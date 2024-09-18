12 Must-Attend Events in Dallas This October — Justin Baldoni, Fashion Shows, Art Crawls, and More

For the past few years, I’ve felt like Miss Porter’s, with many coastal transplants grilling me about the charity scene in Dallas. My response is to get ready for the fall, since it’s nonstop luncheons, cocktail soirées, and black-tie galas, with a few for-profit trunk shows and boutique-opening dinners thrown in, just to ensure we’re all exhausted. Wash, rinse, repeat. October, I generally proclaim, is the midway mark of the season.

These are 12 must-attend events in Dallas this October.

The Family Place’s Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon

You’ll find us first at The Family Place’s Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole on Friday, October 4. For close to a decade, this event has raised more than $5 million to support survivors of domestic violence. This year, the luncheon honors civil rights activist Dr. Opal Lee with the Texas Trailblazer Award and features actor, director, and humanitarian Justin Baldoni (you may have seen him most recently in It Ends With Us) in a conversation moderated by Natalie Nanasi.

SPCA of Texas Fur Ball

On the evening of Friday, October 4, you’ll see us in a fabulous party outfit for SPCA of Texas Fur Ball at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. We love the event’s tagline: “There’s nothing more glamorous than a big heart.” It’s presented this year by Nancy C. and Richard Rogers and chaired by Katy and Lawrence Bock, so expect to see the ferociously fashionable lovers of the four-legged set.

TACA Fall Arts Crawl

On Wednesday, October 9, meet us for the first TACA Fall Arts Crawl, titled Raven’s Night. It promises to be a macabre evening inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s legendary poem, “The Raven” — what a perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit. Mark your calendar for the next two Arts Crawls as well: Autumn Fair at Fond on Monday, October 28, and Flor Y Canto on Friday, November 15.

DSOL’s Fashion Notes Luncheon and Fashion Show

As far as events in Dallas go, Thursday, October 10, is a busy day. First, you’ll find us at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Fashion Notes Luncheon and Fashion Show featuring Ese Azenabor at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Party in the Park

Then that evening (October 30), we’ll don our floral frocks and garden-party blazers for the beloved Party in the Park, benefiting Klyde Warren Park. You’ll likely find us dancing to the tunes of Straight Tequila Night alongside honorary chair Lyda Hill and chairs Jennifer and John Gates, Michelle and John Grimes, Amy and Jamie Mentgen, Stephanie and Todd Phillips, and Jenny and Jeff Staubach.

Kappa Tablescapes

Next, we’ll catch up with our Kappa Kappa Gamma girlfriends at one or both of the Kappa Tablescapes events: the cocktail party on Monday, October 14, or the luncheon on Tuesday, October 15, both at Dallas Country Club. This year’s honorary chair is Ann Barbier-Mueller; Heather Furniss is the 2024 Platinum Key honoree. Secure your tickets early so you can meet keynote speaker: Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon.

Pantry in the Park

On Friday, October 18, the Wilkinson Center invites you to Pantry in the Park, hailed as “an elevated garden party for a purpose” at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Cocktails, delicious bites, and a silent auction are the order of the night. Funds raised support Wilkinson Center’s community food pantry, adult education programs, and employment services.

TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala

On Saturday, October 19, it’s off to one of the most sought-after (and sold-out) tickets: TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala and Auction at the Rachofsky House. Easily one of the most star-studded affairs with a who’s who of Dallas (and beyond) in attendance; this year’s gala will likely be even more so, given that it’s the swan song. Yes, after 25 years, you’ll have one last chance to dance the night away with the jet setters in town and the chance to bid on works by the most coveted contemporary artists.

Texas Design Week Dallas

Then it’s time for this year’s Texas Design Week Dallas, Monday through Friday, October 21 through 25. We promise a fabulous week filled with a glamorous roster of interior designers and architects.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

That week also sees the launch of the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard; VIP opening is Thursday, October 24. Kips’ Bay President’s Dinner on Wednesday, October 23, on the tented lawn of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is sold out!

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’ Women of Distinction Luncheon

Finally, on Friday, October 25, we hope to see you at the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’ Women of Distinction Luncheon. The 20th-anniversary event, held at the Hilton Anatole, celebrates outstanding individuals for their service in the community and investment in girls and women in Northeast Texas.

The Great Create

Pack up the SUV with your kids and their friends and head to the Nasher Sculpture Center on Sunday, October 27, for the always eagerly anticipated fundraiser The Great Create. The sculpture garden’s lawn is transformed into a wonderous festival of sensory fun, where local artists create stations for interactive art making. Last year, Hatziel Flores assisted guests in turning soap into sculpture, while Erika Jaeggli constructed a cave (next to Richard Serra’s similarly cavernous sculpture) for hundreds of kids to leave their mark. We can’t wait to see who’ll be leading the fun this year.