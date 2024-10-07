Dallas’ 10 Best Hotels — A Local’s Guide to The Best Luxury Spots in The City
From Michelin Key Awardees to Historic Staples, Your Next Staycation AwaitsBY Megan Ziots // 10.07.24
The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, a landmark Dallas hotel.
The lobby of Hotel Swexan, with a view into Isabelle's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Holiday Tea is a beloved, over-the-top experience at The French Room in The Adolphus Hotel. (courtesy)
Hotel Crescent Court is a relaxing oasis in the middle of Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)
The reception area of the Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)
The surreal Funny Library Coffee Shop in Virgin Hotels Dallas.
The pool is the place to be at Dallas' Hotel ZaZa. (Courtesy)
The Joule in downtown Dallas.
Thompson Dallas boasts swank modern rooms with retro touches.
A Steinway piano sits in the lounge of Ellie's in the Hall Arts Hotel.
As Dallasites, we all have our favorite hotel hangouts. Whether that be for splashing in a hotel’s rooftop pool in the summer, relaxing at the spa, or swinging by for a late-night drink, Dallas has plenty of places to check out. Some of us even like to schedule a staycation every now and then. This city has a hotel hotspot available for every need. And now, Dallas is home to several Michelin key awardees.
These are the 10 Best Hotels in Dallas:
The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary as an iconic Dallas estate, The Rosewood Mansion is one of the most sought-after hotels to have a glamorous staycation in Dallas. A Texas icon, the historic hotel offers massage and spa services, a pool and an acclaimed restaurant and bar. Two years ago, designer Thomas Pheasant gave the newer part of the building, The Mansion’s rotunda, lobby, and suites a beautiful makeover.
One of the few Dallas hotels (there were only four) to receive a Michelin Key this year, The Mansion remains a treasure in our city for its incredible history and ability to stay relevant among a crowd of newcomers. And just this summer, the hotel appointed new Executive Chef Charles Olalia at The Mansion Restaurant — bringing a fresh, multicultural approach to its menu — and added a monthly wine cellar social event to its offerings.
Opened in 2023, Hôtel Swexan is a first-of-its-kind boutique hotel from Harwood International. The 22-story property was designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and features a modern, mirrored exterior with a stunning rooftop pool. The interior is another adventure as no two bathrooms in the public areas are the same design, nor are any of the eight suites. Overall, the hotel boasts a “Swiss meets Texan” vibe.
There are five dining concepts on property, including its signature steakhouse Stillwell’s, all-day cafe Isabelle’s, lunch/afternoon tea rooftop spot Léonie, pool bar Pomelo, and late-night lounge Babou’s (which also includes a speakeasy-style Library bar). Hôtel Swexan was also the newest Dallas hotel to receive a Michelin Key this year.
The Adolphus
Another historically significant property in the city, The Adolphus is a downtown Dallas architectural gem. Opened in 1912 by Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, the hotel was modeled after a Germanic castle. Esteemed guests have included presidents Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and British royals Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Perhaps The Adolphus’ most iconic feature is The French Room restaurant, which opens only for afternoon tea each day. Its iconic Holiday Tea will also launch on November 5. The blue-lacquered French Room Bar, with its red chinoiserie fireplace, black marble bar, and gold-leaf wallpapered ceiling, is another hotspot for cocktails and late-night lounging. And in the last few years, the hotel has added on new restaurants Rodeo Bar and Sushi by Scratch. You’ll also find Spa Adolphus, a barber shop, Commerce Goods + Supply, and rooftop pool on property.
Hotel Crescent Court
An Uptown Dallas icon, Hotel Crescent Court remains a solid option for a relaxing stay in the middle of the city. Originally built to be bigger than the Empire State Building, this hotel broke a world record in the amount of limestone it used in construction in 1986. It supposedly also has the world’s largest collection of cast alumnium — in its exterior decor and trellies. It’s a grand building, which also houses some of the best spots in Dallas including Nobu and cocktail bar, Beau Nash.
The spa and second-floor pool are other highlights. The Spa at The Crescent boasts 22,000 square feet of renovated spa and fitness facilities including 16 treatment rooms, a whirlpool with hot and cold plunges, a nail salon, and more. The outdoor pool is kept at 85 degrees, year-round.
A relaxing oasis (and one of the city’s few five-star properties) in the middle of Dallas’ Uptown, this classic hotel completed a multi-million dollar renovation last fall. The refresh was done by Texas-based design firm Rottet Studio and included all 218 guest rooms and suites. It also touched on the lobby, public areas, and corridors too. A highlight is the revamped spa, which was inspired by the urban parks and gardens throughout Dallas. ForrestPerkins transformed all 12,000 square feet, adding two new treatment rooms, a spa dining lounge, and upgraded nail and hair salons.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ dining concepts remained the same, as they should. Fearing’s, The Rattlesnake Bar, and the Pool Bar are still must-try spots at the hotel.
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Dallas hotel is a hot spot for drinks, dinner, and rooftop pool parties in the Design District. But what makes it a must-stay is its killer design by two top Texas firms: Dallas-based Swoon, the Studio, and Joel Mozersky Design of Austin. Grand Chamber guest rooms feature clean and modern vibes with raw concrete and white oak millwork, as well as pops of red — a highlight is the mini SMEG fridge in the kitchen. The Deluxe Chamber King Suite boasts a large circular tub with red plumbing fixtures. And if you want to go big, Richard’s Penthouse Flat boasts 360-degree views of the city.
While you’re there, make sure to have dinner at Commons Club, a coffee in the surreal Funny Library Coffee Shop, and a dip in the fourth-floor rooftop pool.
Dallas’ third Michelin Key holder, Hotel ZaZa has long been a go-to in Uptown for its over-the-top interiors, happening resort-style pool (with bar), and New Year’s Eve parties. It also boasts the ZaSpa and Dragonfly restaurant for a more low-key stay.
But what’s special about the brand is its Magnificent Seven Suites. Each is individually themed from Crouching Tiger to Leonardo (da Vinci) to Rock Star. There are also several, smaller Concept Suites with themes like Medusa, Far East, and Texas if you’re looking for something less extravagant.
An art-centric boutique hotel in downtown Dallas, The Joule was originally an old bank building (1920s) that was restored — blending historic preservation and contemporary design. Owner Headington Companies commissioned world renowned hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany to bring the Neo-Gothic landmark building back to life. The hotel now boasts 160 hotel rooms and penthouses, ballrooms, a rooftop terrace, a cantilevered pool (it overlooks Main Street), several dining concepts, and a subterranean spa.
Great restaurants abound at The Joule including underground speakeasy Midnight Rambler, modern Texas brasserie CBD Provisions, Italian spot Sassetta, and Weekend Coffee.
Opened just a few years ago in Downtown Dallas’ The National building, Thompson Dallas hotel breathed new life into George Dahl’s 1965 modernist masterpiece. The $460 million preservation was touted as the largest adaptive reuse project in Texas’ history. The hotel boasts 219 rooms (with 52 suites), a ninth-floor indoor-outdoor space with a full-service spa, resort-style pool, and new bistro Little Daisy. Catbird restaurant is on the 10th floor.
Thompson Dallas also features glamorous interiors designed by Dallas-based Todd Interiors, and a $2 million art collection. Highlights of the guest rooms include Frette robes, Sferra linens and custom duvets, and DS & Durga Bowmakers bathroom amenities.
A 11-story boutique hotel from developers Craig and Kathryn Hall, this Dallas Arts District spot features an incredible art collection throughout the property. A highlight is Lava Thomas’ “Resistance Reverb: Movements 1” floating above the lobby seating area.
A Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, the must-visit spot boasts 183 rooms, Ellie’s restaurant, lounge, and terrace, a rooftop pool, and close proximity to the AT&T Performing Arts Center and Meyerson Symphony Center. The terrace is a favorite spot to have brunch and catch views of the Texas Sculpture Walk and a breathtaking James Welling mural. And of course, as the Halls also own HALL Wines, there is a fantastic selection of vino.