Texas Gifts That Prove That There Is No Place Like Home — Any True Texan Will Absolutely Adore These Presents

If there’s one thing Texans love, it’s Texas. Pride for the Lone Star State runs deep, so it’s no wonder that many favor Texas brands when doing their holiday shopping. We’re making our lists, checking them twice — and then shopping local.

Here is the Ultimate Guide to Texas Gifts. To Texas, From Texas. With Love.

Embroidery and personalization has never been more in. We love Dallas-based Kate and Co. Embroidery for all its custom pieces. From luxurious robes to cozy baby onesies to witty cocktail napkins. You can knock out nearly everyone your list at this sweet, woman-owned local store.

When it comes to what to wear on our face and skin, Texas-based BeautyBio is our go-to. BeautyBio has gifts for everyone from pre-teens just starting their skincare regimen all the way up to skincare gurus.

Texans love their boots. Boots for a good cause? Even better. Roma Boots has some of the cutest rain boots on the market and for every pair sold, a brand new pair is donated to a child living in poverty. In the last 12 years, Roma Boots has donated $10 million worth of boots in 30-plus countries. This is the perfect Texas gift for the little ones on your list.

Husbands can be hard to shop for. Not anymore. Austin-based Zilker Belts merges love for the state capital with a passion for Argentinian craftsmanship in fun, Texas-themed belts. Beyond its gorgeous classic Argentinian gaucho belts, Zilker Belts also has dog accessories, bandanas, hats, bolos, wallets and more.

You know those people who you can just never find the right gift for? The people who either have it all, or want nothing? Often it’s the fathers in our lives. Taste of Texas just may be your solution this holiday season. From their steaks that are all aged 40-plus days and cut to perfection to their sides and accompaniments, you can’t get more Texan.

Better yet? You can pair these steaks with a cooler from Fort Worth-based Bison Coolers that will stand the test of time, no matter the scorching Texas temperatures.

Maybe your family isn’t big into meat. If that’s the case, check out Texas Olive Ranch. With a farm rooted by the Rio Grande, this orchard turned community represents the best of the Lone Star State — tenderhearted people with a passion for their land and what it produces.

Or add a little spice to their holiday with a hot sauce from Austin-based Yellowbird. This Texas brand creates flavor-forward, cross-cultural hot sauces. It sources and grows the best ingredients all in pursuit of creating the world’s best hot sauce.

Mahjong is having a major moment right now. And not just with your grandmother. For the mahjong lover in your life, these new Play Away Mahjong Cards are not only aesthetically pleasing, but lightweight so you can play mahjong wherever life may take you.

Help them take the mahjong party ambience up a level by pairing the cards with a candle from Big Ass Luxuries. With many different luxury, handcrafted fragrances, you’re sure to find one that fits their vibe.

For those who love to write a good ole fashioned handwritten note, give them personalized stationary or other whimsical paper goods from Joy Creative Shop or Jen Loves Paper in The Woodlands. The bright colors and fun fonts turn writing thank you notes from a chore into a pleasure.

Texans love their grocery stores with a passion and Central Market is no exception. For the cooks in your life, give them the gift of cooking classes at the Texan icon. You can even pair the gift with a piece of Chantal cookware for a themed present. Everyone loves a theme.

Yes, the gifting is bigger and better in Texas too.