Fort Worth
Bishop – Wild Acre Brewing brand will live on, its beer recipes to receive an update.
Rahr and Sons Fort Worth Breweries
Bankhead Brewing’s menu is way more than standard bar bites
Panther – Fort Brewery’s lively mural lining its covered patio space is a part of the newly named Panther City District.
Second Rodeo Brewing is a newer addition to Fort Worth's brewery scene.

The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde.

Just in time for cooler weather, Rahr & Sons releases its Winter Warmer English-style Dark Ale. (Courtesy)

Bankhead Brewing's menu is way more than standard bar bites. (Courtesy of Bankhead Brewing)

Fort Brewery's lively mural lining its covered patio space is a part of the newly named Panther City District. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth's Best Breweries — 10 Top Spots For Brews, Food, and Ambiance

From Staples to Newer Companies, These Beer Havens Are Must-Visits in Cowtown

BY // 11.13.24
Second Rodeo Brewing is a newer addition to Fort Worth's brewery scene.
The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde.
Just in time for cooler weather, Rahr & Sons releases its Winter Warmer English-style Dark Ale. (Courtesy)
Bankhead Brewing's menu is way more than standard bar bites. (Courtesy of Bankhead Brewing)
Fort Brewery's lively mural lining its covered patio space is a part of the newly named Panther City District. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Second Rodeo Brewing is a newer addition to Fort Worth's brewery scene.

The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde.

Just in time for cooler weather, Rahr & Sons releases its Winter Warmer English-style Dark Ale. (Courtesy)

Bankhead Brewing's menu is way more than standard bar bites. (Courtesy of Bankhead Brewing)

Fort Brewery's lively mural lining its covered patio space is a part of the newly named Panther City District. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

As Fort Worth has grown, Cowtown has quickly upped the number of great breweries in the city. Whether you’re gathering with friends or going on a first date, these Fort Worth hangouts are great to relax and try new beers. A lot of them also offer their own food menu, host food trucks on-site, or keep a rotating selection of live music on tap.

From staple spots to newer companies, these are the best Fort Worth breweries for beer, food, and ambiance.

Maple Branch Craft Brewery

2628 Whitmore Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

Website

Maple Branch Fort Worth Breweries

Enjoy a beer in Maple Branch Craft Brewery's outdoor beer garden. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2020 in the Foundry District, this brewery comes from husband and wife Stuart and Alyssa Maples. The 14,000-square-foot space includes the brewery, taproom, and outdoor beer garden. It’s a charming spot to sip some beers.

Head up to the bar to order brews like the Luck of the Irish red ale, Czech Ya Later pilsner, or Monkey Business Hefeweizen, as well as wood-fired pepperoni, meat lovers, and wagyu pastrami pizzas. Then, chill in the A/C at wooden communal tables or outside.

Wild Acre Brewing

1734 East El Paso Street, Suite 190
Fort Worth, TX 76102  |  Map

 

Website

Bishop – Wild Acre Brewing brand will live on, its beer recipes to receive an update.

The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde.

Founded by John Pritchett in 2016, this massive Fort Worth brewery saw some changes in 2022 —Dallas’ Bishop Cider acquired the brewery that sits on 21 acres of property in the city’s near east side area.

The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde, Billy Jenkins Bock, and Juice Slinger IPA. And now, you’ll also find Bishop Cider’s Crackberry and Pineapple Paradise on tap as well. The spot also has a solid food menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

Martin House Brewing Company

220 S. Sylvania Avenue, Suite 209
Fort Worth, TX 76111  |  Map

 

Website

Sour Pickle Beer Cans

Sour Pickle Beer was such a huge success, it has been distributed state-wide.

Cody Martin co-founded this favorite Fort Worth brewery in 2012. Since then the brewery has become established in the community as one of the best spots for a beer. Named after the purple martin bird, Martin House Brewing makes some interesting concoctions. Brews range from True Love Raspberry Sour Ale to The Imperial Texan (a Double India Red Ale).

In 2020, the brewery launched its Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer and it’s still going strong. The company also just released a Cranberry Cobbler sour for the holiday season. The taproom is open every day from noon to 10 pm.

HopFusion Ale Works

200 E. Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104  |  Map

 

Website

HopFusion Fort Worth Breweries

The beer menu at HopFusion Ale Works includes everything from lagers to stouts. (Courtesy)

Located in Fort Worth’s Near Southside, this brewery was founded by Macy Moore and Matt Hill in 2016. Known for their innovative brews, the spot features six core beers including Feisty Blonde, Tejano Lager, Fur Slipper milk stout, and more creative concoctions.

You’ll also find rotating and limited edition beers, karaoke, live music, trivia, and more at the taproom each week. Happy hour takes place Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm and includes full pours of beer for $2 off (excluding specialty beers).

Rahr & Sons Brewing

701 Galveston Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104  |  Map

 

Website

Rahr and Sons Fort Worth Breweries

Just in time for cooler weather, Rahr & Sons releases its Winter Warmer English-style Dark Ale. (Courtesy)

Since 2004, this Near Southside brewery has been serving up beloved brews out of its warehouse taproom. Owned by Fritz Rahr and Erin Rahr, the popular spot is known for its core Dadgum IPA, Texas Red, and Blonde beers, as well as seasonal rotators.

The brewery hosts tours and tastings from Wednesday to Saturday if you’re interested in learning more about their brews.

Panther Island Brewing

501 N. Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

Website

Panther Island Brewing Fort Worth Breweries

Panther Island Brewing serves brews and food trucks just north of downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

North of downtown Fort Worth, this brewery was opened by Ryan McWhorter in 2014. Core beers include the Tailgater blonde ale, Allergeez American wheat ale, Sweet Fang milk stout, and more. They also serve local ciders on tap such as Dallas’ Trinity Cider and wine.

The taproom hosts food pop-ups on Wednesdays to pair bites with your beers like Smoke & Bone BBQ.

Cowtown Brewing

1301 E. Belknap Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102  |  Map

 

Website

Cowtown Brewing – well known as a lager house is bringing the suds to Southlake

Fort Worth's Cowtown Brewing recently expanded to a second taproom in Southlake.

Situated at the north edge of downtown, this Fort Worth brewery debuted in 2018. The spot is known for its craft beer and barbecue — a winning combination. The taproom features an indoor space and an outdoor deck to enjoy drinks and bites on. Favorite brews include the German-style lager High Brau and Horse With No Name IPA. The barbecue menu includes sandwiches, brisket tacos, and rib plates. A Big Kat Burgers food truck is also on site.

Second Rodeo Brewing

122 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 340
Fort Worth, TX 76164  |  Map

 

Website

Second Rodeo – pull up a lawn chair and stay a while.

Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while at Second Rodeo Brewing.

Opened in 2021, this brewery and beer garden in the revitalized Mule Alley comes from Jason Boso (Truck Yard in Dallas). The spot features 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for live music and brews.

The beer menu includes 15 Second Rodeo brews including the Citrus Radler, Mex Tex lager, Big Buckle IPA, and more. They also serve other local breweries beers, cocktails, and wine. The food menu features wings, loaded nachos, and Truck Yard’s Famous Philly Cheesesteak.

Bankhead Brewing

611 University Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

Website

Bankhead Brewing’s menu is way more than standard bar bites

Bankhead Brewing's menu is way more than standard bar bites. (Courtesy of Bankhead Brewing)

Founded in Rowlett, this  brewery opened in the former Deep Ellum Brewing Co. space in West 7th in 2021. Named after the historic Bankhead highway — one of the first transcontinental highways built in 1916 — the brewery includes a lineup of 16 craft beers on tap, a full bar, and food.

Names of beers are Bankhead related including the Low Beams lager, Mile Marker 10 IPA, and Hoofer’s Hef. A chef-driven menu features tikka masala poutine, pizzas, chicken fried chicken, and more elevated bites.

Fort Brewery

2737 Tillar Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107  |  Map

 

Website

Fort Brewery – Colorful murals add to the ambience on the spacious patio

Colorful murals add to the ambience on the spacious patio. at the new Fort Brewery space. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Owners Will Churchill and Corrie Watson opened Fort in The Foundry District in 2018, overhauling a warehouse space into a cool new brewery that also happens to serve great pizza. The brewery features an outdoor patio with an AstroTurf cornhole court, music stage, murals, and a retractable roof.

As for the beers, you’ll find favorites such as Lady of the Haze, Baby Got Bock, and Gose Your Own Way on tap. The food menu includes 13 kinds of pizzas, salads, and burgers.

