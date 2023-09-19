Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks

Zane & Brady Carruth at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, held at the museum. (Photo by Mike Rathke)

Zane Carruth photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.

PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.”

Best mind your Ps and Qs in the presence of Zane Carruth as this first-time Houston Best Dressed honoree is a certified business etiquette and protocol professional. And that is just the tip of her talents. She is the international award-winning children’s book author noted for her charming four-book series “The World’s First Tooth Fairy . . . Ever.”

But that is not what has earned Zane Carruth her coveted Best Dressed status.

A generous philanthropist and volunteer, Carruth serves as vice president and board member of the Carruth Foundation and is a member of the Houston Grand Opera, SPCA and Discovery Green Conservancy boards. She helped raise $1.7 million when chairing the Houston Grand Opera ball and $1.2 million as chair of the Discovery Green gala. Zane and her husband Brady Carruth chaired the SPCA galas in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Zane Carruth’s Faves

Designers: Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana

Fragrance: Hermès

Next

Place that inspires: St. Augustine, Florida

Favorite hotel in the world: Lott New York Palace

Carbon footprint reduction: “I walk everywhere I can.”

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: False eyelashes

Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Facial or massage: Facial

Feathers or fur: Fur

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, this Thursday, September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

