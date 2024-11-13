Fort Worth’s Best Breweries — 10 Top Spots For Brews, Food, and Ambiance

Fort Brewery's lively mural lining its covered patio space is a part of the newly named Panther City District. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Bankhead Brewing's menu is way more than standard bar bites. (Courtesy of Bankhead Brewing)

Just in time for cooler weather, Rahr & Sons releases its Winter Warmer English-style Dark Ale. (Courtesy)

The Wild Acre Restaurant and Beer Garden offers several Wild Acre Brewing beers on draft including the popular Texas Blonde.

As Fort Worth has grown, Cowtown has quickly upped the number of great breweries in the city. Whether you’re gathering with friends or going on a first date, these Fort Worth hangouts are great to relax and try new beers. A lot of them also offer their own food menu, host food trucks on-site, or keep a rotating selection of live music on tap.

From staple spots to newer companies, these are the best Fort Worth breweries for beer, food, and ambiance.