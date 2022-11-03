Culture / Entertainment

36 Only-In-Dallas Things to Do This Holiday Season

Celebrate as Only a North Texan Can

11.03.22
Enchant dallas-2021.12.19_WDC_4_301

"Enchant" Dallas returns this year on November 25, 2022.

In terms of Texas cities, Dallas has always had a flashier quality than most. It’s an attribute that may not work for all, but it certainly gives us an edge when it comes to the holidays. The season always shines a little brighter (or at least a little bigger) in Dallas, with multiple Nutcrackers, top-tier tea times, enviable pop-ups, and millions upon millions of twinkling lights.

Consider this your ultimate guide to the 2022 Dallas holidays. From towering tree lightings to tipsy elves, there’s a little festive something for everyone.

*We’ll continue to update this list throughout the season, so please feel free to give us a bookmark! 

The Trains at NorthPark
The Trains at NorthPark are always fun to see on 1,600 feet of track.

Holiday Lights & Décor

See the largest miniature train set in Texas, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, at NorthPark. (Nov. 12 – Jan. 6 | NorthPark Center)

Stroll through the Dallas Zoo’s larger-than-life animal lanterns and million-light display. (Nov. 17 – Jan. 1 | The Dallas Zoo)

Experience the one-two immersive holiday punch of SNOWDAY Dallas and Santaland at The Galleria. (Nov. 18 – Jan. 8)

Immerse yourself in a Hallmark holiday with Enchant’s interactive light maze, featuring a Hallmark Channel Holiday House. (Nov. 25 – Jan. 1 | Fair Park)

Step inside some of Park Cities’ most extravagantly decorated houses during the 23 annual Homes for the Holidays tour. (Dec. 2 | Highland Park and University Park)

Take a decked-out Dallas neighborhood tour along Swiss Avenue, Timberhollow Circle, and more.

 

The Dallas Arboretum
The Dallas Arboretum goes all out for the holidays.

Family-Friendly Fun

Run (or walk — no judgment) the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot. (Nov. 24 | City Hall Plaza)

Explore the glittery, feathery 12 Days of Christmas at the Arboretum. (Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 2022)

Take in a North Texas Nutcracker — your pick!

Texas Ballet Theater: The Nutcracker (Nov. 25 – Dec. 4 & Dec. 9 – 24 | Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall)
Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Espresso Nutcracker (Dec. 10 | Majestic Theatre)
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet (Dec. 26 Music Hall at Fair Park)
Ballet Frontier’s The Nutcracker (Dec. 2 -4 | Will Rogers Auditorium)

Pack a picnic for The Santa Clause in Klyde Warren Park. (Dec. 10)

Grab your fellow filthy (but festive) animals and listen to Home Alone live at the Myerson Symphony Center. (Dec. 16, 18)

 

Tipsy Elf-117
The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

Dallas Holiday Food & Drink

Get toasty at one of the best festive holiday teas in Dallas.

Spend some time at the Tipsy Elf. (All holiday season long | Bishop Arts District)

Book a holiday cottage at the Adolphus’ Winter Village.

Warm up with some of the richest hot cocoa in Dallas.

Take a trip to Arlington for the longstanding Mexico restaurant Campo Verde and its kaleidoscope of holiday cheer — or at least its $8.50, 27-ounce Texas margarita. (All holiday season | 2918 W Pioneer Pkwy)

 

Check out the Christmas Lights Celebration & Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village.

Holiday Shopping Experiences in Dallas

Celebrate female entrepreneurs at the Herstory Holiday Market. (Nov. 3 & 4, 11 – 13 | Au Troisième and the Shops at Clearfork )

Take a luxury shopping stroll through Highland Park Village. (Dec. 7)

Find a gift for your artsy friend at the Deep Vellum Zine Fest. (Nov. 19 | Deep Vellum Books & Publishing)

Shop Etsy IRL at the Dallas Jingle Bash. (Nov. 12 | Gilley’s)

Peruse the Turtle Creek Arts Festival at Reverchon Park. (Nov. 12 & 13)

Have your gifts exquisitely wrapped at St. Michaels Women’s Exchange — all proceeds go to charity. (Highland Park Village)

Grab a global gift at the Monocle Pop-Up. (Nov. 7 – 20 | Thompson Dallas)

 

Polyphonic Spree Dallas this weekend
The Polyphonic Spree

Holiday Concerts & Tours

Harmonize with the Pentatonix in Fort Worth. (Nov. 22 | Dickie’s Arena)

Catch country music Christmas queen Amy Grant in concert. (Dec. 2 | Music Hall at Fair Park)

Have a jazzy holiday with Ricki Derek, his 15-piece band, and a Merry Little Christmas Show. (Dec. 3, 8, 9, 10, 17 | multiple venues)

Explore the preserved architectural gems at the Winnetka Heights Holiday Home Tour. (Dec. 10 | North Oak Cliff)

See Jose Hernandez put the merry in Mariachi. (Dec. 11 | Majestic Theater)

Take in the choral cheer of the 19th annual The Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza. (Dec. 17 | Majestic Theatre)

Enjoy the multidisciplinary triumph of “The Nightmare Before Nutcracker” — featuring a live ballet show leading into the Tim Burton classic. (Dec. 17 & 18 | Texas Theatre)

 

six Photo by Joan Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
The new musical “Six” will play December 6-25, 2022, at the Winspear Opera House. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Cool Things That Happen to Take Place During the Holidays

Survey your own snapshot of the sky in Astrology 101. (Nov. 13 | Le Sol House)

Attend a monthly dance party in “paradise.” (Nov. 27 | TBA)

See the various queens of Henry VIII as pop princesses in SIX, courtesy of Dallas Broadway. (Dec. 6. – 25 | Winspear Opera House)

