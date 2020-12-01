Holiday / Shopping

A Texas Guide to Holiday Gifting

Finds from Iconic Designers and Cherished Boutiques That Make Texas One of the Greatest Places to Shop

BY // 12.01.20
Gift Guide PaperCity Texas Small Business

A Texas Guide to Holiday Gifting

splurge

The Splurges

Under 100

Great Finds Under $100

at home hobbies 3

The Games We Play

host

For the Host

fashion at home header

Elevated At-Home Style

holly dolly christmas favor the kind

All Boxed Up and Ready to Gift

mens 3

For the Men

Rainbow Ombre

For the Wellness Obsessed

art lover 2

For the Art Aficionado

kids

For the Kids

1 / 11

Texas means a lot of things to a lot of people, but for us, the Lone Star State is home to some of the country’s most popular makers and beloved boutiques. So for this year’s holiday gift guide, we’ve done our best to highlight them. We sourced giftable items from talented designers and iconic or up-and-coming brands. We scoured the inventory of sleek stores along Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue, visited cozy shops in Fort Worth, and — of course — we looked to the fantasy fulfillers at Neiman Marcus. We fell in love with dog-themed tea towels in Houston and studied Vogue articles to decide whether or not an acupuncture mat from a Bishop Arts District boutique is a must-have (we included it, so the answer is yes).

This was all done virtually, of course. The internet makes it blessedly easy to shop local from the comfort of anywhere. But should you need a break from your screen, we’ve included a selection of chic analog games — from cocktail-themed puzzles to almost-too-pretty-to-play Mahjong — that will engage the whole family. We’re even considering swapping our sweats for the more glamorous and elevated alternatives Texas designers have been creating.

The next 10 slides include splurges along with great finds for under $100. We have gifts for guys and little ones, as well as the friend who’s been thoughtfully relaying what you need to know from your monthly horoscope. The hosts of your inner circle received their own section, which they’ve rightfully earned in the year of at-home entertainment. We hope you’ll find something for a friend (or for yourself, no judgment here), and feel good knowing that you’re supporting local makers and businesses who help make Texas one of the best places to call home — and one of the absolute greatest destinations to shop.

It’s been a year. Treat yourself.

Assouline Custom Travel Library
Neiman Marcus
$295,000.00
Buy
Hermès Leather Gloves, size 7
Vintage Martinin
$325.00
Buy
Diamante Premier Cowboy
Stetson
$5,005.00
Buy
Piercing Appointments at Ylang23
Ylang23
Learn More
The Mansion Boot
Rosewood Mansion x Miron Crosby
Learn More
Matroschka Caviar Dish
Grange Hall
Learn More
Versace Medusa Studded Travel Mug
Neiman Marcus
$1,100.00
Buy
Joanna Czech
Virtual Consultation with Joanna Czech Esthetician
Joanna Czech
$250.00
Buy
Vintage Cocktail Thermometers
Bisette Co.
$295.00
Buy
Sponsored
Moreau Iconic Black Edition
Moreau Paris
Learn More
 

The best things in life are free — or priced comfortably under $100.

Brass Initial Dog Tag
The Conservatory
$60.00
Buy
Caddis Readers in Raw Honey
Kick Pleat
$95.00
Buy
Cosmic Snake Metallic Enamel Pin
The Marfa Store
$20.00
Buy
SS Jewelry Gold Beaded STAR Bracelet
Nicole Kwon Concept Store
$82.00
Buy
Hali Hali Reusable Straw Set - Splatter
gifted.
$22.00
Buy
Headband Fucsia Arroyo
Mi Golondrina
$35.00
Buy
Celestial Necklace
à Bientôt 713
$78.00
Buy
Field Notes Leather Folio
Shop Commerce
$52.00
Buy
Large Acrylic Keychain
Citrine Home
$30.00
Buy

With a surge in popularity for puzzles and chess sets, 2020 has seen an analog renaissance. Here are some stylish ways to play.

The Botanical Line: Paris Pink Release
The Mahjong Line
$425.00
Buy
Topo Chico Needlepoint Kit
Blue Print Store
$115.00
Buy
Little Puzzle Thing: Cocktail
CWD Studio Home
$15.00
Buy
Build Your Own Bracelet Set
Akola Project
$50.00
Buy
Archiblocks Bauhaus
The Nasher Store
$98.00
Buy

The hosts in your close circle have never been more important. Make sure they feel appreciated with new, fun ways to entertain.

Booze Hound Cocktail Napkins, set of 6
Biscuit Home
$250.00
Buy
Fancy AF Organic Cocktails Garden Collection
Gardenuity
$89.00
Buy
Tejas Cocktail Infusion Kit
Mixy
$21.00
Buy
The Cosmopolitan
On the Rocks
Find a Retailer
Cake in a Jar
Bird Bakery
$8.50
Buy
Jules Glassware, Exclusive Set
Bisette Co.
$202.00
Buy
Bon Appetit Tea Towel, White x Black
The Avenue by Lyndsey Zorich
$38.00
Buy
Square Scalloped Placemat | Birds of Paradise-Green
Fenwick Fields
$28.00
Buy
A personalized bottle of Casa Dragones tequila.
Tequila Casa Dragones Joven Personalize
Casa Dragones
$285.00
Buy
 

In a year where comfort reigned supreme, we expanded our idea of the everyday uniform. And thankfully, great style doesn’t have to mean buttons, or zippers, or anything unforgiving when Texas-based designers are doing effortless looks this good.

The Boca Dress
Edith Hour (Houston based)
$130.00
Buy
Organic Linen Jumper
Tribe Alive (Fort Worth based)
$198.00
Buy
no. 413 Lilac Feather Mini Kimono
La Vie Style House (Dallas based)
$850.00
Buy
Knot Dress, Velvet in Palmarosa
Miranda Bennet (Austin based)
$418.00
Buy
Limited-Edition Rainbow Classic Kimono-Cut
Oddbird Co. (Denton based)
$159.00
Buy

You thought picking out a gift in an online guide was easy? These Texas companies take effortless giving one step further.

Care Package
Marfa Brands
$75.00
Buy
A Gift for the Organized On-the-Goer
Leatherology (Dallas based)
$170.00
Buy
Holly Dolly Christmas
Favor the Kind (Dallas + Austin)
$62.00
Buy
Sabah Tea Time Set
Sabah House (Dallas based)
$95.00
Buy
Pour The Bubbly New Years Celebration Box
Casamia
$88.00
Buy
Serene Relaxation Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set
Farmhouse Fresh
$44.50
Buy
The Texas Foodie Box, Large
Foxtrot Market
$100.00
Buy

Treat him to a clean shave and cool, comfortable cotton. 

The Guayarobe
Dos Carolinas
$215.00
Buy
Two-Tone Mag Wallet
Revival Limited
$105.00
Buy
For The City Fort Worth Hoodie
Centre
$60.00
Buy
Head Barber Appointment
Brass Tacks Barbershop
$65.00
Buy
Rue 1807 Black Cypress Cologne
Niven Morgan
$62.00
Buy
Sponsored
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Samsung
Learn More
Gentlemans Glassware Wax-Dipped Whiskey Glasses
Manready Mercantile
$36.00
Buy

For the chicest self-care journeys.

"Living the Signs: Astrology for Radiant Embodiment" Series
Britten LaRue x Angela George
$35.00
Buy
Crystal Evil Eye Bracelet
Sage & Salt
$295.00
Buy
WTHN Acupressure Mat Set
Go Easy Shop
$65.00
Buy
milk + honey spa opens in West Ave at River Oaks this winter.
2020 Holiday Ultimate Retreat Gift Certificate
Milk + Honey
$565.00
Buy
Jade Facial Therapy Mask
Breathe Meditation + Wellness
$42.00
Buy
Hiatus is all about high-end services without the high-end price tag. (Photo by Molly Culver )
Sponsored
H-Circle Monthly Membership
Hiatus Spa + Retreat
$69.00
Buy

Give your walls a makeover.

Framed Butterfly Print in Yellow
Scout Design Studio
$195.00
Buy
Emily Barletta Stars
Blue Print Gallery
Learn More
Yoshitomo Nara: Marching on a Butterbur Leaf Print
Dallas Contemporary
$200.00
Buy
The Kimbell Cookbook
Kimbell Art Museum
$30.00
Buy

For a merry and bright end to a less than fun year.

Banwood Bike
Alexa James
$189.00
Buy
Color Stix
Botanicool
$21.00
Buy
Super Hero Garden
Gardenuity
$72.00
Buy
The Marfa Kids Pink Cowboy Boots
City Boots
$375.00
Buy
"Do Not Disturb" Toddler Tee
Commerce Shop
$32.00
Buy
Sponsored
Sissies Adventure Series
Weeva Bookstore
$39.95
Buy
Painting Japanese Scarf
Nasher Sculpture Center Store
$36.00
Buy
Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition
Camp
$25.00
Buy

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2020 Gift Guide

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
5357 Navarro St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

39 West Rivercrest Drive
Houston , TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
39 West Rivercrest Drive
3777 Arnold St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
5737 Bayou Glen Road
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5737 Bayou Glen Road
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5737 Bayou Glen Road
4538 Beech St.
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
3109 Locke Lane
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3109 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3109 Locke Lane
1059 Kirby Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1059 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Drive
1413 West 26th St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1413 West 26th St
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1413 West 26th St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X