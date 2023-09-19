aDSC0860HOUSTON.psd ZANE CARRUTH
0346-Toosie at Wortham Opera -20230320
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
houston spca brady and zane carruth
NM.Symphony215 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zane and Brady Carruth (Photo by Mike Rathke)
Brady and Zane Carruth; Photo by Jenny Antill
Houston Grand Opera (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
01
12

Zane Carruth photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.

02
12

Zane Carruth is wearing a Cinq a’ Sept dress from Tootsies. (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
12

Ball chair Zane Carson Carruth in Monique Lhuillier

04
12

Zane Carruth in Reem Acra at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

05
12

Brady & Zane Carruth, chairs of the 2019 Houston SPCA gala,

06
12

Zane Carruth, Brittany Clark at 'The Ultimate Garden Party' benefiting the Houston Symphony. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
12

Zane & Brady Carruth at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, held at the museum. (Photo by Mike Rathke)

08
12

Brittany Clark, Zane Carruth

09
12

Gala chairs Brady & Zane Carruth at Discovery Green's Gala on the Green (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
12

Brady & Zane Carruth

11
12

12
12

Brady & Zane Carruth at Houston Grand Opera's Opening Night Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

aDSC0860HOUSTON.psd ZANE CARRUTH
0346-Toosie at Wortham Opera -20230320
Houston Grand Opera Ball 2023 (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
houston spca brady and zane carruth
NM.Symphony215 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zane and Brady Carruth (Photo by Mike Rathke)
Brady and Zane Carruth; Photo by Jenny Antill
Houston Grand Opera (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
Fashion / Style

Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks

Making a Difference In the City Loves and Doing It With Supreme Style

BY // 09.18.23
Zane Carruth photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Zane Carruth is wearing a Cinq a’ Sept dress from Tootsies. (Photo by Johnny Than)
First time Best Dressed honoree Zane Carruth in Monique Lhuillier when she chaired the 2017 Houston Grand Ball Opera.
Zane Carruth in Reem Acra at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Brady & Zane Carruth, chairs of the 2019 Houston SPCA gala,
Zane Carruth, Brittany Clark at 'The Ultimate Garden Party' benefiting the Houston Symphony. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zane & Brady Carruth at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, held at the museum. (Photo by Mike Rathke)
HGO Concert of Arias, Stude Concert Hall at Rice
Gala chairs Brady & Zane Carruth at Discovery Green's Gala on the Green (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gala return to the Wortham after Hurricane Harvey damages repaired
Houston Grand Opera Ball auction luncheon at Tony's
Brady & Zane Carruth at Houston Grand Opera's Opening Night Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)
1
12

Zane Carruth photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.

2
12

Zane Carruth is wearing a Cinq a’ Sept dress from Tootsies. (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
12

Ball chair Zane Carson Carruth in Monique Lhuillier

4
12

Zane Carruth in Reem Acra at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)

5
12

Brady & Zane Carruth, chairs of the 2019 Houston SPCA gala,

6
12

Zane Carruth, Brittany Clark at 'The Ultimate Garden Party' benefiting the Houston Symphony. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
12

Zane & Brady Carruth at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, held at the museum. (Photo by Mike Rathke)

8
12

Brittany Clark, Zane Carruth

9
12

Gala chairs Brady & Zane Carruth at Discovery Green's Gala on the Green (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
12

Brady & Zane Carruth

11
12

12
12

Brady & Zane Carruth at Houston Grand Opera's Opening Night Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

Best mind your Ps and Qs in the presence of Zane Carruth as this first-time Houston Best Dressed honoree is a certified business etiquette and protocol professional. And that is just the tip of her talents. She is the international award-winning children’s book author noted for her charming four-book series “The World’s First Tooth Fairy  . . . Ever.”

But that is not what has earned Zane Carruth her coveted Best Dressed status.

A generous philanthropist and volunteer, Carruth serves as vice president and board member of the Carruth Foundation and is a member of the Houston Grand Opera, SPCA and Discovery Green Conservancy boards. She helped raise $1.7 million when chairing the Houston Grand Opera ball and $1.2 million as chair of the Discovery Green gala. Zane and her husband Brady Carruth chaired the SPCA galas in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Zane Carruth is wearing a Cinq a’ Sept dress from Tootsies. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Zane Carruth’s Faves

Designers: Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana

Fragrance: Hermès

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's

Place that inspires: St. Augustine, Florida

Favorite hotel in the world: Lott New York Palace 

Carbon footprint reduction: “I walk everywhere I can.”

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: False eyelashes

Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Facial or massage: Facial

Feathers or fur: Fur

houston spca brady and zane carruth
Brady & Zane Carruth, chairs of the 2019 Houston SPCA gala,

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, this Thursday, September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

More information on the big event can be found here.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
16323 Bontura Street
Coles Crossing, Cypress
FOR SALE

16323 Bontura Street
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16323 Bontura Street
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X