’s Seafood space in Oak Lawn.

Clark’s Oyster Bar

4155 Buena Vista Street

Opening off of The Katy Trail in a former office building in 2025, this neighborhood seafood spot hails from Austin (with outposts in Aspen and Houston as well). You’ll find oysters, clams, crudo, crab, and more on the menu.