Heim Barbecue Founders Debut One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, Bowie House Offers a $250 Hot Dog, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. (Courtesy)

The chicken strips at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. (Courtesy)

The Pepperoncini Tini, a rum-based martini made with premium Italian white vermouth and topped with a pepperoncino and slices of Granny Smith apple, is a delightful cocktail served at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern. (Courtesy)

The real treat at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern is The Big Hurt, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera. (Courtesy)

Whether your cuisine of choice is Italian, Turkish, or American fare, you won’t want to miss this week’s Fort Worth restaurant news roundup. The husband-and-wife team behind Heim Barbecue just opened a buzzy pizza and martini spot on South Main Street, and a newcomer Mediterranean restaurant has brought on a consultant with Michelin-star credentials. We have a lot to cover this week, so let’s dive in.

Heim Barbecue Founders Open One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

We had a feeling it would only be a matter of time before Travis and Emma Heim gifted Fort Worth another innovative food concept. The married couple stepped away from their popular namesake barbecue chain in 2024 after nearly a decade managing Heim Barbecue. We recently dropped by 313 South Main Street — the former home of Hot Box Biscuit Club — to check out One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, their new concept.

Marigold-colored seating, open-rafter ceilings, and sparse artwork throughout the space give One Trick Pony a low-key yet refined tavern feel. We opened with the Pepperoncini Tini, a rum-based martini made with premium Italian white vermouth and topped with a pepperoncino and slices of Granny Smith apple. The confluence of acidity and spice from the mild pepper, combined with the tart, fruity garnish, made for a smooth and delightful opener.

We followed with mozzarella sticks, Chicken Tendies, and The Big Hurt. The cheese sticks were the size of cannolis and featured a hearty, black pepper-infused crust. The sauce was delicious and unfussy, with varying-sized chunks of tomato throughout. The chicken strips, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. The evening’s real treat, though, was the large pizza, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera.

We made reservations that evening and were glad we did. By the time we wrapped up dinner, a line had formed out the door at Fort Worth’s hottest new pizzeria and bar.

BEREN Meze & Grill House Brings On Michelin-Starred Chef as Consultant

While we Texans are famed for our rugged independence, state leaders made the wise decision to bring the Michelin Guide to the Lone Star State in 2024. Since then, Panther City Barbecue, Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez, and other worthy Fort Worth restaurants have earned recognition from the guide.

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The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. Chef Michael Riemenschneider has led multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and now advises hospitality projects around the world.

“Michael is going to help our journey to become recommended by the Micheline Guide,” Unlu tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “That has been our goal since the first day. He is going to help us with the menu, and we’ll be changing a couple of things.”

Unlu says the culinary consulting partnership is only one part of his long-term vision for BEREN. He also highlighted the restaurant’s cocktail and wine program, which was developed by Detroit-based food and beverage consultant Mark Kurlyandchik. Looking ahead, Unlu says he hopes to continue refining every aspect of the guest experience while building BEREN into a destination that brings wider recognition to both the restaurant and Fort Worth’s dining scene.

Bowie House to Serve $250 Caviar-Topped Hot Dog Next Weekend

The once-humble American hot dog is set to reach rarefied heights in the hands of Chef Antonio Votta. The Declaration Dog, available at Bowie House’s Bricks and Horses from July 2 through July 4, will set diners back a whopping $250. The all-Wagyu frank will come topped with smoked mustard crème fraîche, baby pickle and onion relish, and a full ounce of Petrossian Osetra Reserve caviar. In a release, Chef Votta says his team’s goal is to create “something unforgettable” for America’s 250th birthday. We say: Mission accomplished.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q Sister Concept Announces Closing

After earning a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide and a top ranking from Texas Monthly, Goldee’s Bar-B-Q became something akin to barbecue royalty. The co-owners went on to open Ribbee’s in 2024 as a no-frills spinoff focused on ribs. A post attributed to the owners notes that, while “it is incredibly tough to say goodbye, this isn’t the end of the road. We are actively looking for a new home for Ribbee’s so we can fire the pits back up for you soon.”

The East Seminary Drive restaurant built a loyal following in a short period of time, and we expect the team to be firing up its smokers at a new location before long.