The Ultimate Recap of All of The Dallas Art Fair 2023 Parties

Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker’s Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair
Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore’s TODAY’S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta’s Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz’s cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair
Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair
Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair
Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas’ #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair
Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher’s Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair
Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair
Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party
Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party
Entertainment at Penthouse Party
Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party
Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party
Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party
Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party
Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party
Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
The Eyeboretum
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum
Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum
Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum
Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum
William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition
Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson works
Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition
Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition
Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition
Kastra Elion Vodka Cart
Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition
Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition
Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition
Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges
Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting
Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges
Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges
Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges
Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel
John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner
01
52

Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker's Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

02
52

Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

03
52

Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore's TODAY'S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

04
52

Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta's Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

05
52

Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz's cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

06
52

Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

07
52

Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

08
52

Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas' #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

09
52

Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher's Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

10
52

John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

11
52

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

12
52

Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

13
52

Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

14
52

Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

15
52

Entertainment at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

16
52

Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

17
52

Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

18
52

Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

19
52

Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

20
52

Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

21
52

Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

22
52

The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

23
52

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

24
52

Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

25
52

Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

26
52

Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

27
52

William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

28
52

Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

29
52

William Atkinson works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

30
52

Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

31
52

Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

32
52

Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

33
52

Kastra Elion Vodka Cart (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

34
52

Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

35
52

Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

36
52

Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

37
52

Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

38
52

Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting (Photo by AJ Boling)

39
52

Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

40
52

Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

41
52

Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

42
52

Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

43
52

Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

44
52

Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

45
52

Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

46
52

José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

47
52

Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

48
52

Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel (Photo by BECKLEY)

49
52

John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

50
52

Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

51
52

Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

52
52

Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker’s Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair
Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore’s TODAY’S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta’s Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz’s cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair
Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair
Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair
Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas’ #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair
Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher’s Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair
Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair
Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party
Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party
Entertainment at Penthouse Party
Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party
Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party
Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party
Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party
Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party
Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
The Eyeboretum
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum
Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum
Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum
Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum
William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition
Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson works
Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition
Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition
Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition
Kastra Elion Vodka Cart
Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition
Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition
Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition
Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges
Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting
Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges
Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges
Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges
Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel
John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Society / Featured Parties

The Ultimate Recap of All of The Dallas Art Fair 2023 Parties

A Week of Non-Stop Art Gazing and Praising

BY // 06.13.23
Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker's Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore's TODAY'S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta's Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz's cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas' #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher's Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Entertainment at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Kastra Elion Vodka Cart (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)
Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting (Photo by AJ Boling)
Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)
Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)
Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)
Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)
Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel (Photo by BECKLEY)
John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)
Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)
Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)
Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)
1
52

Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker's Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

2
52

Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

3
52

Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore's TODAY'S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

4
52

Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta's Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

5
52

Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz's cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

6
52

Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

7
52

Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

8
52

Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas' #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

9
52

Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher's Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

10
52

John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

11
52

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

12
52

Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

13
52

Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

14
52

Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

15
52

Entertainment at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

16
52

Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

17
52

Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

18
52

Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

19
52

Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

20
52

Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

21
52

Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

22
52

The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

23
52

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

24
52

Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

25
52

Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

26
52

Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

27
52

William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

28
52

Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

29
52

William Atkinson works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

30
52

Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

31
52

Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

32
52

Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

33
52

Kastra Elion Vodka Cart (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

34
52

Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

35
52

Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

36
52

Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)

37
52

Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

38
52

Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting (Photo by AJ Boling)

39
52

Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

40
52

Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

41
52

Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges (Photo by AJ Boling)

42
52

Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

43
52

Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

44
52

Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

45
52

Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

46
52

José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

47
52

Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

48
52

Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel (Photo by BECKLEY)

49
52

John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

50
52

Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

51
52

Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

52
52

Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton/Beckley)

The 15th edition of Dallas Art Fair has left us all a bit winded. Open any art-world publication of late, and all proclaim that the pandemic is over and that fairs — a major component of the multi-billion-dollar global art market — are back IRL and in full swing. Anyone who is familiar with fairs (see also Art Basel’s numerous international offerings, Frieze, and the Armory) knows that they generally open on a Thursday or Friday, and the frenzy of sales generally happen within moments of the VIPs (Very Influential Purchasers) arriving. Then over the course of the weekend, the gawkers (those hoping to get a glimpse of gazillionaires perusing booths and disposing of their disposable cash on contemporary art) are offered admittance via purchased tickets.

The Dallas Art Fair follows that format, with a VIP Gala Preview on Thursday and public access through Sunday. But, as the profile of our hometown iteration has grown, so has the “week” of events. Granted, the entire month of April has been dubbed Arts Month, but DAF parties began occurring the weekend before. For that entire week, many I encountered shared that on some evenings, they were making multiple stops to give multiple air kisses at multiple receptions taking place all around Dallas. See? Winded.

Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher’s Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher’s Amazone II, 2023, and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

First off, here’s some exciting news about this year’s fair: 90 exhibitors (up from last year’s 88) from around the globe brought in works to show at Fashion Industry Gallery and reported robust sales. Planning for DAF generally begins immediately after the closing of the previous year’s event by the team of John Sughrue, founder; Kelly Cornell, fair director; and Sarah Blagden, VIP relations director, and obviously their efforts paid off this year. We spent hours at the VIP opening, checking out the booths featuring well-known artists, as well as many up-and-coming. We caught up with old friends including Marlene Sughrue, who wore a gorgeous Silvia Tcherassi halter-style blouse and palazzo pants with abstract waves in fuchsia, red, and burnt orange while she worked the capacity-filled space alongside her husband, John. Some of the trends, in terms of art, included a return to figurative painting and portraiture, Surrealism and humor, and connections with nature. We were also pleased to see a notable amount of works by female artists of color and LGBTQ-identifying artists.

The official schedule of programs put out by the Dallas Art Fair began on Tuesday with a few options including the opening of “Maternity Leave: None of Women Born,” presented by the Nicodim Gallery and the Green Family Art Foundation at the Atelier Apartments in the Arts District. The show explored advances in technology and genetic engineering and women’s roles as “mother” in a society where birth is outsourced or inorganic. Artists on view included Ángeles Agrela, Dominique Fung, Loie Hollowell, Devin B. Johnson, Sung Hwa Kim, Alicja Kwade, Tali Lennox, Jessie Makinson, and Alice Neel. Meanwhile, on that same evening, Jed Morse, chief curator at the Nasher Sculpture Center, conducted a talk with sculptor Nic Nicosia on the tree-lined Katy Trail about his newly installed work The Twins, part of the Nasher Public and Katy Trail Art programs.

Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair
Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)

Other highlights of the week included “Talk of the Town,” a pop-up exhibit at NorthPark Center that focused on artistic interpretations of womanhood; a pop-up installation and book launch celebrating the work of late artist and poet John Giorno, presented by art gallery Morán Morán at The Joule; the unveiling of Tulsa-based sculptor Rachel Hayes’ site-specific work Round the Bend, made from the artist’s signature diaphanous textiles (reminiscent of Christo and Jeanne-Claude) at Klyde Warren Park; and a panel discussion hosted at the Nasher Sculpture Center on the importance of museum acquisition.

That week, the fair also announced the 13 artworks that were added to the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection as part of the seventh Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, an annual gift from the Dallas Art Fair Foundation. That initiative has funded $775,000 for the DMA’s permanent collection to date. Chosen artworks were by Chelsea Culprit (Morán Morán), Uuriintuya Dagvasambuu (Sapar Contemporary), Karla Diaz (Luis de Jesus Los Angeles), Freya Douglas-Morris (Alexander Bergguen), Michael Dumontier & Neil Farber (Patel Brown), Riley Holloway (Erin Cluley Gallery), Yifan Jiang (Meliksetian | Briggs), Yowshien Kuo (Luce Gallery), Masamitsu Shigeta (12.26), and Nishiki Sugawara-Beda (Cris Worley Fine Arts).

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio

The dozen or so parties that we attended that week included the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art luncheon hosted by Annemarie Dillard Jazic, Annika Cail, Amanda Shufeldt, and Christen Wilson at Sassetta. The Bentonville-based museum announced a major exhibition of legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz that will feature new, never-before-seen works alongside iconic works from the past decade.

The Eyeboretum
The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)

Headington Companies pivoted this year and, instead of hosting their annual Eye Ball presented Eyeboretum, a three-day, all-ages affair with an imaginative garden experience. From futuristic reflective gardens to a hyper-preppy pink cafe and Surreal vegetable patches, the walk-through event turned a traditional arboretum stroll into a trippy, more artful direction. Headington also threw a reception dubbed the Penthouse Party on Saturday night in the former Mirador space on the top floor of Forty Five Ten. The invitee mix included local and international curators, artists, and collectors.

Finally, your PaperCity team held its own art opening, vis-à-vis office party, with paintings by William Atkinson, who attended with his wife, Jacquelin Sewell. Many sold while we chatted up friends and swilled tequila.

Not to miss was the Champagne Lallier dinner held on the penthouse level of The Joule. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour before guests entered the space centered by a large tree installation. The menu paired dishes created by the hotel’s executive chef, Mat Urban, with a curation of wines directly from Lallier’s portfolio.

Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks (Photo by BECKLEY)

Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a pop-up shopping experience as part of their top-client program, Saks Limitless. On Tuesday and Wednesday, clients were invited to shop from a selection of luxury merchandise inside the private penthouse suite at The Joule. For a private dinner, Saks partnered with the Dallas Contemporary in celebration of the museums spring exhibitions.

It would be impossible to list everyone encountered that insanely busy week, but to name a few: Art advisors John Runyon, Nick Campbell, and Ashley Tatum; collectors Jessica Nowitzki, Muffin Lemak, Zoe Bonnette, Christen and Derek Wilson, Karla McKinley, and Janelle and Alden Pinnel; from the fashion world, Forty Five Ten colleagues Dianna Miller, Robin Wilkes, Anne Wallach, Jordan Jones Muñoz, and Kyle Branch; chair of Booker T. Washington’s 2023 Flyinghorse Gala Lisa Moore; Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawers; Meredith Land of NBC 5 News; Park House’s Deborah and John Scott and Megan and Brady Wood; Fort Worth Modern curator Andrea Karnes; designer Doniphan Moore; recent West Coast transplant Kasey Lemkin; Channing Henry; Claire Grant; Kim Whitman; Nancy and Jeremy Halbreich; Peggy Sewell; and Missy Peck.

Meka Ibe with Eric Yahnker’s Balloon Ride, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Abby Ronner at Dallas Art Fair
Monsieur Zohore with Monsieur Zohore’s TODAY’S FORCAST CALLS FOR DANGER, EXTREME DANGER, 1861-2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Hannah Fagadau with Masamitsu Shigeta’s Interior Flower, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
Olivia Ortiz with Cruz Ortiz’s cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022 at Dallas Art Fair
Jenna Fredde at Dallas Art Fair
Kelly Cornell, Sarah Blagden at Dallas Art Fair
Mark Moussa with Emil Lukas’ #1600 Convergent Heat, 2018 at Dallas Art Fair
Katie Eva Gaj with Tamara Malcher’s Amazone II, 2023 and Amazone I, 2023 at Dallas Art Fair
John & Marlene Sughrue, Fred Perpall at Dallas Art Fair
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Velia De Iuliis, Renee Morris at Dallas Art Fair
Cristina Grajales, Mia Cruz with Aaron Poritz Travertine Console and Randy Polumbo “Love Sack,” 2008 at Dallas Art Fair
Amanda McMorran, Alex Rojas at Penthouse Party
Brittani Lemonds, Adrian Zuñiga at Penthouse Party
Entertainment at Penthouse Party
Peter Augustus, Kelly Cornell, Kelsey Shaw at Penthouse Party
Olivia Smith at Penthouse Party
Michael & Tonya Turner Carroll at Penthouse Party
Dan Rodriguez, Rob Dailey at Penthouse Party
Debi Wisch, Capera Ryan at Penthouse Party
Choose your adventure at The Eyeboretum (Photo by Beckley & Co.)
The Eyeboretum
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Justin Whitman at The Eyeboretum
Josh & Tracy Madans at The Eyeboretum
Farmers Market Stand at The Eyeboretum
Nadia Dabbakeh, Jason Friedman at The Eyeboretum
William Atkinson, Erin Cluley at Atkinson exhibition
Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch at Atkinson exhibition (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson works
Sharon Lee Clark at Atkinson exhibition
Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey at Atkinson exhibition
Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell at Atkinson exhibition
Kastra Elion Vodka Cart
Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich at Atkinson exhibition
Merrick & Sara Fay Egan at Atkinson exhibition
Noel Pittman at Atkinson exhibition
Annika Cail, Brent & Marlena English, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay at Crystal Bridges
Crystal Bridges Sassetta table setting
Annika Cail, Capera Ryan at Crystal Bridges
Porschla Kidd, Bela Cooley, Zoe Bonnette at Crystal Bridges
Sarah Calodney, Annemarie Dillard, Amanda Shufeldt, Cathy Hodges at Crystal Bridges
Alden & Janelle Pinnell, Rob Teeters, Lucia Simek at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Shelby Wagner, Marcela Suro, Niven Morgan, Viviana Kuri at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Iván Pol at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Jeny Bania, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Suzanne Droese, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Lisa & John Runyon at Dallas Contemporary x Saks
Saks Pop Up at The Joule hotel
John & Deborah Scott at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Jory Caulkins at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kasey Lemkin at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Kit Sawers at Champagne Lallier Dinner
Featured Events
Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
1812 Cliffview Drive
Cliffs of Gleneagles
FOR SALE

1812 Cliffview Drive
Plano, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
1812 Cliffview Drive
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
4521 W Cove Court
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4521 W Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$3,575,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4521 W Cove Court
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
5810 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5810 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5810 Park Lane
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
3738 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3738 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$2,649,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3738 Shenandoah Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X