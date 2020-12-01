A Texas Guide to Holiday Gifting

Texas means a lot of things to a lot of people, but for us, the Lone Star State is home to some of the country’s most popular makers and beloved boutiques. So for this year’s holiday gift guide, we’ve done our best to highlight them. We sourced giftable items from talented designers and iconic or up-and-coming brands. We scoured the inventory of sleek stores along Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue, visited cozy shops in Fort Worth, and — of course — we looked to the fantasy fulfillers at Neiman Marcus. We fell in love with dog-themed tea towels in Houston and studied Vogue articles to decide whether or not an acupuncture mat from a Bishop Arts District boutique is a must-have (we included it, so the answer is yes).
This was all done virtually, of course. The internet makes it blessedly easy to shop local from the comfort of anywhere. But should you need a break from your screen, we’ve included a selection of chic analog games — from cocktail-themed puzzles to almost-too-pretty-to-play Mahjong — that will engage the whole family. We’re even considering swapping our sweats for the more glamorous and elevated alternatives Texas designers have been creating.
The next 10 slides include splurges along with great finds for under $100. We have gifts for guys and little ones, as well as the friend who’s been thoughtfully relaying what you need to know from your monthly horoscope. The hosts of your inner circle received their own section, which they’ve rightfully earned in the year of at-home entertainment. We hope you’ll find something for a friend (or for yourself, no judgment here), and feel good knowing that you’re supporting local makers and businesses who help make Texas one of the best places to call home — and one of the absolute greatest destinations to shop.
It’s been a year. Treat yourself.
Assouline Custom Travel Library
Neiman Marcus
$295,000.00Buy
Hermès Leather Gloves, size 7
Vintage Martinin
$325.00Buy
Diamante Premier Cowboy
Stetson
$5,005.00Buy
The Mansion Boot
Rosewood Mansion x Miron CrosbyLearn More
Versace Medusa Studded Travel Mug
Neiman Marcus
$1,100.00Buy
Virtual Consultation with Joanna Czech Esthetician
Joanna Czech
$250.00Buy
Vintage Cocktail Thermometers
Bisette Co.
$295.00Buy
Sponsored
Moreau Iconic Black Edition
Moreau ParisLearn More
The best things in life are free — or priced comfortably under $100.
Brass Initial Dog Tag
The Conservatory
$60.00Buy
Caddis Readers in Raw Honey
Kick Pleat
$95.00Buy
Cosmic Snake Metallic Enamel Pin
The Marfa Store
$20.00Buy
SS Jewelry Gold Beaded STAR Bracelet
Nicole Kwon Concept Store
$82.00Buy
Hali Hali Reusable Straw Set - Splatter
gifted.
$22.00Buy
Headband Fucsia Arroyo
Mi Golondrina
$35.00Buy
Celestial Necklace
à Bientôt 713
$78.00Buy
Field Notes Leather Folio
Shop Commerce
$52.00Buy
Large Acrylic Keychain
Citrine Home
$30.00Buy
With a surge in popularity for puzzles and chess sets, 2020 has seen an analog renaissance. Here are some stylish ways to play.
The Botanical Line: Paris Pink Release
The Mahjong Line
$425.00Buy
Topo Chico Needlepoint Kit
Blue Print Store
$115.00Buy
Little Puzzle Thing: Cocktail
CWD Studio Home
$15.00Buy
Build Your Own Bracelet Set
Akola Project
$50.00Buy
Archiblocks Bauhaus
The Nasher Store
$98.00Buy
The hosts in your close circle have never been more important. Make sure they feel appreciated with new, fun ways to entertain.
Booze Hound Cocktail Napkins, set of 6
Biscuit Home
$250.00Buy
Fancy AF Organic Cocktails Garden Collection
Gardenuity
$89.00Buy
Tejas Cocktail Infusion Kit
Mixy
$21.00Buy
Cake in a Jar
Bird Bakery
$8.50Buy
Jules Glassware, Exclusive Set
Bisette Co.
$202.00Buy
Bon Appetit Tea Towel, White x Black
The Avenue by Lyndsey Zorich
$38.00Buy
Square Scalloped Placemat | Birds of Paradise-Green
Fenwick Fields
$28.00Buy
Tequila Casa Dragones Joven Personalize
Casa Dragones
$285.00Buy
In a year where comfort reigned supreme, we expanded our idea of the everyday uniform. And thankfully, great style doesn’t have to mean buttons, or zippers, or anything unforgiving when Texas-based designers are doing effortless looks this good.
The Boca Dress
Edith Hour (Houston based)
$130.00Buy
Organic Linen Jumper
Tribe Alive (Fort Worth based)
$198.00Buy
no. 413 Lilac Feather Mini Kimono
La Vie Style House (Dallas based)
$850.00Buy
Knot Dress, Velvet in Palmarosa
Miranda Bennet (Austin based)
$418.00Buy
Limited-Edition Rainbow Classic Kimono-Cut
Oddbird Co. (Denton based)
$159.00Buy
You thought picking out a gift in an online guide was easy? These Texas companies take effortless giving one step further.
Care Package
Marfa Brands
$75.00Buy
A Gift for the Organized On-the-Goer
Leatherology (Dallas based)
$170.00Buy
Holly Dolly Christmas
Favor the Kind (Dallas + Austin)
$62.00Buy
Sabah Tea Time Set
Sabah House (Dallas based)
$95.00Buy
Pour The Bubbly New Years Celebration Box
Casamia
$88.00Buy
Serene Relaxation Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set
Farmhouse Fresh
$44.50Buy
The Texas Foodie Box, Large
Foxtrot Market
$100.00Buy
Treat him to a clean shave and cool, comfortable cotton.
The Guayarobe
Dos Carolinas
$215.00Buy
Two-Tone Mag Wallet
Revival Limited
$105.00Buy
For The City Fort Worth Hoodie
Centre
$60.00Buy
Head Barber Appointment
Brass Tacks Barbershop
$65.00Buy
Rue 1807 Black Cypress Cologne
Niven Morgan
$62.00Buy
Gentlemans Glassware Wax-Dipped Whiskey Glasses
Manready Mercantile
$36.00Buy
For the chicest self-care journeys.
"Living the Signs: Astrology for Radiant Embodiment" Series
Britten LaRue x Angela George
$35.00Buy
Crystal Evil Eye Bracelet
Sage & Salt
$295.00Buy
WTHN Acupressure Mat Set
Go Easy Shop
$65.00Buy
2020 Holiday Ultimate Retreat Gift Certificate
Milk + Honey
$565.00Buy
Jade Facial Therapy Mask
Breathe Meditation + Wellness
$42.00Buy
Sponsored
H-Circle Monthly Membership
Hiatus Spa + Retreat
$69.00Buy
Give your walls a makeover.
Framed Butterfly Print in Yellow
Scout Design Studio
$195.00Buy
Yoshitomo Nara: Marching on a Butterbur Leaf Print
Dallas Contemporary
$200.00Buy
The Kimbell Cookbook
Kimbell Art Museum
$30.00Buy
For a merry and bright end to a less than fun year.
Banwood Bike
Alexa James
$189.00Buy
Color Stix
Botanicool
$21.00Buy
Super Hero Garden
Gardenuity
$72.00Buy
The Marfa Kids Pink Cowboy Boots
City Boots
$375.00Buy
"Do Not Disturb" Toddler Tee
Commerce Shop
$32.00Buy
Sponsored
Sissies Adventure Series
Weeva Bookstore
$39.95Buy
Painting Japanese Scarf
Nasher Sculpture Center Store
$36.00Buy
Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition
Camp
$25.00Buy