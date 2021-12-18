The People Who Change the City — 2022 Houston Treasures Revealed in Lavish Hotel Party
Social Book Honors H-Town's True Difference MakersBY Shelby Hodge // 12.17.21
Houston Social Book Treasures for 2022 Drs. Marc & Julie Boom, Gwen & Ed Emmett at the awards gala held at The Houstonian. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Social Book forces Jeff Henry, Warner Roberts, Scott Evans, Sami Shbeeb at the Houston Treasures awards gala held at The Houstonian. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Chris Shepherd & Lindsey Brown at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Seliece & Lee Womble at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mike & Leanne Dry, Honoree Kelly Amen, Todd Tautfest at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees the Reverends Juanita & Rudy Rasmus, Sharon Michael Owens, Gayla Gardener at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicki West, Heather Almond, Lilly Andress, Bruno Brady at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Hallie Vanderhider, Ellie Francisco, DeeDee Marsh, Fady Armanious at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rose Cullen, Margaret Alkek Williams, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melody Meyer, Joanne King Herring at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jess & Betty Tutor at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken & Mady Kades at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lukas Forsythe, honoree Sylvia Forsythe, Scott Evans at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Yvonne Cormier, Phyllis Williams at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Rob Pierce, Kaitlyn Pierce, honoree Elsie Eckert, Paul David Van Atta at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Dan & Susan Boggio, Tena & Tyson Faust at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane Gendel, honoree Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Sherri Zucker, Brittany Zucker at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dick & Susan Hansen, Betty & John Hrncir at the Houston Social Book Houston Treasures evening held at The Houstonian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The Houston Social Book Houston Treasures awards gala
Where: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
PC Moment: While ballroom guests worked through the four-course dinner menu, intermittent video tributes to the Social Book honorees were screened, the gratitude for their service given by previous Houston Treasures.
In the spotlight as 2022 Houston Treasures were Kelly Amen, Lara Bell, Susan and Dan Boggio, Drs. Julie and Marc Boom, Elsie Eckert, Tim Miller (founder of Texas EquuSearch), Amy and Rob Pierce, the Reverends Juanita and Rudy Rasmus, Chris Shepherd, Hallie Vanderhider, Beth Wolff and Sherri Zucker. Their portraits and bios are scattered throughout the book that chronicles Houston events.
Social Book Salute awards — a surprise to the recipients — were presented to Saks Fifth Avenue public relations director Sylvia Forsythe and to videographer Chris Swanson of Firefox Video.
Special guest was winemaker and Two Estates Collective CEO Dan Zapponi to introduce Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Cuvaison Chardonnay, the first public tasting of these vintages outside of the winery.
In a special turn, Houston Treasures creator Warner Roberts introduced members from the first class of treasures, who were present for this 18th edition — Joanne King Herring, Margaret Alkek Williams and Lynn Wyatt. Roberts also gave recognition to members of the second class of treasures in attendance — Lilly Andress, Linda McReynolds and Jeanie Kilroy Wilson.
Also on the program was Seliece Womble, director of marketing for The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, which was main sponsor of the evening that celebrated the good works of generous Houstonians. It was the perfect opportunity to unveil bits of the hotel’s $65 million renovation.
The Houstonian general manager Steve Fronterhouse joined Social Book publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry and partner Sami Shbeeb in welcoming guests.
PC Seen: Nino Shbeeb, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Yvonne Cormier, Mary and Tony Gracely, Lily and Charles Foster, Susan and Dick Hansen, Tara and David Wuthrich, Phyllis Williams Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Bill King, Mady and Ken Kades, Linda Lorelle, Ed McMahon, and Gayla Gardner.