Fashion / Shopping

The Best Gifts for Her — Ideas for Moms, Sisters, Wives and More Special Women

19 Perfect Presents

BY // 11.25.23
The Best Gifts For Her need to leave an impression.

The Best Gifts For Her need to leave an impression.

When it comes to holiday shopping, I firmly believe the hunt should be just as thrilling as the give. So, in the spirit of discovery, I gathered some of the most exciting brands in Texas (or at the very least Texas-adjacent). And since the “her” in most “best gifts for her” lists tends to be a composite of wives, sisters, mother figures and beyond, I kept a multifaceted woman in mind.

These are the Best Gifts For Her:

Mi Golondrina Xaquixe Glasses
Mi Golondrina Xaquixe Glasses

Mi Golondrina Xaquixe Glasses

Much like new activewear invigorates your workout, glorious new glassware elevates your drinking. Whether it’s water in your cup or something stronger.

$135, available at Mi Golondrina

Caryn Lawn Mama Seed Bead Bracelet
Caryn Lawn Mama Seed Bead Bracelet

Caryn Lawn Mama Seed Bead Bracelet

Wear the title with pride.

$42, available at Blue Print Store

Fallon B. Ombre Tennis Bracelet
Fallon B. Ombre Tennis Bracelet

Fallon B. Ombre Tennis Bracelet

One of the best things about Fallon B. the playful, eponymous line from the youngest generation of Bachendorf’s family-owned jewelry company, is how customizable it is. Opt for one of the gemstone-filled drop earrings or tennis bracelets, and design your own from there.

Starting at $3,500, available at Bachendorf’s Dallas-Fort Worth storefronts.

best gifts for her

Smythson Portobello Notebook

Smythson Portobello Notebook

The prices on Smythson planners may seem ludicrous (and most of them are), but for devotees of the British brand’s trademark featherweight paper and hand-bound leather, no gift could be sweeter.

$465, available online

Elizabeth Hooper Punk Ring
Elizabeth Hooper Punk Ring

Elizabeth Hooper Punk Ring

Dallas jewelry designer Elizabeth Hooper launched her eponymous brand of sculptural pieces in 2019. Since then, her cuffs, chokers, and Punk Rings have been sported on Michelle Obama, Ziwe, Katie Holmes, Jemima Kirke, and on a recent cover of British Vogue.

$325, available online

Melyon Ring Holder
Melyon Ring Holder

Melyon Ring Holder

Stockholm designers can make the mundane beautiful, as evidenced by this Melyon natural olive wood ring holder — or soap dish, or whatever trinkets you’d like to display.

$32, available at The Conservatory in River Oaks and Highland Park Village.

Casa Dragones Joven Personalized Bottle
Casa Dragones Joven Personalized Bottle

Casa Dragones Joven Personalized Bottle

Any tequila snob worth their salt knows Casa Dragones is the best in the game. Customize one of the brand’s crystal bottles of the brand’s sippable Joven for a gift they’ll never forget.

$285, available online

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 Tumbler
Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 Tumbler

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 Tumbler

You can try to resist, but Stanley Cup fever comes for us all. And while everyone in their circle likely owns one of the famous tapered tumblers, few own one with Stanley’s glamorous Deco decal — distinct and chic.

$50, available online or at REI, Academy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush
Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush

Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush

The be-all and end-all of hairbrushes remains king for a reason. Handmade in England since 1885, the renowned, ergonomically designed brushes are built to last.

$120, available online and at Neiman Marcus

white edit -Southern Pearl Mahjong Bag $50
Southern Pearl Mahjong Bag

Southern Pearl Mahjong Bag

Everyone in Texas is learning the game of Mahjong, and for good reason. The game, with its origins in 19th-century China, offers a blend of strategy and easy socialization. Gift the Mahjong-obsessed in your circle with a pearl-adorned bag to carry their tiles.

$50, available at Dunbar Road

Criterion Channel Subscription
Criterion Channel Subscription

Criterion Channel Subscription

A streaming service from *the* cinema tastemaker will forever answer the question of what to watch. Also, it makes a perfect last-minute stocking stuffer when you’re out of ideas.

$100, available online

Gifts For Her

 
Hunter Nantucket Stripe Pickleball Bag
Tangerine
Buy
PC Promotion
Petite Art Blocks and Vanity Trays
Scarlet Reagan Art & Home
Buy
 
The Carmel Short Boot
City Boots
Buy
Right now, top selling brands at Keeks are Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.
PC Promotion
Handbags
Keeks
Buy
 
Katrina Straw Hat
Teressa Foglia
Buy
PC Promotion
Sexy Leg Footwear
Buy
 
The Duo Set
U Beauty
Buy
PC Promotion
Cascade Clip Earrings in Green Onyx
a'bientot
Buy

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2023 PaperCity Gift Guide
Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$610,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X