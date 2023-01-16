The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Legally Blonde the Musical, A ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion, and a Country Music Fest

This weekend, Lunar New Year kicks off and we have a guide on all of the best celebrations in North Texas. Beyond the New Year festivities, you’ll also find new musicals, museum exhibitions, and celeb sightings in Dallas this weekend.

Legally Blonde The Musical

Beginning Thursday, January 19, Dallas’ Winspear Opera House will host the award-winning Legally Blonde — The Musical for one weekend only. The story follows Elle Woods (based on the classic film Legally Blonde) and her journey from sorority girl to lawyer. Tickets are available here.

Cornbread & Country Music Festival

On Saturday from 6 pm to 10 p, head to Sons of Hermann Hall for DFW singer-songwriter Elaina Kay’s 5th annual Cornbread and Country music festival (with food). Guests will begin the night with Smoke Showin’ BBQ along with performances by Bubba Bellin, Mallory Eagle, Dustin Massey, Frankie Leonie, Elaina Kay & Co., and Katrina Cain. Tickets are available here.

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Opening this Saturday, this new exhibition at the African American Museum features the Black West with artifacts, photos, film and documents showing the works and skills of Black cowboys. Organized by the Witte Museum, “Black Cowboys: An American Story” explores the untold stories of the American West and the Black men, women, and children who worked on Texas ranches and cattle drives.

Dos Hombres Bottle Signing

Stars of Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be at Total Wine at 9350 N. Central Expressway on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm for a bottle signing of their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to wait in line.

Late Night: An Artful Birthday at the DMA

This Friday night, the Dallas Museum of Art celebrates 120 years with music, tours, performances, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite work of art or artist in the DMA’s collection in order to receive $5 off a walk-up ticket. Find the full schedule of events from 5 pm to 11 pm here.