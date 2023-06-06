Women in Medicine Redefine the Fashion Runway Into a Stroll of Role Models at Tootsies — These Houston Doctors Stand Tall

Megan Gaut, MD (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Collins, Nicole Allen, Kristen Collins, Lori Raijman and Dr. Isaac Raijman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Badalich and Astrid Serauto, MD FACC (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ayse McCraken, CPA MBA (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amalia Stanton, MBA (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Berry Fairchild, MD (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Teal Holden, MBA (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Josh and Trisha Weisman and Andy Aweida (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Cotton, MS MBA BCEN (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nicole, Jenny, Sarah_WomeninMedicine_DOrtizPhoto_042723 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alejandra Zarzour, MD (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel High, DO; Jennifer Garrison, DO; Emily Rutledge, MD; Danielle Antosh, MD; Kathleen Borchardt, MD; Rachel Bishop, MD; Lia Miceli, MD; Isabel Alvarez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rubens Franz, Lori Raijman and Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victoria Chang, MD and Melissa Arief, MD (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Fleck and Jayne Johnston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
15

Dr. Megan Gaut at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
15

Sarah Collins, Nicole Allen, Kristen Collins, Lori & Dr. Isaac Raijman at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
15

David Badalich, Dr. Astrid Serauto at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
15

Ayse McCraken, founder of eNNOVATE Health Ventures LLC, at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
15

Amalia Stanton, Chief Strategic Communications and Marketing Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System, on the runway at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
15

Dr. Berry Fairchild at at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
15

Teal Holden, CEO of Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood,at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
15

Josh & Trish Weisman, Andy Aweida at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
15

Lauren Cotton, chief Operations Officer of Altus Community Healthcare System OpCo, at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Nicole Allen, Jenny Mulholland, Sarah Collins at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Dr. Alejandra Zarzour on the runway at The Arts of Healing Foundation's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
15

Rachel High, DO; Jennifer Garrison, DO; Dr. Emily Rutledge; Dr. Danielle Antosh; Dr. Kathleen Borchardt; Dr. Rachel Bishop; Dr. Lia Miceli; Isabel Alvarez at The Arts of Healing's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
15

Rubens Franz, The Arts of Healing founder Lori Raijman, Elia Gabbanelli at The Art of Healing's Women in Medicine fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
15

Dr. Victoria Chang, Dr. Melissa Arie at The Arts of Healing Foundation fashion event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
15

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Women in Medicine Redefine the Fashion Runway Into a Stroll of Role Models at Tootsies — These Houston Doctors Stand Tall

The Creativity of Physicians Is Spotlighted

BY // 06.06.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: The Arts of Healing Foundation “Women in Medicine” fashion presentation

Where: Tootsies

PC Moment: There were applause and cheers from the 250 guests when 18 influential physicians and medical professionals in the latest fashions strode the runway that coursed through the center of the popular retailer. They represented a multitude of fields, practices and backgrounds in medicine.

“Women in Medicine enables us to reimagine the art of fashion into a runway of role models, who are showcased for the accomplishments they have achieved,” notes Lori Raijman, co-founder of The Arts of Healing Foundation.

The foundation creates events that spotlight the creativity of doctors while making their talents accessible to the general public. Activities include a fall art show and gala, as well as a summer art series taught by physicians for children, served by The Sunshine Kids Foundation, as the youngsters go through cancer treatment. Since its founding four years ago, the foundation has committed more than $500,o00 to local charities.

Women in medicine in the spotlight on this evening were Dr. Berry Fairchild; Carla Mondt, glioblastoma researcher and bioengineer; Dr. Astrid Serauto; Hannah Gelbs-Gadd, COO of The Women’s Hospital of Texas; Dr. Alejandra Zarzour; Dr. Kathy Nguyen; Dr. Danielle Antosh; Lauren Cotton, chief operations officer of Altus Community Healthcare System; Dr. Lindsey Dragos; Nadia Hafeez, board certified physician assistant in the office of Dr. Henry Mentz; Ritu Nadkarni, global health care leader; Amalia Stanton, chief strategic communications and marketing officer at Memorial Hermann Health System; Dr. Cristina Marchesano; Samantha Nava, a leader in the development and implementation of innovation in the health care industry; Dr. Megan Gaut; Teal Holden, CEO of Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood; Ayse McCraken, founder of eNNOVATE Health Ventures LLC; and Dr. Rukmini (Vinaya) Rednam.

Major underwriters for the gathering were by Dr. Henry Mentz, THINK Neurology for Kids, Memorial Hermann Foundation and Houston Medical Imaging.

PC Seen: Emcee Johnny Bravo, Tootsies’ Fady Armanious, The Arts of Healing co-founder Dr. Isaac Raijman, Nicole Allen, David Badalich, Jenny Mulholland, Sarah Collins, Ruben Franz, Elia Gabbinelli, Dr. Victoria Chang, Trish and Josh Weisman, Andy Aweida, Dr. Melissa Arie, Stephanie Fleck, and Jayne Johnston.

