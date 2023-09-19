Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.”
Best mind your Ps and Qs in the presence of Zane Carruth as this first-time Houston Best Dressed honoree is a certified business etiquette and protocol professional. And that is just the tip of her talents. She is the international award-winning children’s book author noted for her charming four-book series “The World’s First Tooth Fairy . . . Ever.”
But that is not what has earned Zane Carruth her coveted Best Dressed status.
A generous philanthropist and volunteer, Carruth serves as vice president and board member of the Carruth Foundation and is a member of the Houston Grand Opera, SPCA and Discovery Green Conservancy boards. She helped raise $1.7 million when chairing the Houston Grand Opera ball and $1.2 million as chair of the Discovery Green gala. Zane and her husband Brady Carruth chaired the SPCA galas in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Zane Carruth’s Faves
Designers: Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana
Fragrance: Hermès
Place that inspires: St. Augustine, Florida
Favorite hotel in the world: Lott New York Palace
Carbon footprint reduction: “I walk everywhere I can.”
Doing It Her Way
False eyelashes or mascara: False eyelashes
Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos
Jeans or joggers: Jeans
Facial or massage: Facial
Feathers or fur: Fur
