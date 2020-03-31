View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture / Newsy

From the Magazine — A Letter from PaperCity Dallas’ Editor-in-Chief

Welcoming April From Home

BY // 03.31.20
Michalene Busico PaperCity

PaperCity Dallas Editor-in-Chief Michalene Busico (portrait by Jonathan Zizzo)

Editor’s Note: Each month, PaperCity Dallas Editor-in-Chief Michalene Busico pens a letter to open each issue. Now that you can flip through PaperCity’s current April print magazine in full online, we wanted to ensure our online readers still heard from our fearless editorial leader. 

Earlier this month, I was eager to see an exhibit opening at the Dallas Museum of Art called “For a Dreamer of Houses” that would explore the meaning of home, the significance of the spaces where we live and how they represent us through 54 works from around the world. I don’t have to tell you what happened. On the day “Dreamer” was set to debut, the DMA announced it was closing without a reopening date in sight, like all of the city’s cultural institutions, in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. And, along with most of Dallas, I soon found myself confined to an actual house and faced with an infinite stretch of time to contemplate how it represents me.

By now, it feels like forever that the world has been slow-motion grinding to a halt. First, events were shut down. Then sports and arts institutions, movie theaters, bars, and restaurants. The latest decree is to avoid gatherings of more than 10, though most people I know are burrowing in at home. Right now, instead of sitting in a busy office, passing final page proofs before we put the April issue to bed, I’m sitting alone in my home office, emailing our other editors about those final trims and polishes.

It feels like I’ve been here forever. But the truth is, just a few weeks ago I took a road trip to Austin in a car packed with dear friends. The weekend before that, I was part of the PaperCity team at the Jewel Charity Ball in Fort Worth — a glamorous gathering of almost 1,500 revelers in Dickies Arena, sitting close at the table, leaning in to hear the latest chitchat, dancing, embracing. Here, Steve Wrubel’s photos and Billy Fong’s recap bring it back to glorious life.

Now it’s about Zoom dinner parties and Facetime cocktail hours and recipe-sharing over social media. Dinner by no-touch delivery from the restaurants we love. Livestream concerts and virtual museum visits. Buying gift cards from the places we want to stay in business. Donating to charities even if we can’t dress up and dance at the gala. Taking a break with this magazine, to escape for a moment into its pages of easy beauty. All of it, from home. All of it about adjusting, adapting, and tamping down the fear that the world will never be the same.

We may be physically isolated, but we are still social creatures and we are getting through this together. For now, you can join me on a virtual walk through “Dreamers” in a preview of the exhibit on papercitymag.com. And soon enough, I’ll see you there and I know we’ll have plenty to say about the comfort and the limits of our time at home.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X