The Best Gifts for Her — Ideas for Moms, Sisters, Wives and More Special Women

The Best Gifts For Her need to leave an impression.

When it comes to holiday shopping, I firmly believe the hunt should be just as thrilling as the give. So, in the spirit of discovery, I gathered some of the most exciting brands in Texas (or at the very least Texas-adjacent). And since the “her” in most “best gifts for her” lists tends to be a composite of wives, sisters, mother figures and beyond, I kept a multifaceted woman in mind.

These are the Best Gifts For Her:

Mi Golondrina Xaquixe Glasses

Much like new activewear invigorates your workout, glorious new glassware elevates your drinking. Whether it’s water in your cup or something stronger.

$135, available at Mi Golondrina

Caryn Lawn Mama Seed Bead Bracelet

Wear the title with pride.

$42, available at Blue Print Store

Fallon B. Ombre Tennis Bracelet

One of the best things about Fallon B. the playful, eponymous line from the youngest generation of Bachendorf’s family-owned jewelry company, is how customizable it is. Opt for one of the gemstone-filled drop earrings or tennis bracelets, and design your own from there.

Starting at $3,500, available at Bachendorf’s Dallas-Fort Worth storefronts.

Smythson Portobello Notebook

The prices on Smythson planners may seem ludicrous (and most of them are), but for devotees of the British brand’s trademark featherweight paper and hand-bound leather, no gift could be sweeter.

$465, available online

Elizabeth Hooper Punk Ring

Dallas jewelry designer Elizabeth Hooper launched her eponymous brand of sculptural pieces in 2019. Since then, her cuffs, chokers, and Punk Rings have been sported on Michelle Obama, Ziwe, Katie Holmes, Jemima Kirke, and on a recent cover of British Vogue.

$325, available online

Melyon Ring Holder

Stockholm designers can make the mundane beautiful, as evidenced by this Melyon natural olive wood ring holder — or soap dish, or whatever trinkets you’d like to display.

$32, available at The Conservatory in River Oaks and Highland Park Village.

Casa Dragones Joven Personalized Bottle

Any tequila snob worth their salt knows Casa Dragones is the best in the game. Customize one of the brand’s crystal bottles of the brand’s sippable Joven for a gift they’ll never forget.

$285, available online

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 Tumbler

You can try to resist, but Stanley Cup fever comes for us all. And while everyone in their circle likely owns one of the famous tapered tumblers, few own one with Stanley’s glamorous Deco decal — distinct and chic.

$50, available online or at REI, Academy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush

The be-all and end-all of hairbrushes remains king for a reason. Handmade in England since 1885, the renowned, ergonomically designed brushes are built to last.

$120, available online and at Neiman Marcus

Southern Pearl Mahjong Bag

Everyone in Texas is learning the game of Mahjong, and for good reason. The game, with its origins in 19th-century China, offers a blend of strategy and easy socialization. Gift the Mahjong-obsessed in your circle with a pearl-adorned bag to carry their tiles.

$50, available at Dunbar Road

Criterion Channel Subscription

A streaming service from *the* cinema tastemaker will forever answer the question of what to watch. Also, it makes a perfect last-minute stocking stuffer when you’re out of ideas.

$100, available online