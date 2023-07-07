Restaurants / Openings

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Dallas This July

A Record Lounge Bar, Tacos and Tequila on the Katy Trail, and More

BY // 07.07.23
Tequila Social Dallas

Tequila Social debuts by Katy Trail this July. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The year 2023 may be halfway through, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to be excited about. Just within this month, Dallasites can look forward to a new record lounge and bar in Bishop Arts, Tex-Mex, and margaritas on Katy Trail, and a ranch-to-fork concept at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.

 

LadyLove Lounge
One of the cocktails at LadyLove Lounge & Sound will be a matcha soy vanilla drink called City Pop. (Photo by @killababex)

Ladylove Lounge & Sound

310 W. Seventh Street (July 7)

Opening in the former Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. space in Bishop Arts on Friday, July 7, this new record lounge and bar comes from the team behind Spinster Records. According to the Dallas Observer, Andra Maldovan of Keaton Interiors designed the space with a high-quality sound system for listening to records. Jimmy Contreras of nearby Taco y Vino is creating a menu of bites to pair with Ladylove’s craft cocktails.

 

030323_TequilaSocial_KathyTran_IMG_5421
Tequila Social will be the 13th Harwood District restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon Street, Suite G100 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

The 13th dining concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, this new casual Tex-Mex spot will open near Katy Trail this July. Inspired by West Texas, the 10,000-square-foot space boasts an outdoor, dog-friendly patio, fire pits, social games, and a mural courtesy of Dallas-based design studio, Pickle Schmitt Co. Created by HHG’s Vice President of Culinary Taylor Kearney, the menu will feature Tex-Mex classics such as charred skirt steak fajitas, Baja fish tacos, and queso, as well as dishes like buffalo chicken flautas and a bone-in burrito. And of course, there will be frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas to enjoy while overlooking the Katy Trail.

 

Margaret’s JW Marriott
At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Margaret’s is the signature farm-to-table restaurant. (Courtesy)

Margaret’s

800 North Harwood Street

Named after the late philanthropist Margaret McDermott, this ranch-to-fork concept will be the main restaurant in the lobby of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel. Led by Chef Jonah Friedmann, Margaret’s will serve breakfast, lunch, and a dinner of seasonally rotating dishes, cincluding locally sourced beef carpaccio, 72-hour hickory smoked prime bone-in beef short rib, Texas Iberico carbonara, and so much more.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Absolute Best Mother’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Absolute Best Mother’s Day Gifts
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$323,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
5470 Candlewood Drive
Tanglewood | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

5470 Candlewood Drive
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5470 Candlewood Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14903 La Quinta Lane
Thornwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

14903 La Quinta Lane
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14903 La Quinta Lane
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$379,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X