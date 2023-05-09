Houston’s Besties Brunch Brings Friends Together to Do Major Good in the City
Boosting A Shelter For Cancer Families in the Sweetest Way PossibleBY Shelby Hodge // 05.09.23
Elizabeth Fulghum, Missy Bellinger, Stephanie Morris, Melissa Hobbs, Lele Sadoughi at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Chairs Ashley Beecher and Allison O’Neillat A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Christy Lynn, Luisa Rangel De Alba at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Tami Wall, Amy Stargel, Molly Stone, Allie Fields, Natalie Kirklin at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Leslie Middleton, LeAnne Redwine, Tracy Hird, Cheri Gambow at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Brooke Gunst, Lauren Cox, Holly Radom, Liba Stern, Meredith Marshall, Scarlett Hankey, Amanda Bandini at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Natasha De La Garza, Jennifer Abram, Nadia Gonzalez, Stephanie Badeaux at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Allison Moak, Robin Tucker at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Brian McCulloch, Lauren Tankersley at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Missy Bellinger, Caitlin Brodnick, Jill Collins at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Angela Oh, Deborah Koehler, Alexandra Knight at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Linsdey Root, Carol Lamadrid, Lexi Killion at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Madelon McGrenera, Beth Borck, Tiffany Criswell at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Stephanie Badeaux, Ashley Beecher, Jennifer Abram, Veronika Javor at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Daniel Irion, Ana Carrasco at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Nancy Hamilton, Allison O’Neill, Dr. Kristy Hamilton, Ashley Beecher at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Traci McLaughlin, Maya Pomory, Maryellen Walsh, Kari Dagley, Monica Bickera at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Opal Raj, Terry Priddy, Susan Ward, Valerie Bethel at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Ashley Beecher, Veronika Javor at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
Kirk Kveton, Marguerite Swartz at A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) Bestie Brunch (Photo by Meliezza Walker Photography)
When the team of A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) began head huddling on the theme for its most recent event, they made the prescient move of declaring the River Oaks Country Club shopping/fundraiser “Besties Brunch.” For indeed it was a colorful clutch of close friends that gathered more than 230 strong.
Among the fashionable flock were besties from Second Baptist School, St. Francis Episcopal School, VICTORY Houston and the University of Houston athletics department.
They shopped through the popup of 16 boutiques that included board member Lyndsey Zorich‘s The Avenue, designer Christy Lynn, Krewe from New Orleans, Alexandra Knight, Aloha Marina in from Austin and Moreau Paris, which brought along an artist to personalize its popular bags. A percentage of sales were donated to ASCF, which to date has provided more than 25,000 nights of free short-term housing for cancer families. For gents in the group, Paris Texas Apparel Company brought along its clothing finds.
In addition to besties schmoozing and brunch, the audience was entertained by comedian, actress, mom and guest speaker Caitlin Brodnick, author of Dangerous Boobies: Breaking Up With My Time-Bomb Breasts. On learning that she had the BRCA Gene, Brodnick opted to have a double mastectomy.
Making a signature fashion statement in the mix were Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, who both wore the A Shelter for Cancer Families 20th anniversary scarf from their RoKi design store. Lele Sadoughi was celebrated as the special guest.
Also in attendance was Alexandria Killion, who was the visionary behind ASCF successful “La Petite Maison” fundraiser which saw a handful of fabulous dollhouses done by creatives on the auction block. The second annual event is set for October 12 at the Junior League of Houston.
Applause, applause fro brunch chairs Ashley Beecher and Allison O’Neill, who helmed the event that raised $150,000 for the nonprofit.
PC Seen: ASCF founder Missy Bellinger, Allie Fields, Veronika Javor, Elizabeth Fulghum, Melissa Hobbs, Tami Wall, Amy Stargel, Molly Stone, Natalie Kirklin, Brooke Gunst, Lauren Cox, Holly Radom, Nadia Gonzalez, Madelon McGrenera, Beth Borck, and Tiffany Criswell.